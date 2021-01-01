the US (and world) is in chaos after 4 years of the democrats in the white house - how do you think Kamala will be any better?





You call record low unemployment, high stock market, record sustained job growth, lowering interest rates, low inflation...chaos?You call Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Japan and Korea meeting for the first time and sending aid to Ukraine, while the Quad in the Indo Pacific region has been strengthened (Japan, India, Australia, US)...global chaos?You are spending too much time on one ride in the social media amusement park judging by the tired cliches in your posts: WW3, global chaos, a need for some imaginary past world of glorious order.