Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 696648 times)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 03:44:17 pm »
I do love this woman:


Susan Rice: Surrender monkey Trump is GOPs Neville Chamberlain

Former White House adviser Susan Rice criticized former President Trump over his foreign policy agenda, calling him an appeaser and likening him to former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain  who tried to appease Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The fundamentals of national security, that America needs to be strong, that we need to stand with our allies, we need to stand for our values, we have to mean what we say, Rice said in an interview Thursday with MSNBCs Lawrence ODonnell. These are very fundamental things that never used to be under serious question.

And along comes Donald Trump, who really is like the Neville Chamberlain of the Republican party, she added.

Rice also called Trump a surrender monkey and referred to the former presidents rhetoric around Ukraine and its nearly three-year war with Russia.

Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have a rocky past, including a phone call that led to his first impeachment in 2019. During the incident, the former president pressured Zelensky to open an investigation into President Biden and his son Hunter Biden in exchange for releasing about $400 million in military aid.

Hes an appeaser, hes a surrender monkey, and thats what were seeing in his approach to Ukraine, Rice said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/susan-rice-surrender-monkey-trump-is-gop-s-neville-chamberlain/ar-AA1rHFX4?ocid=BingNewsSerp

Of course his response will be, "I'm not a surrender monkey!"

"You're a surrender monkey!"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 03:49:46 pm »

Newsweek
Jack Smith's Court Filing Against Donald Trump Made Public

Prosecutor Jack Smith has used Justice Amy Coney Barrett's words to prove that former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for election fraud.

Barrett, who Trump nominated to the Supreme Court, surprisingly broke with the court majority in finding that some of Trump's presidential acts could be used as evidence against him.

While releasing his dossier of evidence on Thursday in Trump's election fraud case, the special counsel relied heavily on Barrett's opinion in the Supreme Court's July 1 ruling on presidential immunity.

In her opinion, Barrett said that some of Trump's acts as president could be considered private.

Smith quoted Barrett's opinion: "The defendant's conduct with respect to the elector scheme is inherently private, and not subject to immunity."

"Sorting private from official conduct sometimes will be difficultbut not always. Take the President's alleged attempt to organize alternative slates of electors. In my view, that conduct is private and therefore not entitled to protection."

While Barrett sided with the 6-3 Supreme Court majority in finding that Trump had broad immunity from prosecution, she broke with the majority in finding that Trump's official acts could be used as evidence against him while prosecuting him for private behavior.

Smith has been forced to release the evidence to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

The Supreme Court advised the trial judge to obtain the evidence early so that she could assess if it complied with the July 1 ruling.

By quoting Coney Barrett, Smith emphasizes that Trump can be prosecuted for private conduct.

New York University School of Law professor Stephen Gillers told Newsweek that much of Smith's filing "concerns Trump's behavior as a candidate, not as president."

"The president has no role in deciding the result of the election," Gillers said.

"The evidence concerns Trump's behavior on January 6 or in communications with officials in select states, all to enable him to be certified as the winner or to prevent the Electoral College from declaring a winner and sending the contest to the House."

"But those activities are personal, not official, Smith persuasively argues, because Trump was not acting in an official capacity but as a candidate. He had no official election role," Gillers added.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek that Smith is focused on Trump's private conduct.

"The prosecution still has to prove that Trump's conduct was private to avoid dismissal based on presidential immunity. That's why so much of the filing discusses Trump's communications with private individuals like his private lawyers and campaign officials, which have historically been deemed not to be official acts."

Rahmani, the president of the West Coast Trial Lawyers law firm in California, said that Smith's filing is "also important because it helps prove Trump's knowledge that he lost the election and his intent to overturn the results nonetheless."

Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights in connection with an alleged pressure campaign on state officials to reverse the 2020 election results.

Trump has denied all charges against him and repeatedly said he is the victim of a political witch hunt. He has accused Smith of attempting to interfere in the 2024 presidential election by prosecuting him.

In late August, Smith filed an updated indictment of Trump, reshaping the case to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling granting immunity to sitting presidents when conducting certain "official" acts.

The new indictment removes all accusations leveled against Trump regarding attempts to pressure the Department of Justice to falsely declare that President Joe Biden's 2020 election win was the result of massive fraud after the Supreme Court ruled that was official conduct.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jack-smith-uses-amy-coney-barrett-s-words-against-trump-in-filing/ar-AA1rEovZ?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=30ee16eedfca4864aad63916e68092da&ei=21
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 03:58:30 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:44:17 pm

Of course his response will be, "I'm not a surrender monkey!"

"You're a surrender monkey!"


He'll first pucker his anus-mouth.

And the MAGAcultists will lap it up for him socking it to the woke, liberal commies.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 12:57:00 pm

I'm convinced that it is because he thinks it looks golden. Would tie in with his obsession with the colour throughout his life.

So, his face is the same colour as his toilette bowl?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 11:04:07 pm »
How the country/world will be managed should Trump win. Except the next time he doesn't have to worry about being re-elected.

Quote
Trump wanted to deny wildfire aid to California because it's a Democratic state
2018 broke records as Californias deadliest and most destructive wildfire season. More than 1.6m acres burned. 100 people died as the fires destroyed the rural down of Paradise and razed homes across the state.

But Donald Trump, who was president at the time, was reluctant to approve federal disaster aid for California, because he did not see it as a pro-Trump state, a former Trump aide told Politicos E&E News on Wednesday.

The former aide, Mark Harvey, was a senior director for resilience policy on the National Security Council, and has recently endorsed Kamala Harris.

Harvey told E&E News that Trump only changed his mind about providing federal relief to California after Harvey showed him voting results to demonstrated that heavily damaged Orange County, California, had more Trump supporters than the entire state of Iowa.

We went as far as looking up how many votes he got in those impacted areas  to show him these are people who voted for you, Harvey told the news outlet.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/oct/04/barack-obama-kamala-harris-donald-trump-us-election
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 11:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm
So, his face is the same colour as his toilette bowl?



Or maybe just the colour of his last shower.....
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9846 on: Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm »
Watch expert talking about that Trump watch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/edAnwu-e79M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/edAnwu-e79M</a>
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 12:04:24 am »
Tiresomely predisposed.

All he did was review the pics.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 12:19:38 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:04:24 am
Tiresomely predisposed.

All he did was review the pics.

A bit like people commenting on how shit a collar is on a jersey that hasn't even been made yet.  ::)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 12:58:49 am »


Quote
Jamie Dimon denies Trumps claim that JPMorgan CEO has endorsed him

JPMorgan Chase on Friday flatly denied that its CEO, Jamie Dimon, has endorsed Donald Trump for president, minutes after the Republican nominee claimed on social media that Dimon is now backing him.

Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate, Dimon spokesman Joe Evangelisti told CNBC in a phone call.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/04/trump-jamie-dimon-endorsement-jpmorgan.html
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 02:08:08 am »

Trumps says:
Quote
Kamala spent all the FEMA money, billions of dollars, for housing for illegal immigrants, Trump told a rally in Michigan on Thursday.

He repeated the claim on Friday in Georgia, saying "a billion dollars was stolen from FEMA to use it for illegal migrants, many of whom are criminals, to come into our country, and FEMA is now busted. They have no money."

Trump does:
Quote
27/08/19 Update: Congress made public today a document outlining the Department of Homeland Securitys plan to take nearly $280 million in funds meant for FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the TSA, among other critical priorities. Over $115 million of these funds will go towards President Trumps growing detention and deportations of immigrants, with the rest being used for sham border courts to support Trumps new policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico.
