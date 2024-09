I think the Trump-o-meter of inflammatory BS spewing for effect seems to be indirectly proportional to how well he thinks he is doing in the campaign. Before Biden debate he was mild and less bombastic. Post Biden debate he was a church mouse. Harris enters and DNC and he gets nasty. Post Harris debate he's all cats n dogs. Harris gains in polls and he goes crazy tarrifs, mass deportations, etc.



Now he is labelling her mentally handicapped. Wants to round up legal migrants in Springfield. Attacks Zelensky. Blames Jews and Catholics for his eventual loss...





Does this Trump go to 11?





Who needs polls when his unhingedness is a sure fire barometer of how badly he is doing.