And plenty have said the opposite. While most say diagnosing people like that is wrong.



My mum has dementia. I see more of Bidens mannerisms in her, if Im honest. Im obviously no expert but I studied it a bit during my degree and have done lots of reading since my mums diagnosis.



My mum also had the beginnings of dementia when we parted ways. I'm told she now has full blown Alzheimer's, like her dad before her. I'm no expert either, and yes the experts who have expressed concerns about Trump have emphasised they would need to sit down with him to be sure.But I've seen very little of experts saying otherwise about Trump, and I've seen nothing from anyone to suggest Biden is any worse.The point is a lot of experienced people are ringing alarm bells and I'm not going to dismiss them.