Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9760 on: Yesterday at 11:19:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:38:29 am
Do you think he's likely to survive the next term.  He seems , from what I read here, to be on a mad downward slope.  I know dementia is more staircase than slope.  But should he win , is there a real chance we have a president vance?

I hope he doesn't survive full stop.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9761 on: Yesterday at 11:55:49 am
I don't even want him to survive until the election.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9762 on: Yesterday at 12:00:21 pm
In 2016 we had people talking about Trumps psychological disorders.  Now hes got dementia.
Its all nonsense. Hes vile, he spouts nonsense, he talks utter shite.  He always has done.  This isnt new

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:55:49 am
I don't even want him to survive until the election.
Life isnt fair sometimes is it?
Offline TSC

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9763 on: Yesterday at 12:16:25 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:38:29 am
Do you think he's likely to survive the next term.  He seems , from what I read here, to be on a mad downward slope.  I know dementia is more staircase than slope.  But should he win , is there a real chance we have a president vance?

This is same guy who, as president in 2020, reckoned ingesting bleach and UV rays cured COVID.  Of course folk are prone to dementia with age, and maybe there is a bit of that.  However, hes always been a nutjob grifter.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9764 on: Yesterday at 12:19:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:55:49 am
I don't even want him to survive until the election.


On the City block destruction scale, I reckon his death is worth at least 4 blocks, five is probably too much but 4 and all the residence would be acceptable to many.

He is not and will never be worth a Hospital or homeless shelter though, that'd also be too much for me but acceptable to many.
Offline Zlen

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9765 on: Yesterday at 01:12:32 pm
All that matters is he loses this election. By the time next one comes around he will either still have Republican party by the balls but be diminished himself, or already fade away causing a split and turmoil on the right.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9766 on: Yesterday at 01:23:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:00:21 pm
In 2016 we had people talking about Trumps psychological disorders.  Now hes got dementia.
Its all nonsense. Hes vile, he spouts nonsense, he talks utter shite.  He always has done.  This isnt new


It's not new, but it's definitely getting worse. In 2016 he wasn't being inexorably hemmed into a corner by the legal system for one thing.
Offline cptrios

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9767 on: Yesterday at 02:17:45 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:38:29 am
Do you think he's likely to survive the next term.  He seems , from what I read here, to be on a mad downward slope.  I know dementia is more staircase than slope.  But should he win , is there a real chance we have a president vance?

Id wager that a lot of the people who engineered the Vance choice are banking on Trump not lasting long in one way or another.
Offline thejbs

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9768 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:00:21 pm
In 2016 we had people talking about Trumps psychological disorders.  Now hes got dementia.
Its all nonsense. Hes vile, he spouts nonsense, he talks utter shite.  He always has done.  This isnt new
Life isnt fair sometimes is it?

Agree. He has the normal decline that you get with age but overall hes a mentally robust but severely troubled person.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9769 on: Today at 02:46:59 am
He struggles to put a thought, let alone a cognitive sentence together.
Offline Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9770 on: Today at 03:06:56 am
Any moron can "double down" or "punch back" reactively. It takes some brains to reflect and change course or choose which battles to fight. The man is ill equipped for business and life.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9771 on: Today at 07:47:21 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm
Agree. He has the normal decline that you get with age but overall hes a mentally robust but severely troubled person.

Plenty of mental health experts and specialists in the US say differently.  Biden is an example of normal decline. By that yard stick Trump's decline is nowhere near normal.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9772 on: Today at 08:01:11 am
Some people it's hard to tell when dementia takes hold, Donald Trump is the archetype of this condition.
Offline thejbs

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9773 on: Today at 08:28:15 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:47:21 am
Plenty of mental health experts and specialists in the US say differently.  Biden is an example of normal decline. By that yard stick Trump's decline is nowhere near normal.

And plenty have said the opposite. While most say diagnosing people like that is wrong.

My mum has dementia. I see more of Bidens mannerisms in her, if Im honest. Im obviously no expert but I studied it a bit during my degree and have done lots of reading since my mums diagnosis.
