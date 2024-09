In 2016 we had people talking about Trumpís psychological disorders. Now heís got dementia.Itís all nonsense. Heís vile, he spouts nonsense, he talks utter shite. He always has done. This isnít newLife isnít fair sometimes is it?

ďHappiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.Ē

ďGenerosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.Ē

W