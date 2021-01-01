Do you think he's likely to survive the next term. He seems , from what I read here, to be on a mad downward slope. I know dementia is more staircase than slope. But should he win , is there a real chance we have a president vance?
I don't even want him to survive until the election.
I don't even want him to survive until the election.
In 2016 we had people talking about Trumps psychological disorders. Now hes got dementia.Its all nonsense. Hes vile, he spouts nonsense, he talks utter shite. He always has done. This isnt new
In 2016 we had people talking about Trumps psychological disorders. Now hes got dementia.Its all nonsense. Hes vile, he spouts nonsense, he talks utter shite. He always has done. This isnt new Life isnt fair sometimes is it?
Agree. He has the normal decline that you get with age but overall hes a mentally robust but severely troubled person.
Plenty of mental health experts and specialists in the US say differently. Biden is an example of normal decline. By that yard stick Trump's decline is nowhere near normal.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]