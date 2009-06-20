« previous next »
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9600 on: September 16, 2024, 06:04:24 pm »
in case there was any doubt (there wasn't) P2025 belongs to Trump.

https://xcancel.com/harris_wins/status/1835503541135261879
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9601 on: September 16, 2024, 06:20:13 pm »
the people of Springfield showing support to Haitians.

god for them!

https://politizoom.com/springfield-ohio-packs-haitian-restaurant-to-counter-trumps-hate-speech/
  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9602 on: September 16, 2024, 06:47:30 pm »
  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9603 on: September 16, 2024, 07:12:35 pm »
Musk:

\\Musk was born in Pretoria to Maye (née Haldeman), a model, and Errol Musk, a businessman and engineer. Musk briefly attended the University of Pretoria before immigrating to Canada at the age of 18, acquiring citizenship through his Canadian-born mother. Two years later he matriculated at Queen's University at Kingston in Canada. Musk later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania and received bachelor's degrees in economics and physics. He moved to California in 1995 to attend Stanford University, but dropped out after two days and, with his brother Kimbal, co-founded the online city guide software company Zip2. The startup was acquired by Compaq for $307 million in 1999. That same year Musk co-founded X.com, a direct bank. X.com merged with Confinity in 2000 to form PayPal. In October 2002, eBay acquired PayPal for $1.5 billion. Using $100 million of the money he made from the sale of PayPal, Musk founded SpaceX, a spaceflight services company, in 2002.

In 2004, Musk was an early investor who provided most of the initial financing in the electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors, Inc. (later Tesla, Inc.), assuming the position of the company's chairman. He later became the product architect and, in 2008, the CEO. In 2006, Musk helped create SolarCity, a solar energy company that was acquired by Tesla in 2016 and became Tesla Energy. In 2013, he proposed a hyperloop high-speed vactrain transportation system. In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI, a nonprofit artificial intelligence research company. The following year Musk co-founded Neuralinka neurotechnology company developing braincomputer interfacesand The Boring Company, a tunnel construction company. In 2018 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Musk, alleging that he had falsely announced that he had secured funding for a private takeover of Tesla. To settle the case Musk stepped down as the chairman of Tesla and paid a $20 million fine. In 2022, he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, merged the company into the newly-created X Corp. and rebranded the service as X the following year. In March 2023, Musk founded xAI, an artificial-intelligence company.


Genius.

Moron.
  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9604 on: September 16, 2024, 07:25:31 pm »
Election handicapper Nate Silver's prediction model is in the spotlight thanks to an election forecast that seems bullish on former President Donald Trumps chances of victory, raising questions about how such models work.

Silvers forecast has drawn significant criticism for giving Trump a better chance of winning than other forecasters. Last week, for instance, his forecast gave Trump a 64% chance of winning the Electoral College while giving Vice President Kamala Harris just a 35% chance of victory, even while the same forecast saw Harris as more likely to win the popular vote and his polling averages had her leading in enough swing states to take the election.

Silvers model also gives Trump a better chance of winning when compared to peer forecasts. For instance, FiveThirtyEight, the handicapping outlet Silver founded in 2008 and left earlier this year, seems to see a more heated contest unfolding, giving Harris a 56% chance of winning and Trump a 43% chance. Likewise, DecisionDeskHQs current model gives Harris a 54% chance of winning the presidency

Silvers forecast has drawn criticism from Democratic operatives for the types of polls included in his forecast and how certain Republican-leaning pollsters are weighted in his polling averages. Social media users have criticized his employment at Polymarket, a political betting site that has received significant investment from conservative billionaire Peter Thiel, who has personal and professional connections to the Republican vice presidential nominee, J.D. Vance. Hes also received praise from Trump himself, which probably hasnt helped the perception that his forecast is biased toward Republicans, despite Silver recently telling the Risky Business podcast that he plans to vote for Harris.

While there are valid critiques of Silvers model and criticisms of Polymarket, which is potentially pushing the boundaries of what is legal in terms of how derivatives markets are allowed to operate in the United States, Trumps statement also touches on a core misunderstanding of what an election forecast like Silvers is and how their creators normally present them. Trump himself said that Silver had him leading and up by a lot, which isnt true if a reader looks at Silvers polling average. Other publications have even characterized Silver as a pollster when what he does is probably better described as handicapping, akin to predicting what team will win a match in football or what hand might win in a game of poker.

Although a forecast like Silvers or FiveThirtyEights is informed by data, its not necessarily free from editorial decision-making. Forecasters still choose what will be included in their model, how different factors will be weighted, and what assumptions are made about an election and how they think it is likely to unfold. Silver himself has suggested that his models forecast will change as the election draws closer, even if there is no shift in the polls, meaning that there is likely some sort of shift in polling priced in.

According to Scott Tranter, director of data science at Decision Desk HQ, forecasting is far from an exact science, even if modelers are normally trying their best to provide sober, statistically informed analysis.

Models are like cooking, there are many ways to cook a burger, many of those are edible, but at the end of the day people have a preference, Tranter said in an interview.

Decision Desk HQs model works like most models, Silvers and FiveThiryEights included, in that it uses historical and present-day demographic data on the electorate  think race, income and party registration  and combines it with past election results and polling data to produce a likelihood of a given electoral outcome.

In creating a model, Tranter said, forecasters still have to make plenty of decisions about how to weigh certain factors and whether to even include some.

Theres many different polls forecasters use, weighting schemes, things like that. Some forecasters dont like to use Trafalgar, Tranter said, referring to a pollster that frequently has move favorable numbers for Trump than others. Its not a good or a bad choice, its just a choice.

The way forecasters often choose what to include in their model is backtesting a given indicator against historical election data. If a factor has been predictive in past elections, thats a solid argument for including it in a model for future elections. However, making these decisions is far from an exact science and theres no way to guarantee that an indicator in past elections will hold true in future elections.

This runs up against one of the issues with using historical data and election about presidential elections and election modeling in general. There have only been 46 presidential elections, meaning the sample size to backtest indicators on is quite small. And most forecasters, like Tranter, would argue that theres a good chunk of those that arent good to backtest on. The electoral indicators of the 1800s, for example, are unlikely to predict elections in the 21st century.

Logan Phillips, the founder of the handicapping site Race to the WH, explained that picking up on potential future predictors is where the differences between a lot of forecasts are established.

Phillips said in an interview that he started incorporating the partisan drift of states into his forecast this year, meaning that his model assumes that a "state that has been rapidly accelerating towards one party is probably going to keep moving in that direction. An example of a state like this is Florida, which has shifted towards Republicans in recent elections.

Another indicator that Phillips incorporated into his model in 2022 was special elections. He credits his incorporation of special election data as helping him avoid overestimating Republicans that year. Importantly, however, factors like special elections might not have been particularly good historical indicators, even if they were a good indicator of electoral performance in 2022.

Another decision that forecasters make is whether to make their model into what Tranter calls either a forecast or a nowcast. The distinction here is that a forecast might have movement in one direction or another priced into its final analysis whereas a nowcast produces a prediction as if the election were to happen today. This is another editorial decision that forecasters make, and one that can leave the average reader scratching their head as to why the polls might say one thing and the forecast predicts another.

Its also the sort of decision that makes quantitative models like the ones at FiveThirtyEight not so dissimilar from qualitative models, like the sorts of rating issued by the handicappers at Sabatos Crytal Ball or the Cook Political Report.

Miles Coleman, the associate editor at Sabatos Crystal Ball, described the process of creating ratings in an interview, and in some ways the decisions that quantitative and qualitative handicappers make are comparable.

We try to keep a good balance of what polls say versus where are parties spending money versus what are the historical trends in these states and what are our contacts telling us, Coleman said.

This year, Coleman identified the lack of ticket-splitting as a potentially important indicator in electoral predictions. In recent elections, voters have become less likely to vote for candidates belonging to different parties on the same ballot. Coleman said that this is factoring into the rating hes working on in states like Nevada, North Carolina and Montana.

Another factor theyre tracking this far out from Election Day is the vote share a candidate is polling at as opposed to a candidates margin in a given survey. While its possible to win an election with less than half the vote, its impossible to lose an election in a given state with the majority of the vote. Coleman said that this is a useful metric, especially if youre expecting presidential and down-ballot polling to converge between now and Election Day.

One thing most handicappers  either quantitative or qualitative encourage readers to do is to think about their forecasts probabilistically. While a 33% chance of winning might seem like bad odds in the context of an election, an event with a sample size of one, its also about the same chance an NBA player has to make a three-point shot. Forecasters also often encourage readers to look at multiple forecasts and compare and contrast them.

In other words, even though Silvers forecast might give Trump a 60% chance to win and another forecast might give Harris a 55% chance to win, those forecasts are essentially in agreement in terms of the bigger picture  both candidates have a good chance of winning.

In Trenters assessment, this often gets lost as forecasts are circulated on social media and can become misleading, especially if a forecast is presented like a poll, where a 60% to 40% split would indicate a near insurmountable lead.

The bottom line, as Trenter puts it, is that, even though some forecasters might agree or disagree with what goes into a given forecast, were all saying roughly the same thing.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/nate-silver-slammed-over-trump-election-model-but-forecasters-all-saying-roughly-the-same-thing/ar-AA1qFzFg?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=71b2b5d66ea94806af822e61f5fbb9bf&ei=17
  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9605 on: September 16, 2024, 07:32:13 pm »
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9606 on: September 16, 2024, 07:45:13 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September 16, 2024, 07:28:56 am
In fairness this is funny from Trump

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GXjkNF0XYAAuU8s?format=jpg&name=small

Pity these shooters are more Darwin than Mo   

How would he feel about 1 - 2? Technically he'd still be leading.
  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9607 on: September 16, 2024, 07:45:45 pm »
Im not sure people not understanding the difference between election chance and opinion polls is Nate Silvers fault .
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9608 on: September 16, 2024, 07:59:19 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 16, 2024, 12:38:34 pm
Musk may be a genius, but he's got no common sense.

Secret Service should be all over his ass.  If it were the other way around, Gym Jordan would have him subpenised.

No genius. Born rich like Trump.

Not an engineer. A carnival barker.

https://youtu.be/4y40RU5Nx6U?si=A0pPmAV3zjHRODFq
  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9609 on: September 16, 2024, 09:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Giono on September 16, 2024, 07:59:19 pm
No genius. Born rich like Trump.

Not an engineer. A carnival barker.

https://youtu.be/4y40RU5Nx6U?si=A0pPmAV3zjHRODFq
This.
  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9610 on: September 16, 2024, 09:11:45 pm »
Not fucking crazy at all.

Quote
"KAMALA IS KILLING BLACK AND HISPANIC HERITAGE, SHE IS KILLING THEIR LEGACY AND THEIR RIGHTS," he wrote. "REGISTER AND VOTE FOR YOUR ALL TIME FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME."



  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9611 on: September 16, 2024, 11:20:54 pm »
An Ohio sheriff posted on Facebook urging people to write down the addresses of people with Harris yard signs.

https://xcancel.com/keithboykin/status/1835714897314972061
  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9612 on: September 16, 2024, 11:21:11 pm »
President Me.

One of his rare true statements.

Rally tonight in Long Island.  Wonder if they're passing out bullet proof vests?
  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9613 on: September 16, 2024, 11:21:46 pm »
The press in the states really do go easy on Trump given the absolute dangerous nonsense he talks. It's like they fear what will happen to them if he does become president, so they back off. Whereas they know Harris/Biden won't retaliate. That's all Trump has now: fear.
  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9614 on: September 16, 2024, 11:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Giono on September 16, 2024, 07:59:19 pm
No genius. Born rich like Trump.

Not an engineer. A carnival barker.

https://youtu.be/4y40RU5Nx6U?si=A0pPmAV3zjHRODFq

Last week was a good start. We need to start fucking these billionaires into space.
  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9615 on: September 16, 2024, 11:27:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 16, 2024, 07:12:35 pm
Musk:

He's probably written his own obituary too.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9616 on: Yesterday at 02:50:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 16, 2024, 09:11:45 pm
Not fucking crazy at all.

And look at the headline from one of the major old-school news 'magazines': Donald Trump Warns Kamala Harris is 'Killing' Black, Hispanic Heritage.

Not "Donald Trump rants" or "Donald Trump screeches maniacally" or "Donald Trump shits from his fingers," but "Donald Trump warns." Thanks, Newsweek.
  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9617 on: Yesterday at 05:53:59 am »
Musk was the son of a model and a businessman-engineer. Gee, I wonder which parent he takes after.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9618 on: Yesterday at 06:54:05 am »
  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9619 on: Yesterday at 06:58:20 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 05:53:59 am
Musk was the son of a model and a businessman-engineer. Gee, I wonder which parent he takes after.
Adopted?
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9620 on: Yesterday at 08:16:44 am »
"They" - The Lunatic Left, Kamala/Biden, The Dems
Quote
"JD, youre not going to believe this, but they tried to do it again..." - Trump to JDV
  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9621 on: Yesterday at 08:21:09 am »
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9622 on: Yesterday at 08:58:26 am »
I really feel that I should change my name on here. Not really that comfortable with all the Musk references now.  :boxhead
  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9623 on: Yesterday at 09:44:58 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:58:26 am
I really feel that I should change my name on here. Not really that comfortable with all the Musk references now.  :boxhead

Or you could go all in and replace your user pic with one of musk... ;D
  • Spolier alret!
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9624 on: Yesterday at 10:07:44 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:58:26 am
I really feel that I should change my name on here. Not really that comfortable with all the Musk references now.  :boxhead

Also :boxhead
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9625 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 am »
Quote
You know, Im automatically attracted to beautiful  I just start kissing them. Its like a magnet. Just kiss. I dont even wait. And when youre a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AEXK9jNHWGg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AEXK9jNHWGg</a>
  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9626 on: Yesterday at 10:45:23 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:54:05 am
God wants Trump to be president says the orange one

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/perhaps-it-s-god-trump-offers-spiritual-reason-for-surviving-assassination-attempts/ar-AA1qGggj

And Hitler thought that surviving been blown up was divine confirmation of his destiny. ::)
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9627 on: Yesterday at 12:53:33 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:25:21 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AEXK9jNHWGg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AEXK9jNHWGg</a>

The guy has erased all of his Trump-supporting social media stuff now, too.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9628 on: Yesterday at 12:55:27 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 12:53:33 pm
The guy has erased all of his Trump-supporting social media stuff now, too.

Yes, he's revoked his Trump endorsement.

Obviously doesn't want to be grabbed by the pussy.
  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9629 on: Yesterday at 01:02:09 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:25:21 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AEXK9jNHWGg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AEXK9jNHWGg</a>

Saw that before :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9630 on: Yesterday at 02:24:12 pm »
I'll admit that Musk had me completely fooled , mainly because i agree that making progress in space travel and exploration are vital for us to survive as a species

However,  he has unveiled himself to be such a disappointing fraud in recent years and , to be honest, I don't care about the future of our species as much when I see what's going on in the world and the level of stupidity and ignorance that's out there.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9631 on: Yesterday at 02:52:03 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 02:24:12 pm
I'll admit that Musk had me completely fooled , mainly because i agree that making progress in space travel and exploration are vital for us to survive as a species

However, he has unveiled himself to be such a disappointing fraud in recent years and , to be honest, I don't care about the future of our species as much when I see what's going on in the world and the level of stupidity and ignorance that's out there.

Indeed. All the stories are true about him basically being the guy taking credit for the smart people - because it's becoming more and more clear that he isn't one of them himself.
  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9632 on: Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm »
that whole nicky Jam thing is toe curlingly embarrassing and hilarious at the same time.

But what isnt funny is that he would endorse him in the first place, what is wrong with these people.

His father is Puerto Rican, he lived there himself and grew up there from a young age. So he supports the man who blocked hurricane aid to the island after the devestation of hurricane Maria  ::) :butt
  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9633 on: Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm »
So Vance has admitted to making stories up to make his point, so he's to blame to the 35+ bomb threats in Springfield and the knock on threats towards others.

Deserves his head stomping in.
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9634 on: Yesterday at 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm
that whole nicky Jam thing is toe curlingly embarrassing and hilarious at the same time.

But what isnt funny is that he would endorse him in the first place, what is wrong with these people.

His father is Puerto Rican, he lived there himself and grew up there from a young age. So he supports the man who blocked hurricane aid to the island after the devestation of hurricane Maria  ::) :butt
because "they can't vote for me".

(Puerto Rico residents don't get to vote in federal elections)
  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9635 on: Yesterday at 05:54:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:22:58 pm
because "they can't vote for me".

(Puerto Rico residents don't get to vote in federal elections)

not sure what that has to do with what I wrote?  Im just saying how sad and pathetic it is that hed support and endorse a man who fucked over and basically caused the suffering of people in the place he lived and where his father is from.

Hes a US citizen.
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9636 on: Yesterday at 05:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:54:25 pm
not sure what that has to do with what I wrote?  Im just saying how sad and pathetic it is that hed support and endorse a man who fucked over and basically caused the suffering of people in the place he lived and where his father is from.

Hes a US citizen.

I'm agreeing with you, and pointing out that Trump said he didn't want to help PR because "they can't vote for me".
  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9637 on: Yesterday at 06:04:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:56:35 pm
I'm agreeing with you, and pointing out that Trump said he didn't want to help PR because "they can't vote for me".

ah got you!

Yeah, that is so on point for him isnt it. Wont help people, because they wont help him. Just a disgusting person.

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they ate the daaawgs)
« Reply #9638 on: Today at 05:53:42 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm
So Vance has admitted to making stories up to make his point, so he's to blame to the 35+ bomb threats in Springfield and the knock on threats towards others.

Deserves his head stomping in.
I've only seen this via rawk. Did he actually say he made up the stories. Or did he 'say' he made what he believed to be facts into news stories.  Big difference.
