Interesting. This is a close turn out election and depends on enthusiasm. Christianists who 1. Got what the wanted with Dobbs, and 2. Are disillusioned with Trump, may not turn out.Historically before GW Bush, Evangelicals weren't reliable voters. Hopefully they revert back to being apolitical.Also, Evangeligals being against abortion was not a thing historically. That's only something recent as well.Let's pray they revert back and turn on the devil they made their deal with...