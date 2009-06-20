« previous next »
Online Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9360 on: September 5, 2024, 09:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  5, 2024, 08:32:20 pm
Only the best anal probes. ;)

"He was crying..."
Online Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9361 on: September 5, 2024, 10:16:15 pm »
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9362 on: September 5, 2024, 10:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  5, 2024, 10:16:15 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/05/harris-election-allan-lichtman

Calling it for Harris.

*cough*

Quote from: KurtVerbose on September  5, 2024, 08:47:42 pm
Lichtman calling it for Kamala.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xE22XjWEyQE</a>

Jeez, that is one bad wig.
Online Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9363 on: September 5, 2024, 10:20:41 pm »
My bad. ;D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9364 on: September 5, 2024, 10:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  5, 2024, 10:20:41 pm
My bad. ;D

Well, the wig was atrocious...
Offline GreatEx

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9365 on: September 6, 2024, 12:31:36 am »
I cannot take anyone seriously with a dead squirrel on his head, sorry
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9366 on: September 6, 2024, 08:52:27 am »
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-childcare-economy-speech-b2607970.html

A 2-minute video of Trump "explaining" how he plans to make childcare more affordable. It's an impressive answer. Impressive insofar as he manages to veer completely away from the topic and spout nonsense about something entirely unrelated.

Imagine watching that and thinking "yep, that guy will make a fine president."  :butt :butt :butt
Offline dutchkop

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9367 on: September 6, 2024, 08:59:05 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on September  6, 2024, 08:52:27 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-childcare-economy-speech-b2607970.html

A 2-minute video of Trump "explaining" how he plans to make childcare more affordable. It's an impressive answer. Impressive insofar as he manages to veer completely away from the topic and spout nonsense about something entirely unrelated.

Imagine watching that and thinking "yep, that guy will make a fine president."  :butt :butt :butt

Lawrence ODonnel covers this very well - https://youtu.be/t-Wf5VT-Pwk?si=fbWCMzLgY6Pjsc5d
Offline dutchkop

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9368 on: September 6, 2024, 09:03:45 am »
This should be on Harris thread - but some positive news on how ExRepublicans are working, messaging to convince previous Trump voters to give them reasons to vote for Harris


Important ads up in Swing states Republicans for Harris.

https://www.msnbc.com/alex-wagner-tonight/watch/-this-time-i-m-out-on-trump-republicans-realigning-to-harris-as-trump-pushes-them-out-of-the-party-218558021727

Please follow Sarah Longwell & Tim Miller on the Bulwark

E.g. today Tim miller takes on Piers Moron
https://youtu.be/Aor17Odm52U?si=aPWz95p314YfQMAt
Online jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9369 on: September 6, 2024, 09:52:26 am »
The O'Donnell piece was pathetic. 

But Vance's strawman attack on Walz was priceless.  What a tool.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9370 on: September 6, 2024, 01:16:25 pm »
Jesus.

Quote

Question - If you win in November, can you commit to prioritizing legislation to make childcare affordable, and if so, what specific piece of legislation would you advance?

Answer - Well, I would do that, and were sitting down, and I was, somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka was so impactful on that issue. Its a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that Im talking about, that, because, look, child care is child care is. Its, couldnt, you know, theres something, you have to have it. In this country you have to have it.

"But when you talk about those numbers compared to the kind of numbers that Im talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels that theyre not used to  but theyll get used to it very quickly  and its not gonna stop them from doing business with us, but theyll have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country. Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers that were talking about, including child care, that its going to take care.

Were gonna have  I, I look forward to having no deficits within a fairly short period of time, coupled with the reductions that I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country, because I have to stay with child care. I want to stay with child care, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers that Im talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just, that I just told you about.

Were gonna be taking in trillions of dollars, and as much as child care is talked about as being expensive, its relatively speaking not very expensive compared to the kind of numbers well be taking in. Were going to make this into an incredible country that can afford to take care of its people, and then well worry about the rest of the world. Lets help other people. But were going to take care of our country first. This is about America first. Its about Make America Great Again. We have to do it because right now were a failing nation, so well take care of it.
Online jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9371 on: September 6, 2024, 01:35:02 pm »
"And how would your administration increase revenue after rooting out fraud and waste in cutting social programs and taxes on the rich?"

"Tariffs.  And drill, baby, drill!"



Lombardi once said his Packers never lost a game. 

He admitted that on a few occasions the clock ran out before they completed their comeback.


Those fat, old hick supporters will never tire of winning losing and whining with Trump.
Offline cptrios

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9372 on: September 6, 2024, 05:29:55 pm »
For a great example of the kind of sanewashing that basically the entire media does for Trump, read/watch the childcare answer above and then check out CNNs article on it:

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/05/politics/trump-claims-boosting-tariffs-pay-for-child-care/index.html
Online Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9373 on: September 6, 2024, 06:30:41 pm »
FOR.

FUCKS.

SAKE.

Quote
Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan has put the sentencing date back from September 18 until November 26.

This orange scumball better fucking lose.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9374 on: September 6, 2024, 07:38:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  6, 2024, 01:16:25 pm
Jesus.


And the supposed liberal media still don't call him out as the waffling, deranged, mentally-compromised dementia-sufferer that he obviously is.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9375 on: September 6, 2024, 07:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  6, 2024, 06:30:41 pm
FOR.

FUCKS.

SAKE.
Quote
Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan has put the sentencing date back from September 18 until November 26.
This orange scumball better fucking lose.
Why?
Offline PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9376 on: September 6, 2024, 08:16:53 pm »
Don't want to jinx it. But has anyone lost the election twice before?
Online Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9377 on: September 6, 2024, 08:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  6, 2024, 07:55:15 pm
Why?

No idea as yet. I saw the headline on the Guardian, but I was too pissed off to read much of the article.

I'm hoping it's because the Judge wants to impose a custodial sentence, one that would be longer than three months, and therefore doesn't want Trump to be in jail for the election. (Maybe he's worried it might actually generate sympathy for Trump, I dunno.)

Trump's people have essentially been begging the judge to delay sentencing, and he's cut them off at the knees every single time. I hope he's not bowing to some kind of internal or political pressure we don't know about.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9378 on: September 6, 2024, 08:56:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  6, 2024, 08:16:53 pm
Don't want to jinx it. But has anyone lost the election twice before?
Henry Clay and William Jennings Bryan both lost three times.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9379 on: September 6, 2024, 09:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  6, 2024, 08:21:11 pm
No idea as yet. I saw the headline on the Guardian, but I was too pissed off to read much of the article.

I'm hoping it's because the Judge wants to impose a custodial sentence, one that would be longer than three months, and therefore doesn't want Trump to be in jail for the election. (Maybe he's worried it might actually generate sympathy for Trump, I dunno.)

Trump's people have essentially been begging the judge to delay sentencing, and he's cut them off at the knees every single time. I hope he's not bowing to some kind of internal or political pressure we don't know about.
Well, I guess we will find out due course.
Online Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9380 on: September 6, 2024, 09:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  6, 2024, 08:21:11 pm
No idea as yet. I saw the headline on the Guardian, but I was too pissed off to read much of the article.

I'm hoping it's because the Judge wants to impose a custodial sentence, one that would be longer than three months, and therefore doesn't want Trump to be in jail for the election. (Maybe he's worried it might actually generate sympathy for Trump, I dunno.)

Trump's people have essentially been begging the judge to delay sentencing, and he's cut them off at the knees every single time. I hope he's not bowing to some kind of internal or political pressure we don't know about.

Good points.

I'd add that this conviction is not preferable to go first. Nor the docs case. Jack Smith's Jan 6 case is priority number one. And it looks like new evidence in that trial will come to light in late September.

Hopefully he gets sentenced for Stormy Daniels in November.

Looks like he will loose his appeal of the Jean Carrol sexual abuse case. He was angry about that today...
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9381 on: September 6, 2024, 10:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  6, 2024, 07:38:56 pm

And the supposed liberal media still don't call him out as the waffling, deranged, mentally-compromised dementia-sufferer that he obviously is.

I'm not sure where you get your news but he's getting absolutely hammered on his non-answer gibberish from nearly all corners of the media.
Online jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9382 on: September 6, 2024, 11:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September  6, 2024, 10:59:33 pm
I read somewhere that the News channel on the TV at all the US Army bases was Fox News.

Do some research.  Let us know.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9383 on: September 7, 2024, 12:13:30 am »
I did some googling, it sounds like false rumour. Last year a veterans' group asked the army to stop showing Faux because of its high degree of disinformation, and I guess that morphed into the idea that Faux was the exclusive choice. Feedback from soldiers on Quora et al consistently says they showed many news channels including Faux, CNN, ABC etc. on rotation.

Pitchforks back in shed.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9384 on: September 7, 2024, 12:19:33 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September  6, 2024, 10:59:33 pm

I read somewhere that the News channel on the TV at all the US Army bases was Fox News. That may explain why from our point of view we hear surprising views about Trump from US military personnel, perhaps they are not being provided with a balanced view.



READ MORE

https://www.quora.com/Do-USA-military-bases-really-air-Fox-News


Offline afc tukrish

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9385 on: September 7, 2024, 01:04:58 am »
Online Red Beret

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9386 on: September 7, 2024, 02:14:55 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZPFc2AfukGA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZPFc2AfukGA</a>
Offline PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9387 on: September 7, 2024, 06:21:20 am »
Is quora generally a good source? I avoid it like the plague as even thinking about it fills my inbox with quora spam.
Offline thejbs

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9388 on: September 7, 2024, 09:03:06 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on September  7, 2024, 12:13:30 am
I did some googling, it sounds like false rumour. Last year a veterans' group asked the army to stop showing Faux because of its high degree of disinformation, and I guess that morphed into the idea that Faux was the exclusive choice. Feedback from soldiers on Quora et al consistently says they showed many news channels including Faux, CNN, ABC etc. on rotation.

Pitchforks back in shed.

Also, its not the 1940s; they have phones and Internet. I imagine they get their news and propaganda the same way the rest of us do.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9389 on: September 7, 2024, 10:24:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  7, 2024, 06:21:20 am
Is quora generally a good source? I avoid it like the plague as even thinking about it fills my inbox with quora spam.

The point is 'someone read somewhere' and assumed it was fact. The first page of any Google search will tell you that Foxnews is not the only thing piped into US military bases.
Online jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9390 on: Yesterday at 01:26:01 am »
Leon Musk.

 :lmao
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9391 on: Today at 05:29:24 pm »
He's now threatening to jail election workers, if he wins the election.  Absolute tyranny.
Offline PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9392 on: Today at 05:50:04 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:29:24 pm
He's now threatening to jail election workers, if he wins the election.  Absolute tyranny.

He's threatening to jail people for rigging votes to get him to win.  That's some 4d chess that.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9393 on: Today at 10:23:21 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:29:24 pm
He's now threatening to jail election workers, if he wins the election.  Absolute tyranny.

Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials.  Sounds like a purge is planned. Wonder is there any precedents in history?
Online jambutty

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9394 on: Today at 10:53:58 pm »
Trump Called Harris Beautiful. Now He Has a Problem.

Donald Trump has a remarkably binary view of the world: Walls are good; migrants are bad. Tariffs are good; taxes are bad. People who love Trump are good; those who dont are bad. And women are hotor not.

Trump cares about everyones looks, of course. But as a former owner of the Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA pageants, he is a self-proclaimed expert on womens beauty. He spent multiple appearances on The Howard Stern Show rating women on a numeric scale. You can see him, like a teenage boy, sizing up every woman he encounters.

This is boorish, of course, but politically, it has proved useful. When he thinks a woman is unattractive, Trump has an easy way to dismiss her. He rips her apart. Carly Fiorina, he said, had that face: Would anyone vote for that? He once tweeted: If Hillary Clinton cant satisfy her husband what makes her think she can satisfy America? He reportedly wouldnt make Nikki Haley secretary of state because of blotch marks on her cheeks: Shes not good for me. Shes got that complexion problem. (He calls himself a skin man.) During their primary battle this year, he insinuated that Haleys husbanda National Guardsman who was deployed to the Horn of Africahad run out on her. Hes extended this same bullying strategy to his legal issues. His main line of defense in his civil trial for the rape and sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll was that she was not his type. (Jurors found him responsible for the latter charge.)

Depressingly, this has been pretty effective. Erotic appeal is a form of power that Trump seems to actually respect. By declaring these women undesirable, Trump has portrayed them not just as bossy, unattractive shrews, but as weak.
[From the January/February 2024 issue: Four more years of unchecked misogyny]

When Trump thinks a woman is hot, however, the situation gets a lot more complicated. And Trump thinks Kamala Harris, whom he will face for the first time onstage in tomorrows debate, is a certified hottie. He told Elon Musk in an interview that Harris, on the cover of Time, looked like the most beautiful actress ever to live, comparing her favorably to his ownpresumably hotwife, Melania. I think we finally found the one thing Trump is incapable of lying about, Desi Lydic joked in a Daily Show segment about the interview. If he thinks someone is hot, hell say theyre hot. Hell lie about winning an election, but he has deep respect for the sanctity of bangability.

Still, theres an election to try to win, so Trump is forced to take a different line of attack: suggesting that because a woman is beautiful, she must be dumb, and if shes successful nonetheless, thats only because she slept her way to the top. Hes used this strategy before too. He called Megyn Kelly a bimbo and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not even a smart person. He said Mika Brzezinski had a low I.Q. and implied that she had made it to Morning Joe only because she was dating her co-host. He told a female reporter once, You wouldnt have this job if you werent beautiful, and wrote that early victories by the women on The Apprentice were, to a very large extent, dependent on their sex appeal. And so now Vice President Harris is dumb as a rock, really DUMB, VERY STUPID, and so on. She only got this far, he has said, thanks to a romantic entanglement she had with the mayor of San Francisco almost 30 years ago, and she doesnt have the mental capacity to do a REAL Debate.

This probably works on some people, but its hard to persuade the general public to dismiss observed intelligence in women just because they are conventionally attractive. On a dumber level, sexualizing women backfires because it reinforces the idea that women have a form of power. And it reveals that that power is workingeven over Trump. Because when it comes to beautiful women, Trump is a lover, not a fighter.

We make so much of Trumps sexism that we seem to dismiss Trumps sexualityand his open obsession with it. His comments about women are demeaning, but they are also lascivious. Hes a civilly convicted sexual abuser who has described his lack of impulse control around beautiful women on multiple occasions. As he told Billy Bush on the Access Hollywood tape, Im automatically attracted to beautiful [women]. I just start kissing them. Its like a magnet. Lest we think age is slowing him down, just this year he told a female supporter at Mar-a-Lago, All these beautiful women, youre driving me crazy. He accompanied this with an emphatic gesture. Had his hand been just a few inches closer to the woman, he might have grabbed something. 

He honestly cant seem to help himself: These women are more powerful than he is. I have seen women manipulate men with just a twitch of their eyeor perhaps another body part, he wrote in The Art of the Comeback. A famous germophobe, hes always been terrified of STDs, but he still cant help himself: If you have any guilt about not having gone to Vietnam, we have our own Vietnamits called the dating game, he told Stern, and vaginas are potential land mines.

One really gets the impression that Trump would prefer not to be on the wrong side of any woman hes deemed hot. Maybe one day, we can have a politics where female candidates arent judged by their physical appearance. Harris, unlike Clinton, has so far downplayed her gender, but Trump cant see past it. Given where we are, it matters that Harriss attractiveness is a challenge that Trump hasnt figured out how to solve. It must make him nervous. If he finds Harris alluring, there is no doubt in his mind that America will too. After all, hes the expert.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/trump-called-harris-beautiful-now-he-has-a-problem/ar-AA1qguJo?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=5c0e642b847447e8acf384a13cec6430&ei=40


Clearly one of the many sacrifices he's made for America.
