Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9280 on: August 27, 2024, 05:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 25, 2024, 11:42:33 am
Rights of the fetus trump the rights of the mother. At least until it's born. Then the Repugs don't give a fuck whether you live or die.

They worry more about unborn kids then the ones getting shot up in schools.


The joyless, anti-hedonism, puritanical Christo-fascists have always seen abortion as a 'get out of jail' card for sinners indulging their carnal desires.

Unwanted pregnancy was a punishment for the fornicating Jezebels.



Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9281 on: August 27, 2024, 05:19:47 pm »
The orange shitbag has announced by digital Trump trading cards for the cultists to wank over.



Offline Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9282 on: August 27, 2024, 07:34:42 pm »
With Trump, Vance and now Kennedy and Tulsi...the GOP is now the party of Putin stooges.


Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9283 on: August 27, 2024, 08:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 27, 2024, 05:19:47 pm
The orange shitbag has announced by digital Trump trading cards for the cultists to wank over.

Do they do that in the Metaverse?


Offline hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9284 on: August 27, 2024, 08:14:37 pm »
Investigating Trump, Project 2025 and the future of the United States

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3jqALQgBzw
 Fascinating and a  proper documentary at 55 min.
Offline soxfan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9285 on: August 27, 2024, 10:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 27, 2024, 05:19:47 pm
The orange shitbag has announced by digital Trump trading cards for the cultists to wank over.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

 
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9286 on: August 27, 2024, 10:45:00 pm »
Yes but if you buy them all, you also get to buy an actual card.


Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9287 on: August 27, 2024, 10:49:27 pm »
Special counsel reindicts Trump with narrower set of accusations after Supreme Court immunity decision

Washington  Special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in which he again accused Trump of resisting the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election. Smith narrowed the allegations after a landmark Supreme Court ruling on presidential power earlier this year.

The new 36-page charging document is based on a more refined set of allegedly criminal acts after the Supreme Court ruled Trump was immune from prosecution for some of the conduct included in Smith's original 45-page indictment returned last year.

Prosecutors maintained the four counts against Trump that he previously faced  including conspiracy to defraud the United States  but limited the evidence included in the indictment and even removed one unnamed individual from a list of unindicted co-conspirators. The original indictment described that person as "a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters and who, with the defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud." It was believed to be Jeffrey Clark, who led the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division and later served as acting head of the Civil Division.

Smith and his team said a federal grand jury in Washington returned the superseding indictment Tuesday. Prosecutors said they did not oppose waiving Trump's appearance at an arraignment on the new charging document.

Again detailing alleged acts like organizing fake slates of presidential electors or working with his private attorneys on a legal strategy to subvert the transfer of power, Smith accused the former president of using his role as a candidate for office  not as president of the United States  to overturn the election results.

The new superseding indictment is a response to last month's Supreme Court ruling in which the court's conservative majority ruled presidents and former presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for "official acts" they take during their presidency. Some of the conduct alleged in Smith's original indictment, such as Trump's discussions with the Justice Department in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, was disqualified, according to the July opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

- CBS News




Offline GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9288 on: Yesterday at 01:31:45 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 27, 2024, 05:18:37 pm

The joyless, anti-hedonism, puritanical Christo-fascists have always seen abortion as a 'get out of jail' card for sinners indulging their carnal desires.

Unwanted pregnancy was a punishment for the fornicating Jezebels.



After reading this post I started musing about how this agenda may or may not tie in with replacement theory.

Are abortions seen more of a white woman thing, so by criminalising abortion they might increase the proportion of white babies born ( the more criminally inclined races will continue to abort, don't ask don't tell)? Or looking at it from a different angle, does burdening impoverished minorities with more children keep them in their place?

Some grotty places my mind is going to this morning... but I can't help but form connections in my mind (off to purchase corkboard, pins and thread, brb)
Offline KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9289 on: Yesterday at 10:38:26 am »
It seems to me that the anti-IVF policy that has surfaced is an attack on lesbian and gay couples and single-women. Its not to stop the Wallz of the world, but non-traditional families from forming. It all reeks of the project 2025 christo-fascists trying to force their fringe views on the majority.


Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9290 on: Yesterday at 10:59:30 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:31:45 am
Some grotty places my mind is going to this morning...


Dagobah, by the looks of it  ;)


Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9291 on: Yesterday at 01:01:44 pm »
Imo, Trump doesn't want the job of President.

Too many restrictions.

Licencing is a full time job and no one does it better.

He makes more money electioneering and building his brand.

As always, grifters approach him with money up front plus 85% of the profit for the endorsement.


Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9292 on: Yesterday at 02:23:10 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:01:44 pm
Imo, Trump doesn't want the job of President.

Too many restrictions.

Licencing is a full time job and no one does it better.

He makes more money electioneering and building his brand.

As always, grifters approach him with money up front plus 85% of the profit for the endorsement.

Of course he doesn't want to be president. But he needs the power of the presidency to insulate him from legal action.

Trump wants to look and act like a King whilst Project 2025, likely run through Vance, handles actual policy.




Offline cptrios

  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9293 on: Today at 03:28:50 am »
