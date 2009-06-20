« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted  (Read 585922 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,664
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9240 on: August 23, 2024, 08:59:33 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 22, 2024, 07:25:47 pm

There was polling suggesting that RFK was taking more votes from the orange shitbag than from Harris.

He endorses the orange shitbag and it shows what a vacuous, self-serving whopper RFK is.

Someone who made environmental causes his life.... endorsing an ultra-libertarian who destroyed tons of environmental protections last time, and wants to destroy even more.

Someone who then shifted into the cesspit of anti-vax conspiracy bellendery, endorsing a gobshite who wants to slash regulation of big business - including Big pharma. Deregulation that allows Big Business (Inc big Pharma) to act against the interests of workers, consumers and the environment - and make it more likely that Big Pharma would be able to skip the extensive drug trialling that is required now.

In short, an utter hypocrite.

Not guilty by reason of mental impairment
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9241 on: August 23, 2024, 10:18:52 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 22, 2024, 07:25:47 pm

There was polling suggesting that RFK was taking more votes from the orange shitbag than from Harris.

He endorses the orange shitbag and it shows what a vacuous, self-serving whopper RFK is.

Someone who made environmental causes his life.... endorsing an ultra-libertarian who destroyed tons of environmental protections last time, and wants to destroy even more.

Someone who then shifted into the cesspit of anti-vax conspiracy bellendery, endorsing a gobshite who wants to slash regulation of big business - including Big pharma. Deregulation that allows Big Business (Inc big Pharma) to act against the interests of workers, consumers and the environment - and make it more likely that Big Pharma would be able to skip the extensive drug trialling that is required now.

In short, an utter hypocrite.

Hypocrite says it all. Plus his VP pick also not keen to fund his run and when they missed NY ballot they also lost a lot of funding opportunities.

his wife and his supporters are spitting the dummy.

It will be interesting to see if the anti Trump/GOP and DEM libertarians will change their vote .

Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,726
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9242 on: August 23, 2024, 05:43:09 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on August 22, 2024, 11:11:49 pm
Vance is not weird.  He's fucking creepy.

Watch him in the donut shop trying to interact with some seemingly immigrant servers.  He has no clue how to converse with them.

You wouldn't leave small children with either him or Trump.  They wouldn't have a clue.

Even Vance's kids must think he's creepy.


That video is hilariously weird.

Clearly someone tried to guide him on how to make small talk  but the only thing he remembered was "how long have you worked here?", so he just kept asking that, and then  had no follow up beyond "ok".

He also couldnt even handle ordering doughnuts. "Some sprinkles, some cinnamon, whatever works" .
Surely even the rich and out of touch cant be unfamiliar with the idea of ordering quantities of objects?
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9243 on: August 23, 2024, 05:45:45 pm »
Shades of Sunak at the soup kitchen, though I guess Sunak while clueless, came across as vaguely human.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9244 on: August 23, 2024, 05:55:36 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,616
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9245 on: August 23, 2024, 06:16:53 pm »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,088
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9246 on: August 23, 2024, 07:26:15 pm »
We were all so tired of winning under Trump.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9247 on: August 23, 2024, 07:36:55 pm »
Looks like RFK is going to drop out and back Trump. The weird leading the weird?



Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,622
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9248 on: August 23, 2024, 08:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Giono on August 23, 2024, 07:36:55 pm
Looks like RFK is going to drop out and back Trump. The weird leading the weird?


The weird trifecta is complete.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9249 on: August 23, 2024, 11:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Giono on August 23, 2024, 07:36:55 pm
Looks like RFK is going to drop out and back Trump. The weird leading the weird?

'Terrible human being': RFK Jr's past comments on Trump
Like JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, Robert F Kennedy Jr previously condemned and insulted Donald Trump on numerous occasions. With news of Kennedy withdrawing and endorsing the Republican, heres a look back at a few of his past quotes on the former president:

According to a New Yorker story from earlier this month, Kennedy recently wrote in a text message to someone that Trump is a terrible human being, adding, The worse president ever and barely human. He is probably a sociopath.
In April, after Trump accused Kennedy of being a Democratic plant, Kennedy posted: When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged. President Trumps rant against me is a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims that should best be resolved in the American tradition of presidential debate.
In 2020, Kennedy said, He is a bully. And you know, I dont like bullies. And I dont think ... that thats part of Americas tradition. I think, in many ways, hes discredited the American experiment with self-governance.
The former disdain goes both way. Trump earlier this year called Kennedy one of the most Liberal Lunatics ever to run for office, adding, Reminds me of this fly thats driving me crazy up here. This fly is brutal. I dont like flies.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9250 on: August 24, 2024, 02:10:40 am »
RFK got on stage with Trump tonight and started saying how Trump was gonna get big corporations to stop polluting and defeat the neocon warmongers and stop chemical companies from poisoning water...


What a freak show...


And RFK will still be on the ballots in non-battleground states.


What a freak show...


Just when Trump needs to keep on message he recruits this conspiracy spitting machine. All the interviews with repugs this week won't be about reframing the DNC...it'll be about explaining RFK.


What a freak show...
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,248
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9251 on: August 24, 2024, 08:23:49 am »
I had no idea, until now, that Cheryl Hines from Curb your enthusiasm is married to Kennedy. She previously said she would divorce him if he ever took a position on trumps cabinet.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,616
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9252 on: August 24, 2024, 09:00:46 am »
Quote from: Giono on August 24, 2024, 02:10:40 am
RFK got on stage with Trump tonight and started saying how Trump was gonna get big corporations to stop polluting and defeat the neocon warmongers and stop chemical companies from poisoning water...


What a freak show...


And RFK will still be on the ballots in non-battleground states.


What a freak show...


Just when Trump needs to keep on message he recruits this conspiracy spitting machine. All the interviews with repugs this week won't be about reframing the DNC...it'll be about explaining RFK.


What a freak show...

I think any reference to stopping the war only refers to one war.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,731
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9253 on: August 24, 2024, 09:21:55 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August 24, 2024, 08:23:49 am
I had no idea, until now, that Cheryl Hines from Curb your enthusiasm is married to Kennedy. She previously said she would divorce him if he ever took a position on trumps cabinet.

She'll probably have to abandon that idea once she's checked her pre-nup.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,148
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9254 on: August 24, 2024, 02:02:21 pm »
Seems to me like the RFK announcement has had pretty much the effect they were looking for - taking the spotlight off the DNC and giving Trump a bit of a shot in the arm (though obviously not a vaccine shot). Overall, I think that puts a cap on this whole "resetting the gameboard" period that started with Biden's bad debate, and now we're basically back to square one with the odds even.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9255 on: August 24, 2024, 02:39:22 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on August 24, 2024, 08:23:49 am
I had no idea, until now, that Cheryl Hines from Curb your enthusiasm is married to Kennedy. She previously said she would divorce him if he ever took a position on trumps cabinet.

Cheryl, my phone number is...
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,088
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9256 on: August 25, 2024, 12:04:31 am »


He has tattooed eyeliner to enhance his eyes.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9257 on: August 25, 2024, 12:22:01 am »
could do, but that looks photoshopped.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,438
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9258 on: August 25, 2024, 12:22:43 am »
Quote from: jambutty on August 25, 2024, 12:04:31 am


He has tattooed eyeliner to enhance his eyes.
I think he's had his hair tattooed as well.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9259 on: August 25, 2024, 03:29:59 am »
Quote from: cptrios on August 24, 2024, 02:02:21 pm
Seems to me like the RFK announcement has had pretty much the effect they were looking for - taking the spotlight off the DNC and giving Trump a bit of a shot in the arm (though obviously not a vaccine shot). Overall, I think that puts a cap on this whole "resetting the gameboard" period that started with Biden's bad debate, and now we're basically back to square one with the odds even.

Trump has said he wont fund schools that force vaccination. Embracing RFK is doubling down on that. 70% of Americans are pro vax for students. That's probably higher in the burbs.

Who were RFK's base? They were lefties who were anti vax first. He was an environmentalist leader before. Eco warriors are not MAGA. He ran in the Dem primaries. Not surprisingly his support tanked over the last several weeks.

How many of his diehards will stay home and not vote at all? Plenty.

But RFK will be the gift that keeps on giving. Making sure that the weird tag sticks.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,008
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9260 on: August 25, 2024, 04:49:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 23, 2024, 05:55:36 pm


Interesting. I distinctly remember Trump saying he was glad he killed Roe V Wade.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9261 on: August 25, 2024, 11:31:44 am »
Quote from: Giono on August 25, 2024, 03:29:59 am
Trump has said he wont fund schools that force vaccination. Embracing RFK is doubling down on that. 70% of Americans are pro vax for students. That's probably higher in the burbs.

Who were RFK's base? They were lefties who were anti vax first. He was an environmentalist leader before. Eco warriors are not MAGA. He ran in the Dem primaries. Not surprisingly his support tanked over the last several weeks.

How many of his diehards will stay home and not vote at all? Plenty.

But RFK will be the gift that keeps on giving. Making sure that the weird tag sticks.
I have to wonder if the Kennedys will reveal some family secrets over coming weeks. They seem rather angry with him.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9262 on: August 25, 2024, 11:33:17 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on August 25, 2024, 04:49:04 am
Interesting. I distinctly remember Trump saying he was glad he killed Roe V Wade.
He means the right to IVF treatment, and the right to be forced to carry a pregnancy to term after being raped at the age of 10.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,731
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9263 on: August 25, 2024, 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 25, 2024, 11:33:17 am
He means the right to IVF treatment, and the right to be forced to carry a pregnancy to term after being raped at the age of 10.

Rights of the fetus trump the rights of the mother. At least until it's born. Then the Repugs don't give a fuck whether you live or die.

They worry more about unborn kids then the ones getting shot up in schools.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,438
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9264 on: August 25, 2024, 11:50:03 am »
Clean sheet please.

Haha wrong thread, or is it?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9265 on: August 25, 2024, 02:35:24 pm »
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,341
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9266 on: August 25, 2024, 03:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 25, 2024, 11:50:03 am
Clean sheet please.

Haha wrong thread, or is it?
Correct thread.

Melania hasn't had to push that wheezing, sweating, naked orange tumor off her for years now. 

Very clean sheets.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9267 on: August 25, 2024, 04:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 25, 2024, 11:31:44 am
I have to wonder if the Kennedys will reveal some family secrets over coming weeks. They seem rather angry with him.

I wonder i his wife will leave him.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9268 on: August 25, 2024, 04:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 25, 2024, 11:42:33 am
Rights of the fetus trump the rights of the mother. At least until it's born. Then the Repugs don't give a fuck whether you live or die.

They worry more about unborn kids then the ones getting shot up in schools.

Cause it is about judging the pregnant mother to be and then judging the child. They don't care about life, just church lady tisk tisking.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9269 on: Yesterday at 02:44:48 am »
JD Vance tryin to look human at a donut shop. It's like watching the UK Office. Weird.


https://youtube.com/shorts/M__GVAqEPXM?si=1pEZ-3Xf7bJlVm5K
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9270 on: Yesterday at 01:06:23 pm »
'I know words. I have the best words.'

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,063
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9271 on: Yesterday at 02:45:53 pm »
Looks like he's trying to weasel out of the debate now.  Harris' team wants the mic's live at all times while Trump's team wants them muted when they aren't supposed to be talking.  His team knows he can't keep his mouth shut for 90 minutes and will fuck it up if the mic is live the entire time. 
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9272 on: Yesterday at 05:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:45:53 pm
Looks like he's trying to weasel out of the debate now.  Harris' team wants the mic's live at all times while Trump's team wants them muted when they aren't supposed to be talking.  His team knows he can't keep his mouth shut for 90 minutes and will fuck it up if the mic is live the entire time.
he's just spouting any old shyte to get the media to pay him attention, not Kamala.
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser & scab, Donald Scum Trump convicted
« Reply #9273 on: Today at 02:32:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:06:23 pm
'I know words. I have the best words.'



Why is Kamala Harris harrassing people at the NZ border when she'd supposed to be campaigning?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Up
« previous next »
 