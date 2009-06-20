Looks like RFK is going to drop out and back Trump. The weird leading the weird?
'Terrible human being': RFK Jr's past comments on Trump
Like JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, Robert F Kennedy Jr previously condemned and insulted Donald Trump on numerous occasions. With news of Kennedy withdrawing and endorsing the Republican, heres a look back at a few of his past quotes on the former president:
According to a New Yorker story from earlier this month, Kennedy recently wrote in a text message to someone that Trump is a terrible human being, adding, The worse president ever and barely human. He is probably a sociopath.
In April, after Trump accused Kennedy of being a Democratic plant, Kennedy posted: When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged. President Trumps rant against me is a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims that should best be resolved in the American tradition of presidential debate.
In 2020, Kennedy said, He is a bully. And you know, I dont like bullies. And I dont think ... that thats part of Americas tradition. I think, in many ways, hes discredited the American experiment with self-governance.
The former disdain goes both way. Trump earlier this year called Kennedy one of the most Liberal Lunatics ever to run for office, adding, Reminds me of this fly thats driving me crazy up here. This fly is brutal. I dont like flies.