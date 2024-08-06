« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 506679 times)

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8840 on: Today at 01:58:48 pm »
I suggested this to my (American) wife about a week ago - she was not at all convinced by my argument. It is interesting that I am not the only person has wondered about this. It is certainly weird, and Trump being a moron, it surely cannot be ruled out.

Has there been mention of this elsewhere?

I don't think he thinks asylum seekers are from mental institutions, because of the word "asylum". He has been saying for ages, that "the governments" in those foreign countries are sending the asylum seekers to the US from their prisons and mental institutions. It's equally stupid and untrue though.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8841 on: Today at 08:40:46 pm »
Trump attacking the GA governor Kemp who's quite popular and defeated a Trump backed candidate in the last state election. Look's like the orange clown is getting a little worried n throwing his toys out of the cot
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8842 on: Today at 08:48:28 pm »
I don't think he thinks asylum seekers are from mental institutions, because of the word "asylum". He has been saying for ages, that "the governments" in those foreign countries are sending the asylum seekers to the US from their prisons and mental institutions. It's equally stupid and untrue though.

I bet he got the idea from the beginning of Scarface. There's text on the screen explaining the mass migration of Cubans to America (Mariel boat lifts or something?), and how Castro emptied the prisons and mental institutions to send his undesirables over here
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8843 on: Today at 10:38:12 pm »
Wut.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8844 on: Today at 10:46:06 pm »
Is this a cry for help, or what?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8845 on: Today at 10:46:21 pm »
Wut.



Just typical normal stuff from a would-be president in a presidential racethe lunatic.


Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8846 on: Today at 11:04:39 pm »
Didn't take his medication today it seems. I wonder if in this fantasy Hannibal Lecter is at the Convention.
« Reply #8847 on: Today at 11:05:00 pm »
Wut.



That is one seriously fucked up dude.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8848 on: Today at 11:21:37 pm »
is this some from of "sundowning" where people with dementia decompose rapidly toward the end of the day?

jesus christ ....
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8849 on: Today at 11:29:00 pm »
Trumps head really is addled isn't it.
He's so dangerously unhinged with rage and madness he can't prevent himself blurting out shite even when his own thumps have to type it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8850 on: Today at 11:49:07 pm »
Trumps head really is addled isn't it.
He's so dangerously unhinged with rage and madness he can't prevent himself blurting out shite even when his own thumps have to type it.

Hes batshit mate, completely gone - entirely unqualified to do the job he is competing for. The US deserves better.
