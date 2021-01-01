« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 495363 times)

Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8760 on: Yesterday at 09:55:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:48:06 pm
what show?

Apprentice, it's long been rumored that there's loads of damaging tapes but I don't think they ever saw the light of day

Penn (the big magician dude) and the ex-producer both went on record saying Trump said all sorts of offensive stuff on the show including dropping n-bombs

Offline John C

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8761 on: Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:50:50 pm
I'd prefer him to have a stroke and end up speech impaired (yes even more so than now). And then live a long life.
Yeah, as mean as it sounds I've given that a lot of thought. The c*nt should live in a body he hated more than before a stroke.
The evil fucker.
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8762 on: Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:55:59 pm
Apprentice, it's long been rumored that there's loads of damaging tapes but I don't think they ever saw the light of day

Penn (the big magician dude) and the ex-producer both went on record saying Trump said all sorts of offensive stuff on the show including dropping n-bombs
those stories (which I believe, btw) have been around for years.  last I recall reading, the producers* refused to release the tapes, and at this point I'd bet they are no longer in existence.

* a married couple who are known to be extremely religious people, of course.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8763 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm
Yeah, as mean as it sounds I've given that a lot of thought. The c*nt should live in a body he hated more than before a stroke.
The evil fucker.

Considering how he has mocked disabled people it would be most ironic. Schadenfreude even.
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8764 on: Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm »
the fun never ends with this gobshite ....

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is drawing renewed scrutiny over his past remarks that the American gymnast Simone Biles, who won another Olympic all-around gold medal on Thursday, showed weakness when she withdrew from the previous Games because of a mental health issue, the New York Times reports.

Said Vance, on Fox News in 2021: I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8765 on: Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:17:17 pm
Meanwhile, you can feel the panic setting in at Trump HQ. His entire campaign was based on fighting Joe and he just doesn't know how to deal with Kamala, who has a ton of momentum behind her.

I was listening to something for a former GOP/anti-Trump election campaign strategist who said on the day that Biden withdrew that Trump's election campaign was fucked because the entire strategy was build around "Biden=Old". This is becoming clearer with each passing day. They don't have any ideas, or any plans that they want voters to know about. Their entire campaign was so Biden-centric that they can't pivot elsewhere and are now flailing about.
Offline cptrios

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8766 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm
the fun never ends with this gobshite ....

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is drawing renewed scrutiny over his past remarks that the American gymnast Simone Biles, who won another Olympic all-around gold medal on Thursday, showed weakness when she withdrew from the previous Games because of a mental health issue, the New York Times reports.

Said Vance, on Fox News in 2021: I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments.

That's one that won't move the needle at all. One of Trump's core appeals is his perceived 'toughness,' and a black female athlete who is very publicly 'un-tough' is a symbol of almost everything his supporters think is wrong with Western society. She'd only make a better target for Vance if she were gay, too.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8767 on: Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
That's one that won't move the needle at all. One of Trump's core appeals is his perceived 'toughness,' and a black female athlete who is very publicly 'un-tough' is a symbol of almost everything his supporters think is wrong with Western society. She'd only make a better target for Vance if she were gay, too.

Trump literally could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and it wouldn't move the needle with his core. That's not who Democrats are aiming for. It's the moderates and independents who suddenly feel like they now have a genuine choice.

Still bloody insane, like. Trump has been openly proclaiming an effective end to democracy on the national level and people all over the US were going "meh, Biden's old." It took Biden withdrawing for people to wake the fuck up and start to realise what the fuck Trump is. Like they didn't already have to live through four years of the feckless, selfish fucker who got impeached twice and is a convicted felon.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8768 on: Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm »
Go ed Kamala
Online Schmidt

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8769 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm
Trump literally could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and it wouldn't move the needle with his core. That's not who Democrats are aiming for. It's the moderates and independents who suddenly feel like they now have a genuine choice.

Still bloody insane, like. Trump has been openly proclaiming an effective end to democracy on the national level and people all over the US were going "meh, Biden's old." It took Biden withdrawing for people to wake the fuck up and start to realise what the fuck Trump is. Like they didn't already have to live through four years of the feckless, selfish fucker who got impeached twice and is a convicted felon.

And yet somehow it's still a close race.
Offline thejbs

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8770 on: Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm »
Of all the extraordinary things that went on in that Trump interview yesterday, one that is not being talked about is that he initially wouldnt go on stage because he didnt want to be live fact checked. The lying c*nt knows hes a lying c*nt. Sad.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8771 on: Yesterday at 11:37:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm
the fun never ends with this gobshite ....

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is drawing renewed scrutiny over his past remarks that the American gymnast Simone Biles, who won another Olympic all-around gold medal on Thursday, showed weakness when she withdrew from the previous Games because of a mental health issue, the New York Times reports.

Said Vance, on Fox News in 2021: I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments.

Weirdo.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8772 on: Yesterday at 11:45:08 pm »
Online Robinred

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8773 on: Today at 12:09:09 am »
Anyone else watching A Storm Foretold on BBC 4?

I urge you to do so - its about Trumps relationship with Roger Stone. BBC iPlayer will enable you to watch if you read this in the morning.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8774 on: Today at 12:28:08 am »
Genuinely thought this was from The Onion

Quote
"The special counsel, which is basically a special prosecutor, judged him to be essentially mentally incompetent with poor memory but a nice old guy," Trump stated. "He's not old. You know, 81 is not old. I have friends that are 95 that are...Bernie Marcus, founder of Home Depot, 95 years old, still sharp. I spoke to him the other day. I said, 'I think you're smarter now than you were 30 years ago.' I said what's going on?"
https://www.newsweek.com/trump-says-biden-wasnt-too-old-president-1932987
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8775 on: Today at 12:43:51 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
That's one that won't move the needle at all.
the needle in this case is not the Magats, for obvious reasons.

the more this kind of loonie tunes crap comes out from Vance or the Twat himself, the more it (hopefully) moves the needle on people who haven't been paying any attention so far - traditionally that applies to most of the US electorate at this point in an election year - or people who are wavering on Trump.

anyone who has had - or knows someone who has had - mental frailty issues, will relate to Biles and take note of the pure callousness of Vance's remarks.
Online Robinred

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8776 on: Today at 01:41:33 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:09:09 am
Anyone else watching A Storm Foretold on BBC 4?

I urge you to do so - its about Trumps relationship with Roger Stone. BBC iPlayer will enable you to watch if you read this in the morning.

Utterly chilling. Stone deserves zero sympathy for his role in the Jan 6th insurrection. But this film once again demonstrates starkly how Trump, as ever, is impervious to notions of loyalty. Hell throw anyone under the bus to save his own skin.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8777 on: Today at 01:45:03 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
That's one that won't move the needle at all. One of Trump's core appeals is his perceived 'toughness,' and a black female athlete who is very publicly 'un-tough' is a symbol of almost everything his supporters think is wrong with Western society. She'd only make a better target for Vance if she were gay, too.

This isnt Brittney Griner though, its American darling Simone Biles whos just won gold in one of the top events for US viewers. An inspirational comeback from the very adversity he was just calling weakness. I think the Dems could make some hay with this if they can get it into the publics consciousness
