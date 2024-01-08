« previous next »
Trump has been wondering when Harris "turned black"

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1818717647418064904
"immigrants at the border are taking black jobs"  :o  Audible gasps from the audience

He didn't seem too keen to elaborate what he meant by "black jobs" though, to a combination of angry jeers and disbelieving laughter from those present.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:23:08 am
"immigrants at the border are taking black jobs"  :o  Audible gasps from the audience

He didn't seem too keen to elaborate what he meant by "black jobs" though, to a combination of angry jeers and disbelieving laughter from those present.
hopefully a lot of young first-time voters will be starting to tune in around now and will be totally repulsed by the garbage he spews.

at the same time, hopefully a lot of his base - old Fox-obsessed Magats - will have croaked in the past 3-4 years and will never be replaced.
Meanwhile, you can feel the panic setting in at Trump HQ. His entire campaign was based on fighting Joe and he just doesn't know how to deal with Kamala, who has a ton of momentum behind her.
Now he's posting dog-whistle racist stuff on Truthsocial, and I'm just looking at the picture and think they look like a nice family.

@TrumpDailyPosts
Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated.

Donald Trump Truth Social 09:56 AM EST 08/01/24



(I think Kamala is on the left as she's the older sister)
He's absolutely flailing isn't he? He has no idea how to deal with her.
Quote
Donald Trumps incendiary remarks that Kamala Harris made a turn and she became a Black person, took over social media Wednesday, but another odd comment he made later in the day at a campaign rally also raised eyebrows  and drew criticism.

During his campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump relived the moments a would-be assassins bullet just nearly missed him while speaking in Butler earlier this month. Trump held a moment of silence for Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief killed during the rally, but not without adding his flavor of commentary.

But you know? Coreys wife said, Id rather have my husband. Isnt that good? I know a lot of wives that would not say that, sorry. Trump said, garnering laughs from the audience.


I can think of 1.
