I thought this was an interesting article about his appeal and why his gaffes and misdemeanours work for him with his voters.



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/26/donald-trump-americans-vote-psychology



Interesting, he says something ive mentioned a few times but he phrases it differently. many people are given opinions, the Torys have done this for decades, they just blew it at this election so I don't think this just applies to Woman and Trump supporters but part of the problem definitely has something to do with psychology.I think you have to look for common denominators to make sense of it all.Trump supporters love CTs. this shouldn't be underestimated, CT lovers don't really question with logic like the rest of us, some people just love to look for the CTs as it makes it all far more interesting and exciting. ive yet to hear 1 Trump supporter talking sense at any Trump rally, they have all these crazy opinions to defend Trump etc. crazy opinions on Biden and the Dems.The biggest eye opener for me was watching a few documentary's on Qanon, the psychology behind how Qanon supporters think. they figure all these opinions out for themselves from all the little clues they see so nobody has conned them. they saw through all the bullshit we all fall for, that's a very powerful thing to fight against.I imagine all those Qanon supporters have always been Trump supporters.They assume, for instance, that women vote as women on the basis of womens interests rather than explore the perspectives and identities through which Trumps followers and. That is, how they divide the world into us and them.