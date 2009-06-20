« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8560 on: Yesterday at 12:19:03 pm »
Oh I do so hope plenty call him out for being a coward and a chicken and asking if has the equivalent of spurs for getting out of the debate.
While she herself says nothing of the sort, but goes to chicken ranches and has small chickens subtly hidden her background and points out that she prefers burger to kfc.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8561 on: Yesterday at 12:21:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:19:03 pm
Oh I do so hope plenty call him out for being a coward and a chicken and asking if has the equivalent of spurs for getting out of the debate.
While she herself says nothing of the sort, but goes to chicken ranches and has small chickens subtly hidden her background and points out that she prefers burger to kfc.

Go the Marty McFly route and he'll be back in regardless of the latest stunt his advisors are pulling (claiming he can't debate her because she isn't the formal nominee)
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8562 on: Yesterday at 12:23:05 pm »
#78yearoldcriminal  !!!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8563 on: Yesterday at 12:46:32 pm »
He'll be there.
Learn, motherfucker.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8564 on: Yesterday at 01:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 25, 2024, 05:08:22 pm
Perhaps Harris should put out a short video of her stroking a cat in her arms, and say something like, Apparently, JD Vance is against cats, women, and especially women who like cats. And with the caption, 'Cat Ladies for Harris'.

I might become an American citizen just so that I can vote for cats!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8565 on: Yesterday at 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:11:48 am
Ive seen a photo of a damaged teleprompter, no idea if it had been doctored though. But the much esteemed Dr.Ronnie Johnson is adamant the vanishing ear wound was from a bullet, so thats that debunked.
he was upset, he thought that ear would live to 150 and be the healthiest ear anyone has ever had.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8566 on: Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:31:07 am
How does Trump remove Vance since he has been confirmed as the VP candidate by the RNC Convention?
Vance will suddenly be hit with a really serious medical condition that keeps him out of action for 4 months.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8567 on: Yesterday at 01:45:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm
Vance will suddenly be hit with a really serious medical condition that keeps him out of action for 4 months.

Rocky Mountain fever will dew...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8568 on: Yesterday at 01:50:51 pm »
In this craziest of crazy election campaigns when it "was Trump's to lose" I reckon the Orange one implodes in the final months.

He has no discipline, is rambling even more incoherently and he has dropped the biggest of turds with JD Vance.

Kamala Harris has to stay sensible, appeal to middle-class voters, and carefully shred him in any debate. Let Trump paint HIMSELF as unhinged and backward.

If Trump unleashes a basketful of racism and sexism towards Kamala, it will only motivate undecideds and many other parts of a coalition to beat his ass in November!
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8569 on: Yesterday at 01:51:38 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:45:05 pm
Rocky Mountain fever will dew...

Will he be playing that on a banjo?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8570 on: Yesterday at 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:54:26 am
I will be amazed if JD Vance is still in a job in two weeks time.

Ah well at least one of Lance Vance's brothers survived.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8571 on: Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 11:24:37 am
CHICKEN !!

He really is struggling and the Harris campaign is quick, on message and everywhere.
his worst nightmare


A strong woman of colour to dismiss and attack all his lies.

- very strong social media responses https://www.tiktok.com/@kamalaharris and instagram

https://www.yahoo.com/news/harris-campaign-hits-trump-over-152511174.html

Vice President Harriss campaign hit at former President Trumps interview on Fox News on Thursday, questioning his age and mental stamina.

The campaign released a Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminals Fox News Appearance, knocking Trump for his age in an effort to turn the tables after President Biden, 81, dropped his bid over questions about if he was fit to serve another four years in office.

After watching Fox News this morning we only have one question, is Donald Trump ok? the campaign said, adding that a takeaway that Americans must have from the interview is if Trump is old and quite weird and that this guy shouldnt be president ever again.

what happened to (debate) anytime any place? https://www.instagram.com/p/C93m9apxRcQ/?hl=en

https://www.tiktok.com/@kamalaharris
He showed himself to be unfit to lead before the 2016 election.
It hardly gets the coverage or recognition it deserves but how can people be ok with him mocking a disabled man, mocking his disability mimicking him.
He showed he has the mentality of a 15 yrs immature brat, if you saw a lad doing that in the street you would tell him to cut it out and grow up, f... idiot.
That to me showed he should be nowhere near power, I would never support or cheer on any man with that sort of sickening mentality.
https://x.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1816238045131153787
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8572 on: Yesterday at 02:09:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm
He showed himself to be unfit to lead before the 2016 election.
It hardly gets the coverage or recognition it deserves but how can people be ok with him mocking a disabled man, mocking his disability mimicking him.
He showed he has the mentality of a 15 yrs immature brat, if you saw a lad doing that in the street you would tell him to cut it out and grow up, f... idiot.
That to me showed he should be nowhere near power, I would never support or cheer on any man with that sort of sickening mentality.
https://x.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1816238045131153787

That was the incident that made me realise he was completely unsuited to be POTUS.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8573 on: Yesterday at 02:21:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:09:51 pm
That was the incident that made me realise he was completely unsuited to be POTUS.
Same with me, I don't know how people can shrug their shoulders and think nothing of it as if it's no big deal. it is to me, it shows his mentality. it's would be bad enough seeing a 15 yrs old immature lad doing this, a 60+yr old man doing it would leave me with nothing but contempt for him, any suggestion of power would sicken me.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8574 on: Yesterday at 02:33:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:21:01 pm
Same with me, I don't know how people can shrug their shoulders and think nothing of it as if it's no big deal. it is to me, it shows his mentality. it's would be bad enough seeing a 15 yrs old immature lad doing this, a 60+yr old man doing it would leave me with nothing but contempt for him, any suggestion of power would sicken me.

The sad thing is it shows has media illiterate so many voters have become and how so few Americans (and here too) read news from reliable, respectable outlets.
So many folk take their endorsement of Trump from vague feelings and emotions, as the world changes in the USA and around the world.

Populism is a cheap-ass drug, and it sells real easy.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8575 on: Yesterday at 02:36:40 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:33:28 pm
The sad thing is it shows has media illiterate so many voters have become and how so few Americans (and here too) read news from reliable, respectable outlets.
So many folk take their endorsement of Trump from vague feelings and emotions, as the world changes in the USA and around the world.

Populism is a cheap-ass drug, and it sells real easy.

"This constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything anymore.
A people that can no longer distinguish between truth and lies cannot distinguish between right and wrong.
And such a people, deprived of the power to think and judge, is, without knowing and willing it, completely subjected to the rule of lies. With such a people, you can do whatever you want."

- Hannah Arendt
(14 October 1906  4 December 1975) German historian and philosopher
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8576 on: Yesterday at 02:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 02:36:40 pm
"This constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything anymore.
A people that can no longer distinguish between truth and lies cannot distinguish between right and wrong.
And such a people, deprived of the power to think and judge, is, without knowing and willing it, completely subjected to the rule of lies. With such a people, you can do whatever you want."

- Hannah Arendt
(14 October 1906  4 December 1975) German historian and philosopher

Thanks for posting that. Interesting stuff.

I know from reading a few political things that the 'right' and the 'far-right' borrow heavily from the Nazi playbook.

I remember watching the 'World at War' years ago - I have it on DVD as well - well worth a watch - and the point was made time and again that before the war, the real war was in propoganda, finding scapegoats, making people angry and an unthinking mob.

You can't lie to a person as they will stop and question what you say and as there is only one, you must refute their argument or fail to convince them. With a mob, if you lie then if someone questions you, the mob will turn on them as they are interrupting something they want to hear.


Not sure where I heard that, but I've heard a few similar things by reading about stuff in the past. Turn a group of people into a mob and you can get them to do anything and that's not just politics.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8577 on: Yesterday at 03:37:21 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:09:51 pm
That was the incident that made me realise he was completely unsuited to be POTUS.

I knew he was unsuited from the moment he decided to run, but I did think the incident might be the thing that would make everyone realise it. Sadly, many were fine with it, maybe even thought it was funny.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8578 on: Yesterday at 04:47:30 pm »
I notice there's been very little about the assassination attempt since it came out that the guy was a registered Republican?

I know the modern day news cycle moves fast, and that Trump's constant stream of BS makes it difficult to keep up, but it feels like the story has been buried.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8579 on: Yesterday at 05:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:47:30 pm
I notice there's been very little about the assassination attempt since it came out that the guy was a registered Republican?

I know the modern day news cycle moves fast, and that Trump's constant stream of BS makes it difficult to keep up, but it feels like the story has been buried.
the whole thing disappeared in a flash.  totally bizarre.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8580 on: Yesterday at 05:44:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:40:55 pm
the whole thing disappeared in a flash.  totally bizarre.

Well I wasn't trying to imply that the whole thing had been staged. Wouldn't surprise me like. :D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8581 on: Yesterday at 05:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:44:45 pm
Well I wasn't trying to imply that the whole thing had been staged. Wouldn't surprise me like. :D
me neither.  who the fuck has a bullet clip them and their first thought is "where's my shoes?".  laughable.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8582 on: Yesterday at 06:21:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:47:27 pm
me neither.  who the fuck has a bullet clip them and their first thought is "where's my shoes?".  laughable.
Maybe he had a hole in his socks.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8583 on: Yesterday at 07:25:04 pm »




Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8584 on: Yesterday at 09:42:49 pm »
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8585 on: Yesterday at 10:04:12 pm »
The Mooch says JD stands for Just Dumb.
Learn, motherfucker.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8586 on: Yesterday at 10:21:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm
He showed himself to be unfit to lead before the 2016 election.
It hardly gets the coverage or recognition it deserves but how can people be ok with him mocking a disabled man, mocking his disability mimicking him.
He showed he has the mentality of a 15 yrs immature brat, if you saw a lad doing that in the street you would tell him to cut it out and grow up, f... idiot.
That to me showed he should be nowhere near power, I would never support or cheer on any man with that sort of sickening mentality.
https://x.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1816238045131153787

No no, dont you know? Thats been debunked. Ive heard many republicans say that, and clearly the debunking was so obvious that theres no need for actual evidence.

Seriously, the number of things that have been debunked according to Trump and his supporters iswell, everything. Everything has been debunked.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8587 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:21:18 pm
Maybe he had a hole in his socks.
Makes more sense than 'the whole thing was staged!' ::)
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8588 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8589 on: Yesterday at 10:49:50 pm »
Jonah Goldberg on his podcst: "Trump picked his VP by having a Caddy Day at Bushwood Country Club".
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8590 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:21:17 pm
No no, dont you know? Thats been debunked. Ive heard many republicans say that, and clearly the debunking was so obvious that theres no need for actual evidence.

Seriously, the number of things that have been debunked according to Trump and his supporters iswell, everything. Everything has been debunked.
I believe it. his supporters need someone to tell them what to think, anything Donny says will be spun by Fox news, evil Dems playing dirty again.
I don't know what's more dangerous, Donny telling them what to think or them forming their own opinions themselves, if I didn't see the vox pops clips I would never believe people could be so crazy.
I do wonder if theres any Trump supporters who don't love CTs. they all seem to love the crazy CT explanations rather than the boring old obvious explanation.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt
« Reply #8591 on: Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm
I believe it. his supporters need someone to tell them what to think, anything Donny says will be spun by Fox news, evil Dems playing dirty again.
I don't know what's more dangerous, Donny telling them what to think or them forming their own opinions themselves, if I didn't see the vox pops clips I would never believe people could be so crazy.
I do wonder if theres any Trump supporters who don't love CTs. they all seem to love the crazy CT explanations rather than the boring old obvious explanation.
just keep reminding yourself it's a cult, 100% a cult.

then the braindead unquestioning fawning and worshiping starts to make sense.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8592 on: Yesterday at 11:33:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
just keep reminding yourself it's a cult, 100% a cult.

then the braindead unquestioning fawning and worshiping starts to make sense.
Yeah it is, I wonder why certain people are attracted into the cult. one common denominator is they all seem to love CTs.
This made me laugh.
https://x.com/mmpadellan/status/1814246305184547143

You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8593 on: Today at 03:51:41 am »
Quote
You wont have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You wont have to vote anymore. In four years, you wont have to vote again.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8594 on: Today at 04:39:44 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:21:17 pm
No no, dont you know? Thats been debunked. Ive heard many republicans say that, and clearly the debunking was so obvious that theres no need for actual evidence.

Seriously, the number of things that have been debunked according to Trump and his supporters iswell, everything. Everything has been debunked.

I'm not debunked, you're debunked!
