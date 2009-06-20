"This constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything anymore.

A people that can no longer distinguish between truth and lies cannot distinguish between right and wrong.

And such a people, deprived of the power to think and judge, is, without knowing and willing it, completely subjected to the rule of lies. With such a people, you can do whatever you want."



- Hannah Arendt

(14 October 1906  4 December 1975) German historian and philosopher



Thanks for posting that. Interesting stuff.I know from reading a few political things that the 'right' and the 'far-right' borrow heavily from the Nazi playbook.I remember watching the 'World at War' years ago - I have it on DVD as well - well worth a watch - and the point was made time and again that before the war, the real war was in propoganda, finding scapegoats, making people angry and an unthinking mob.You can't lie to a person as they will stop and question what you say and as there is only one, you must refute their argument or fail to convince them. With a mob, if you lie then if someone questions you, the mob will turn on them as they are interrupting something they want to hear.Not sure where I heard that, but I've heard a few similar things by reading about stuff in the past. Turn a group of people into a mob and you can get them to do anything and that's not just politics.