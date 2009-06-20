"This constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything anymore.
A people that can no longer distinguish between truth and lies cannot distinguish between right and wrong.
And such a people, deprived of the power to think and judge, is, without knowing and willing it, completely subjected to the rule of lies. With such a people, you can do whatever you want."
- Hannah Arendt
(14 October 1906 4 December 1975) German historian and philosopher
Thanks for posting that. Interesting stuff.
I know from reading a few political things that the 'right' and the 'far-right' borrow heavily from the Nazi playbook.
I remember watching the 'World at War' years ago - I have it on DVD as well - well worth a watch - and the point was made time and again that before the war, the real war was in propoganda, finding scapegoats, making people angry and an unthinking mob.
You can't lie to a person as they will stop and question what you say and as there is only one, you must refute their argument or fail to convince them. With a mob, if you lie then if someone questions you, the mob will turn on them as they are interrupting something they want to hear.
Not sure where I heard that, but I've heard a few similar things by reading about stuff in the past. Turn a group of people into a mob and you can get them to do anything and that's not just politics.