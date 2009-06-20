« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 470642 times)

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 03:06:13 am »
Any chance hell drop Vance? It seems hes quite unpopular (just seeing the recent poll).
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 03:09:01 am »
Quote
JD Vance polls show he is least-liked pick for Veep since 1980

CNN polling expert says that recent polling has JD Vance as the least-liked pick for VP candidate since 1980. He is the first to have a net negative favourable rating  the polling average shows Vance on -6 Points. The Average since 2000 is +19 Points.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 10:34:02 am »
Nope. 

Anointed by the RNC.

Wait till Trump finds out Vance can't be fired.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 11:12:49 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:06:13 am
Any chance hell drop Vance? It seems hes quite unpopular (just seeing the recent poll).

Winning the women and the cat lovers of the USA.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 01:28:17 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:57:29 pm
Apparently this isn't true according to various factcheckers. There is no reference to either statement in the document

I just checked the P2025 document.

it's true that those exact quotes don't appear, but as far as marriage is concerned the same sentiment is expressed this way (on p481 in my online view):

Protect faith-based grant recipients from religious liberty violations and maintain a biblically based, social sciencereinforced definition of marriage and family
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 01:29:55 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:20:35 am
To be fair, the first thing isn't said in those words, but certainly their wording (based on some of the other points they stand for) indicates that that's what they kind of want and what they feel the state should be looking to support. The second point isn't in there, but again they clearly want to strengthen "faith based" adoption agencies, so those can't be held accountable for discriminating against same sex couples. I don't really get why you would need to make stuff up, because what's already in this thing is scary and despicable enough.
tbf I didn't make stuff up, just quoted what I'd read elsewhere.  see my post above.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,688
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 02:28:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:29:55 pm
tbf I didn't make stuff up, just quoted what I'd read elsewhere.  see my post above.

Oh sorry, I didn't mean you-you more like a general you. Should have used "they" instead. I read the passage you quoted as well and it is pretty clear, that while the actual lines you quoted aren't in there, the general gist of them clearly is, if you read the thing. And it's not as if it's in some coded language. They are pretty blatant in painting the picture of what they think is a "family" (and in pointing out what some of their other weird beliefs are).
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 03:57:01 pm »
JD Vance touted his career in venture capital last week in his address to the Republican National Convention. His foray in technology investing, though, was brief by industry standards.

I started businesses to create jobs in the kind of places that I grew up in, the vice presidential candidate said in his convention speech. My work taught me there is still so much talent and grit in the American heartland.

That sentiment is core to Vances mythos as a tech investor who cut his teeth in Silicon Valley before leaving the Bay Area to focus on revitalizing his native Appalachia. In Vances five years as a venture capitalist, he worked for two firms before co-founding his own venture vehicle, Ohio-based Narya Capital Management.

I dont think he had a long enough career in venture to have demonstrated the successful VC narrative thats being expressed, said David Hornik, a founding partner of venture-capital firm Lobby Capital. Hornik is a Democratic donor who first met Vance at an investor gathering in Silicon Valley around the time that Vances memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, was published.

Colin Greenspon, who co-founded Narya with Vance, says the nature of early-stage venture investing means its too early to tell if his investments will ultimately be successful. But its 100% not too early to tell that he was a good investor, he said.

Vances most recent financial disclosures from 2022 show stakes in more than 100 private companies, most of which were valued between $1,001 and $15,000.

His record isnt without blemishes. One of his bigger investmentsAppHarvest, a Kentucky-based indoor farming tech companyeventually filed for bankruptcy after it faced lawsuits that claimed, among other things, that it was creating jobs in the state that the labor force either didnt want or lacked training to do. Vance, who briefly sat on the companys board, invested through two different venture firms.
Related video: VP candidate JD Vance set to hold rally in Henderson (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
community.

A spokesperson for Vance declined to comment.

His whirlwind ascendancy from venture capitalist to the potential heir apparent of the GOP is atypical. Vance left the investing world in 2022 after he was elected to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senatehis only experience in public officeand was named Donald Trumps running mate less than two years later.

Vance moved to the Bay Area shortly after graduating from Yale Law School in 2013 to pursue a career in entrepreneurship. He visited the offices of Mithril Capital, a San Francisco-based firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, for a meet-and-greet with parts of the investing team, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mithril wasnt hiring at the time, and Vance eventually landed a role as chief operating officer at a small biotechnology company.

Vance pitched the biotech company several times to Mithril investors, the person said. In 2016, he left the biotech firm to join Mithril as a junior investor. Vances memoir was published that summer and became a bestseller with its unrelenting portrayal of poverty in working-class America.

In the year Vance worked at Mithril, a former colleague said he never once saw him in the office. Another colleague said he remembers seeing Vance at the office, although he did travel a lot to promote his memoir. Neither remembered significant deals that Vance drove during his time at Mithril.

In March 2017, Vance left Mithril to join Revolution, an investment firm founded by Steve Case, a co-founder of AOL. Vance was hired to focus on the Rise of the Rest initiative, a seed fund within Revolution that looked for investing opportunities outside the typical tech ecosystems of Silicon Valley, New York and Boston. He joined Case for several stops on a bus tour through cities like Chattanooga, Tenn., and Louisville, Ky.

During Vances 18 months at Revolution, he was the lead partner or co-lead on 14 deals, according to a person familiar with the deals. They included California-based defense tech startup Anduril Industries, North Carolina-based artificial intelligence startup Pyron, as well as AppHarvest.

Vance joined Pryons board in June 2019. Pryons chief executive, Igor Jablokov, said Vance was an engaged investor who helped the company forge connections with venture capitalist Jim Breyer and with Chase Koch, the son of billionaire libertarian tycoon Charles Koch.

Vance left Revolution at the end of 2019. Shortly after, he started Narya with Greenspon. The pair raised $120 million in their first fund with backing from Thiel as well as venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, according to a person familiar with the funds financials. That fund generated a multiple on invested capital of 1.67 and an internal rate of return of 24.35% after fees as of March 2023, according to an investor document.

Since its founding, Narya has made 14 investments, one of which is in stealth, the person said. They include Rumble, a video platform popular with the political right which went public through a special-purpose acquisition company, better known as a SPAC, while Vance was running for the Senate seat, and Hallow, a Catholic meditation and prayer app. Three others have ties to Vivek Ramaswamy, a businessman who once vied for the Republican presidential nomination and was a law school classmate of Vances.

Vance invested again in AppHarvest through Narya and joined the board in July 2020, according to the companys securities filings. Other board members included Martha Stewart and investor Jeffrey Ubben. In February 2021, the company went public through a SPAC. Vance resigned from the board two months later to make his run for the Senate.

Months after Vance left the board, AppHarvest was sued by individual investors and a county retirement association in five separate lawsuits. These suits alleged that the company had misled regulators and investors and failed to disclose adverse facts about its operations, including a lack of employee training and an inability to hire and retain employees due to attrition. The company filed for bankruptcy in mid-2023.

I can say JD is a good man, and its very challenging to start a fund no matter who you are, said Alex Kolicich, an investor at 8VC, a venture firm started by Palantir co-founder and Trump donor Joe Lonsdale, in emailed comments. In his short time in venture JD accomplished what many dont in a career: starting their own firm.

Vances 2022 financials reveal an income of $110,146 from Narya and $121,376 in royalties from his book. He reported holdings in several mutual funds, collectively valued at $1.7 million to $3.6 million. He also owned between $100,001 to $250,000 in bitcoin and a single-family townhome in Washington valued between $500,001 and $1 million.

Vances brief stint in tech appears to have informed his beliefs about the very industry in which he grew up. At a panel for The Wall Street Journals Future of Everything Festival in May 2021, Vance said, Ive certainly personally been very close to the technology sector. Because of that experience, I inherently mistrust it or at least worry about its influence in the broader economy.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/inside-jd-vance-s-short-lived-career-as-a-venture-capitalist/ar-BB1qBhT4?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=f3cef86e5f8f4fccb8b8cfa2aacadcbe&ei=11
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 04:22:24 pm »
He's too old  ;D

Quote
SiriusXM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile is questioning Donald Trump's "cognitive decline" after he appears to have forgotten a potential nominee for Treasury Secretary.

Trump spoke with Bloomberg earlier this month and agreed that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon could be a potential candidate for the position.

"Let me just say one thing first," Trump began. "So, I had a meeting with them. First, I had a meeting with Congress, Republican Congress. It was like a lovefest. Then, I met with them and the US Senate, which was all Republicans, 49. And it was also a lovefest, but my best meeting of the three (sic) was with the executives. And Bidens misinformation  people put out a thing: Oh, he went on, he rambled. There was no rambling. This, you could say, this is rambling, but in order to get to the point, you have to, you know, this is a very complex subject, that a lot of people, most people dont understand. But I just wanted to say, that that was the best meeting. They loved it. They were happy with."

The rambling comments continued as he bragged about his tax cuts in 2017.

"But I would like to get it down to 15, if we could, because that would put us in the absolute lowest in terms of incentive. But that meeting and we had, I dont know, 70all CEOs, the top guys. That was a lovefest. And I will tell you when Im not loved because I feel that better than anybody. But that was a lovefest. And it was reported by some people so wrong. Actually, CNBC called and apologized to me, because they found out. But we had a great meeting, Jamie Dimon was there. I have a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon."

The reporter at Bloomberg asked the question again whether Dimon would be a candidate for Treasury Secretary.

"He is somebody that I would consider, sure," Trump said. "He was at the meeting. Tim Cook was right next to him. You know, we had everybody."

In a post on Truth Social this week, Trump denied he commented.

"I dont know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the Radical Left, but I never discussed, or thought of, Jamie Dimon or Larry Fink for Secretary of the Treasury, Trump said. Fink is the CEO of the BlackRock investment firm.

Signorile pointed out that Trump's forgetting the conversation he had just three weeks ago indicates a questionable "decline."

Psychologists duo Dr. John Gartner and Dr. Harry Segal host the podcast "Shrinking Trump," which examines the mind of the 45th president. Both doctors agree that what is being seen is a mental decline.

In May, they discussed Trump's obsession with the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter to explore Trump's loss of cognition further.

Trump's ramblings about Lecter began last year. In an Oct. 7, 2023 rally, in in Waterloo, Iowa, Trump told the crowd: "Hannibal Lecter, how great an actor was he? You know why I like him? Because he said on television on one of the  I love Donald Trump. So I love him. I love him. I love him. He said that a long time ago and once he said that, he was in my camp, I was in his camp. I dont care if he was the worst actor, Id say he was great to me."

After the story was widely reported with questions about Trump's decline, he began telling the Lecter story differently, recognizing it was a film and Lecter was not a real person.

He brought up Lecter in his keynote speech at the Republican National Convention last week.

"The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He'd love to have you for dinner," he said at the time.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,456
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 04:36:53 pm »
I saw somewhere on twitter, not my discovery, but a theory that the reason he keeps talking about Lecter when he talks about immigration, is that he thinks the word asylum only has one meaning. In other words, he hears political asylum and thinks mental asylum.

He is astonishingly stupid so it's possible.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 