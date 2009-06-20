« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 03:11:07 pm »
I was having an argument with someone about Trump because they said he was anti immigration and pro tariffs. I don't think he believes in either policy, in fact I don't think he has fixed views on anything much. I think he probably believes in racial stereotypes but he doesn't give a shit about immigration, he only knows that it plays well to his idiot supporters so he keeps talking about it.

There has been a trend over the last few decades in America, and elsewhere, that basically comes to down to people deciding to be more decent and there is a section of the population who don't like that. In simple terms, they can't call people n*ggers or f*gs any more. Then Obama got elected, twice, and those same people got angrier which is where Trump came in. All he had to do was let those people know he was on their side, and to do that, he just started saying Obama wasn't a "real" American, i.e. the birther claims. What he was really doing was standing beside those people and letting them know he agreed with them, he felt their anger.

There is actually nothing there of substance where he is concerned. He is an avatar for those people who were laughingly referred to as the "economically uncertain" and while there is an element of truth to that (shifting employment overseas etc), it's really more like they can't be racist bigots any more and that makes them mad. That's why these "Christians" are so fucking nasty underneath the surface. They're white supremacists, hankering for the days when they were top dog, and the blacks and the gays and the sluts knew their place. Trump speaks to them, sometimes in code or dog whistle, sometimes out loud. He tells them he can take back what's rightfully theirs. He tells them it's okay, they can take off the mask.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 03:15:21 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:17:21 pm
It was Chile-Brazil in 1989 right?  For a World Cup qualifier?  I think Chile needed a result and the keeper did it, but the authorities figured it out.

Remember reading about that. Think he got banned for life
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 03:35:23 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 03:15:21 pm
Remember reading about that. Think he got banned for life
There was a rugby player (here?) who did similar too.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 03:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:11:07 pm
I was having an argument with someone about Trump because they said he was anti immigration and pro tariffs. I don't think he believes in either policy, in fact I don't think he has fixed views on anything much. I think he probably believes in racial stereotypes but he doesn't give a shit about immigration, he only knows that it plays well to his idiot supporters so he keeps talking about it.

There has been a trend over the last few decades in America, and elsewhere, that basically comes to down to people deciding to be more decent and there is a section of the population who don't like that. In simple terms, they can't call people n*ggers or f*gs any more. Then Obama got elected, twice, and those same people got angrier which is where Trump came in. All he had to do was let those people know he was on their side, and to do that, he just started saying Obama wasn't a "real" American, i.e. the birther claims. What he was really doing was standing beside those people and letting them know he agreed with them, he felt their anger.

There is actually nothing there of substance where he is concerned. He is an avatar for those people who were laughingly referred to as the "economically uncertain" and while there is an element of truth to that (shifting employment overseas etc), it's really more like they can't be racist bigots any more and that makes them mad. That's why these "Christians" are so fucking nasty underneath the surface. They're white supremacists, hankering for the days when they were top dog, and the blacks and the gays and the sluts knew their place. Trump speaks to them, sometimes in code or dog whistle, sometimes out loud. He tells them he can take back what's rightfully theirs. He tells them it's okay, they can take off the mask.
The bolded part is probably the best way of describing Trump ive heard. Frottage is also doing the same calling all the attacks Boring, his supporters are picking up on it as well as ive heard a few of them saying the same thing, is that all you've got, am a racist, that's all we hear, it's boring.

Trump is a racist. racists are against immigration because they want to keep the people they hate from entering the country.
I remember one argument Trump made in the months leading up to his election win back in 2016 and to be honest it made sense. US companies were closing their factory's in the US and making their workers redundant then moving to Mexico to open up the same operations with cheap Mexican workers, they then exported the goods into the US for bigger profits, Trump promised to hammer them with taxes to force them to move back to the US so maybe theres the answer, did he actually do this when he became President.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 04:03:08 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:17:21 pm
It was Chile-Brazil in 1989 right?  For a World Cup qualifier?  I think Chile needed a result and the keeper did it, but the authorities figured it out.

Think they were banned from qualifying for 94 as a result werent they?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 04:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:35:23 pm
There was a rugby player (here?) who did similar too.

That was the team (Harlequins I think?) cheating by faking blood to allow them to make a blood replacment when they had used up all their subs.

EDIT: Unsurprisingly it was dubbed "Bloodgate" - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloodgate
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:11:07 pm
I was having an argument with someone about Trump because they said he was anti immigration and pro tariffs. I don't think he believes in either policy, in fact I don't think he has fixed views on anything much.

He most definitely was the tariff king.  Such was the extent it resulted one of the highest tax rises in decades for US folk.  Maybe more of same incoming should he be elected, under the cover of America first protectionism?

As to where the money ended up, cynics may say he does have a history of grifting and a love of money.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trump_tariffs
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 04:28:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:55:51 pm
Trump is a racist. racists are against immigration because they want to keep the people they hate from entering the country.

That may be true of most racists but not him because it simply doesn't affect him. They're not going to take his job or frequent his golf course or his clubs or the restaurants he goes to. He is insulated from all that by his wealth so for him, it's purely tactical. If anything, he needs immigrants to work in those places and provide him with services.

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm
He most definitely was the tariff king. 

Tariffs are stupid, economically speaking and he is also stupid so that seems to track but again, I don't think he actually gives a shit. It's just another lever he decided to pull because stupid people liked it. Tariffs don't affect him personally.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8368 on: Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm
He most definitely was the tariff king.  Such was the extent it resulted one of the highest tax rises in decades for US folk.  Maybe more of same incoming should he be elected, under the cover of America first protectionism?
no, much much worse.

he wants to abolish all US income tax, and replace it with tariffs on everything - everything - that gets imported from abroad.

the rich would cut off their nuts to get that.  the price increases would be nothing to them, whereas it'd inflate the costs of just about everything ordinary US consumers would be buying and inflation would hit the moon.

classic Trump Stable Genius Thinking.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewleahey/2024/06/14/can-trump-eliminate-the-income-tax/
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8369 on: Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:28:03 pm


Tariffs are stupid, economically speaking and he is also stupid so that seems to track but again, I don't think he actually gives a shit. It's just another lever he decided to pull because stupid people liked it. Tariffs don't affect him personally.

Maybe not although they result in a lot of revenue for the federal government.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/13/trump-all-tariff-policy-to-replace-income-tax.html
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8370 on: Yesterday at 04:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:03:08 pm
Think they were banned from qualifying for 94 as a result weren’t they?

That's right.  Looking into it more, Chile needed a win at the Maracana to have a chance to qualify for 90 in Italy, and they were 1-0 down, so the keeper took action.  And they were then banned from 94 as well.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8371 on: Yesterday at 04:52:51 pm »
more on Vance:

Vance has indeed said that if he had been vice-president on 6 January 2021, he would have done as Trump and his supporters demanded and blocked certification of results in key states won by Biden during the election weeks earlier.
=============
Vance has repeated Trumps stolen election lie; has called for a criminal investigation of a journalist he did not like; advocates politicising the federal bureaucracy; and believes presidents can simply ignore the law.
=============
Vance believes that conservatives should employ the taxation power to seize the assets of woke, leftist nonprofits such as the Ford Foundation and universities such as Harvard.
=============
Vances has warm words for Project 2025, a plan for a second Trump term co-ordinated by the Heritage Foundation and advocating radical rightwing reform to every facet of government.
A lot of conservatives have said we should  basically eliminate the administrative state. And Im sympathetic to that project.  But another option is that we should just seize the administrative state for our own purposes. We should fire all of the people. I think Trump  [will] probably win again in 2024, and hell win by a margin such that hell be the president of the United States in January of 2025. I think what Trump should do, if I was giving him one piece of advice: fire every single mid-level bureaucrat. Every civil servant in the administrative state."
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8372 on: Yesterday at 05:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:28:03 pm
That may be true of most racists but not him because it simply doesn't affect him. They're not going to take his job or frequent his golf course or his clubs or the restaurants he goes to. He is insulated from all that by his wealth so for him, it's purely tactical. If anything, he needs immigrants to work in those places and provide him with services.

Tariffs are stupid, economically speaking and he is also stupid so that seems to track but again, I don't think he actually gives a shit. It's just another lever he decided to pull because stupid people liked it. Tariffs don't affect him personally.
Racism isn't logical, many of the worst racists live in low immegrant areas.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8373 on: Yesterday at 06:15:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:22:06 pm
Racism isn't logical, many of the worst racists live in low immegrant areas.

Isn't racism usually a learnt behaviour and often ingrained from a young age?
Bit like religion. Which is why the two often correlate.
Trumps dad was KKK so Donnie followed suite.

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:52:51 pm
I think what Trump should do, if I was giving him one piece of advice: fire every single mid-level bureaucrat. Every civil servant in the administrative state."

This kind of thinking is utterly batshit. But I guess it appeals to the Trump base of thick rednecks who like monster trucks, guns and disease ridden blondes.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8374 on: Yesterday at 06:22:18 pm »
Reckon they should go ahead with firing every civil servant. It'll completely paralyse the country, nothing will get done and people might actually realise what a fucking idiot Trump is.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8375 on: Yesterday at 06:28:01 pm »
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8376 on: Yesterday at 06:35:30 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:15:53 pm
Isn't racism usually a learnt behaviour and often ingrained from a young age?
Bit like religion. Which is why the two often correlate.
Trumps dad was KKK so Donnie followed suite.

This kind of thinking is utterly batshit. But I guess it appeals to the Trump base of thick rednecks who like monster trucks, guns and disease ridden blondes.
Yeah, I would say that's true, the UK had a terrible attitude towards blacks and Asians back in the 60s. I wouldn't put it down to malice with a lot of people, just ignorance, some of the things I heard from really good people would shock now. am sure most of those people would have different views today but you also had many who were horrible racists back then, they would be just as bad today.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8377 on: Yesterday at 07:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 02:57:37 pm
How quickly was the shooter killed? Would Trump have been informed that he was dead by the time he did his fist pumping?  Would explain his bravado?  That or just his narcissism coupled with adrenaline.

If you watch the video you hear the Secret Service agents saying the shooter is down and they're safe to move. Obviously you can never be 100% certain but I think he was pretty confident that the danger was over, which explains why he did what he did. But obviously some people are now trying to say he was showing "courage under fire".
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8378 on: Yesterday at 08:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:11:07 pm
I was having an argument with someone about Trump because they said he was anti immigration and pro tariffs. I don't think he believes in either policy, in fact I don't think he has fixed views on anything much. ...

Yes, all good points.

He's just interested in Power, maybe some kind of Legacy / dynasty like Andy has mentioned but I'm not even sure about that, he'll be jealous of his kids success in the long-run. And ofcourse his insatiable thirst for grift and fucking people over; stiffing contractors for work done on his golf courses, donors at his charity functions or filling his hotels with overseas patrons and lobbyists, he's so small-time and yet here we are, once again, he's about to be the most powerful man on the planet.

You couldn't make it up, if it was a movie it would be far-fetched that someone so flawed - a massive dickhead and c*nt could fool the public, blue-collar workers, AND WOMEN! so easily - good grief.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8379 on: Yesterday at 08:26:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:52:51 pm
more on Vance:

Vance has indeed said that if he had been vice-president on 6 January 2021, he would have done as Trump and his supporters demanded and blocked certification of results in key states won by Biden during the election weeks earlier.
=============
Vance has repeated Trumps stolen election lie; has called for a criminal investigation of a journalist he did not like; advocates politicising the federal bureaucracy; and believes presidents can simply ignore the law.
=============
Vance believes that conservatives should employ the taxation power to seize the assets of woke, leftist nonprofits such as the Ford Foundation and universities such as Harvard.
=============
Vances has warm words for Project 2025, a plan for a second Trump term co-ordinated by the Heritage Foundation and advocating radical rightwing reform to every facet of government.
A lot of conservatives have said we should  basically eliminate the administrative state. And Im sympathetic to that project.  But another option is that we should just seize the administrative state for our own purposes. We should fire all of the people. I think Trump  [will] probably win again in 2024, and hell win by a margin such that hell be the president of the United States in January of 2025. I think what Trump should do, if I was giving him one piece of advice: fire every single mid-level bureaucrat. Every civil servant in the administrative state."

I think I remember reading about Erdogan doing a lot of similar things in that list. Ah, here it is:-

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/19/world/asia/turkey-erdogan.html

Erdogan, Flush With Victory, Seizes New Powers in Turkey

Spoiler
Erdogan, Flush With Victory, Seizes New Powers in Turkey

By Carlotta Gall
July 19, 2018

ISTANBUL  Even before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was inaugurated last week, he began elbowing his way into the front ranks of the globes strongmen.

Hours before taking the oath of office  after 15 years already in power  Mr. Erdogan published a 143-page decree changing the way almost every government department and public body in the country operates.

In the days since, he has issued several equally lengthy decrees and presidential decisions, centralizing power and giving him the ability to exert control in nearly all areas of life with almost unchecked authority.

At a moment when democratic systems around the world are under increasing pressure, Mr. Erdogan, who was re-elected in June, is among those leaders, like Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Viktor Orban of Hungary, who are using the levers of democracy to vastly expand their authority.

Among the changes Mr. Erdogan has put in place under the new presidential system are these:

 The prime ministers office has been abolished;

 The military has been brought under firmer civilian control;

 The president will draft the budget and choose judges and many top officials;

 The president can dismiss Parliament and call new elections at will;

 The president appoints the head of the National Intelligence Agency, the Religious Affairs Directorate and the Central Bank, as well as ambassadors, governors and university rectors, among other top bureaucrats;

 Virtually none of the presidents appointments require a confirmation process.

None of the amendments Mr. Erdogan decreed were subject to public debate before becoming law. The vast accumulation of power fulfills Turkeys shift from a parliamentary system to the presidential one that was narrowly approved by voters in a referendum last year.

The voluminous decrees, analysts say, promise months of administrative upheaval as agencies are abolished and government employees reassigned.

In Istanbul on Sunday, Turks observed the second anniversary of a failed military coup against Mr. Erdogan.
Critics have voiced concern at the lack of checks on the presidents increased powers.

The state is being reorganized around Tayyip Erdogan, the columnist Asli Aydintasbas wrote in the secular opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet last week.

Many of the changes, analysts point out, merely formalize what was already the case: It is Mr. Erdogan who makes the decisions. But the consolidation of his power is far-reaching.

Mr. Erdogan has also amended the counterterrorism law in expectation of lifting the state of emergency, which expires on Thursday and was put in place two years ago after a failed military coup against him.

The new measures bring the powerful Turkish military firmly under civilian control  a step that the president says is in line with changes required under the European Unions accession process. The bloc has dangled admission before Turkey for years.

But Mr. Erdogan and his fellow Islamists have long called for a presidential system and for greater civilian control over the military. Turkeys recent history has been filled with military coups, and the Islamists chafed more than others under military rule.

Mr. Erdogan has placed the chief of staff of the armed forces under control of the Defense Ministry, and the Supreme Military Council, which decides senior appointments in the armed forces, has been reconfigured to include more civilian ministers than military commanders.

Mr. Erdogan appointed a loyalist, the former chief of staff, Gen. Hulusi Akar, as his first defense minister under the new system. General Akar opposed the 2016 coup  he was taken prisoner on the night of the failed coup by rogue officers  and has overseen a comprehensive purge of the armed forces in the two years since.

It seems Erdogan has planned the transition to be as smooth as possible by naming Akar, Turkeys top soldier, as the defense minister, the columnist Murat Yetkin wrote in The  Hurriyet Daily News.

Mr. Erdogan outlined his own powers in one new decree after his inauguration. He will appoint the chief of staff of the armed forces  along with the commanders of the land, air and naval forces and the deputy chief of staff  by presidential decision, which needs no confirmation process. The president will also make promotions in the upper ranks of the security forces from colonel upward.

Decree 703, issued just before Mr. Erdogan was sworn in to his new term, also removed many of the regulations in the selection process for appointments.

Mr. Erdogans new powers extend his role to almost all facets of life in Turkey. For instance, the president will appoint the rectors of Turkeys public and private universities, without the usual shortlisting procedure by the university and Higher Education Board.

Yes, U.S. President Trump can appoint a replacement to a vacant seat in the Supreme Court, but he does not appoint a police chief in Massachusetts or a public theater director in Boston, Ms. Aydintasbas commented in Cumhuriyet. He cannot appoint a state governor or even a university rector, she added.

The decree also lowers the qualifications for judges appointed to the governments administrative courts, which regulate government departments. Previously, judges had to hold law or political science degrees, but they can now be drawn from any degree program, as the Justice Ministry sees fit.

One of Mr. Erdogans most controversial moves has been the appointment of his son-in-law Berat Albayrak as minister of the newly combined Treasury and Finance Ministry.

A presidential circular published in the Official Gazette over the weekend also placed the Central Bank under the responsibility of the ministry.

Mr. Erdogan has emphasized that changes are needed to make state institutions more responsive and efficient. But the latest regulations diminish the legal and practical independence of the Central Bank, Umit Akcay, an associate professor of Economics at the Berlin School of Economics and Law, said in emailed comments.

Turkish equities and the countrys currency fell in value in the days after Mr. Erdogans appointment of a new cabinet that removed two highly regarded officials  Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek and Finance Minister Naci Agbal  and that promoted Mr. Albayrak. Mr. Albayrak addressed the changes at the Central Bank last week in an effort to calm the markets.

The policy in the new period aims to render the Central Bank more effective than ever, he said at a news briefing last week. The Central Banks decisions will be driven by market conditions, he said, promising a more predictable, simple and determined monetary policy in line with the objectives.

Yet Mr. Albayraks appointment is part of the concern unsettling investors, the credit ratings service Moodys said in a statement the same day. Such appointments will inevitably raise questions regarding the independence and experience of Mr. Erdogans government, Moodys said.

Ms. Aydintasbas warned that centralizing power had never worked in Turkey. I believe that such a concentration of power will tire Turkey out, lock out the state and overload the economy, she said. I hope Im mistaken.
[close]
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8380 on: Yesterday at 08:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:28:03 pm
That may be true of most racists but not him because it simply doesn't affect him. They're not going to take his job or frequent his golf course or his clubs or the restaurants he goes to. He is insulated from all that by his wealth so for him, it's purely tactical. If anything, he needs immigrants to work in those places and provide him with services.

Precisely this. I had an argument about the wall with another poster earlier.

The wall is a shit solution to the refugee/illegal immigrant problem. Trump knows this. The Republicans know this. But it's a succinct message that plays to the base. Build That Wall. A soundbite coupled with the imagery of an impregnable wall keeping out brown people that plays to the base. If Trump truly cared about immigration, he would've done something sensible about it. But the last thing that he, a hotelier and property developer, wants is to remove cheap undocumented labour from the US.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8381 on: Yesterday at 08:56:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:55:51 pm
The bolded part is probably the best way of describing Trump ive heard. Frottage is also doing the same calling all the attacks Boring, his supporters are picking up on it as well as ive heard a few of them saying the same thing, is that all you've got, am a racist, that's all we hear, it's boring.

Trump is a racist. racists are against immigration because they want to keep the people they hate from entering the country.
I remember one argument Trump made in the months leading up to his election win back in 2016 and to be honest it made sense. US companies were closing their factory's in the US and making their workers redundant then moving to Mexico to open up the same operations with cheap Mexican workers, they then exported the goods into the US for bigger profits, Trump promised to hammer them with taxes to force them to move back to the US so maybe theres the answer, did he actually do this when he became President.

The idea of applying barriers and or tariffs to imported goods is not a new concept and has been present in the car industry for decades. Japan were leaders in it, they were exporting cars all around the world, yet not allowing the imports of cars without a ridiculous amount a conformance paperwork with the resulting red tape making it not worthwhile for the importer. It was years before other countries cottoned on to what they were up to before retaliating with their own protection measures in kind. Its the reason why in the UK we ended up with a Nissan factory and the Rover / Honda partnership as effectively to get you car to that market you have to build in country and source mainly locally manufactured parts.

As arguably the most powerful trading bloc in the world the EU will have extensive tariffs, compliance standards and possibly work share agreements as part of numerous trade deals for probably every conceivable product. The main motivation will be to protect European jobs and as a bloc they have a lot of clout when it comes to negotiations. That's why the UK decided to leave!
 ;D
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8382 on: Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm »
Starry, Starry Night. this world was never made for one as f... up as you.


https://x.com/CalltoActivism/status/1813034766087954528


Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8383 on: Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm
Starry, Starry Night. this world was never made for one as f... up as you.
https://x.com/CalltoActivism/status/1813034766087954528

Donny Van Gogh Fuck Yourself.

Online convos by the dead bystander: In another post, the firefighter said he would rather save Russian President Vladimir Putin instead of Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8384 on: Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:35:30 pm
Yeah, I would say that's true, the UK had a terrible attitude towards blacks and Asians back in the 60s.

I worked in building sites in London for a while in the late 80s. That was probably an extreme environment, looking back on it but it was savage.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8385 on: Yesterday at 10:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
I worked in building sites in London for a while in the late 80s. That was probably an extreme environment, looking back on it but it was savage.
Just like cleaning up the rivers, it takes decades to put right and it can all be lost in the blink of an eye with these pricks (Trump/Frottage) legitimising it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8386 on: Yesterday at 11:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
I worked in building sites in London for a while in the late 80s. That was probably an extreme environment, looking back on it but it was savage.
Imagine it was crude. I heard racism in everyday expressions from people who had no malice in them, it was as you said in the post I responded too, it was all around them and they never gave it a second thought. you would hear people doing Spike Milligan impressions of Asians and people laughing their heads off.
It wasn't seen as being racist really but it was, people needed educating on how this hurt the people they were ridiculing as that never crossed their minds, even the people with good intentions trying to do the educating got it badly wrong as well and did more harm than good.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8387 on: Yesterday at 11:42:47 pm »
The past is a different country and all that and I'm not the biggest fan of revisiting the actions of the past with modern glasses, but the idea of "mocking or abusing someone for being different not through choice" is surely a fine definition of bullying

it ain't woke, it ain't political correctness gone mad

it's basic human fairness

No excuses regardless of age or location this occured. It's never "alright". At best you could say it's ignorant (as opposed to malicious) as if that's not itself an utter disgrace on the soul.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8388 on: Today at 01:13:28 am »

JD Vance, former President Donald Trumps running mate, has had a long, collaborative relationship with GOP donor and Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, one that has aided Vance from his time in venture capital to his role as an Ohio senator.

Vance and Thiels relationship dates back to 2011, when the senator met Thiel following a talk the venture capitalist gave at Yale Law School that Vance has characterized as the most significant moment of my time at the institution, according to a blog post he wrote for Catholic magazine The Lamp.

Vance began planning for a career pivot outside of law following the talk, noting Thiel was possibly the smartest person he ever met and that Thiels Christian faith defied the social template I had constructedthat dumb people were Christians and smart ones atheists, according to the post.

Thiel later became a pretty good mentor to Vance, according to The Washington Post, with Vance making the switch to venture capital and joining the Thiel-co-founded Mithril Capital in 2015 as a partner, according to Politico.

Vance published Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis in 2016 while still working for Mithril Capital, thrusting the venture capitalist into the limelight as he began pondering a potential run for office in the future, according to the Post.

Vance left Mithril Capital in 2017 and joined Washington D.C.-based investment firm Revolution as a managing director to invest in startups outside of major hubs like Silicon Valley and New York City.

Vance launched his own venture capital firm in 2019 under the name Narya Capital, which sought to invest in startups in overlooked cities and reportedly received backing from Thiel and other billionaire investors like venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Axios reported.

Thiel also reportedly brought Vance, who had established himself as a critic of Trump, to Mar-a-Lago in 2021 to smooth over his relationship with the former president, according to The New York Times.

Following the meeting, Vance became more sympathetic to Trump and his policies, downplaying the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and securing an endorsement from the former president in his 2022 Senate run just weeks before Election Day.

Vance garnered more support from Thiel during his successful Senate run in 2022, receiving record-breaking donations of about $15 million from Thiel, which marked the largest amount of money donated to a single Senate candidate ever.

Most of Vances campaign advertising was outsourced to the Protect Ohio Values super PAC that Thiel donated to, Politico reported, noting Thiel helped recruit about 10 major donors for Vance including venture capitalist David Sacks, who donated $1 million.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2024/07/16/jd-vance-and-peter-thiel-what-to-know-about-the-relationship-between-trumps-vp-pick-and-the-billionaire/
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8389 on: Today at 02:09:53 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:13:28 am
JD Vance, former President Donald Trumps running mate, has had a long, collaborative relationship with GOP donor and Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, one that has aided Vance from his time in venture capital to his role as an Ohio senator.

Most of Vances campaign advertising was outsourced to the Protect Ohio Values super PAC that Thiel donated to, Politico reported, noting Thiel helped recruit about 10 major donors for Vance including venture capitalist David Sacks, who donated $1 million.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2024/07/16/jd-vance-and-peter-thiel-what-to-know-about-the-relationship-between-trumps-vp-pick-and-the-billionaire/

Having Sean O'Brien from the Teamsters yesterday rant on about the elite robbing the working class by stripping them of entitlements is comedy gold.
