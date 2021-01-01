Spoiler

Trump did try and stop all muslims, then backed down and went for just "most" Muslim countries - certainly not ones at war with or which have a "hatred of America". He then got bitch slapped by the courts, so again shrunk his targets.



The Mexican border is a disaster for Biden because of Trump and global macro economics. Trump did not "control" immigration or anything; all he did was forcefully lock people up, especially if they were young children. Then covid happened, followed by global oil price inlfation caused by Trump's mate Putin invading Ukraine (something Trump basically told him he was ok to do when he tried to stop aid to Ukraine), meaning that all of a sudden, in Central America, there were millions more poor on the streets and looking for somewhere to go - and they saw the US and the booming Biden economy as a easier place to go - especially with the GOP nutcase Abbott *helping* them to make Biden look bad. Six to nine months ago, they had a bi-partisan bill in the Senate which would have passed the Senate, and been able to control and lock down the borders all ready to go to the House. What happened? Oh thats right, as the GOP controlled the House (narrowly), Trump called on firstly then Speaker McCarthy, then Johnson (and all the MAGA nuts there) to make sure it didn't pass. Why? Because Trump and the GOP viewed the border politically - they *WANTED* to keep making it worse, and make it impossible for Biden to do anything about it - as a way of winning votes in November.



I disagree regarding BLM - BLM started of as a mostly peaceful protest against cop violence against blacks and other minorities, and when their peaceful means were ignored (nay deliberately contradicted by GOP and Trump) and cop violence increased, then some parts of the movement became more violent certainly. But it is disingenuous to say that the organisation itself was at fault, or that we should discount their wider grievances about the state of the country and oppression of minorities.



Also, under him (and the other Republicans) they *are* trying to restrict the vote, make it harder for minorities (who historically tend to vote D), get rid of the V etc. That is a *FACT* that you can't just sweep under the rug and pretend that he is not a "danger to democracy". He, and his cronies, have all said they want him to be a dictator (even if "just for one day"). They have already stacked the SCOTUS (thanks to Mitch McConnell in 2016) with a basically with enough judges they can quite literally get away with whatever they want with that regard. Look at the decision recently around Presidential immunity - basically saying that if the POTUS does something "officially" then it is legal and can't be held accountable for it, even if that is "assassinate X" or "rob a bank" or ....



Also, their support of the Electoral College - they know they can't win the popular vote, so do everything in their power to stop the scrapping of it (or adoption in enough States for the NPVIC to come into effect) - hardly "democratic" trying to ensure crooked voting systems continue simply in order to stay in power.