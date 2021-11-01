People are reacting to the assassination attempt, the point I was making was people are saying you shouldn't want someone dead because you disagree with their political views, how the left wingers are being hypocrites wishing Trump dead, that's the biggest stumbling block here, the frustration of people not understanding the reasons why many would have no remorse over Trumps death.

All those many reasons have been raised in previous posts, none of them have anything to do with politics, they have nothing to do with left or right wing politics.

Understand this then the debate can move on to why many wouldn't mourn Trumps assassination. Trumps a Narcissistic racist psychopathic corrupt traitor, every word of that can be backed up with evidence, we could also debate something more sinister about Trumps character, inciting someone to kill your political opponents. ive never heard 1 Democrat politician trying to incite people to kill anyone but ive heard Trump do it a few times, he also refused to stop any of his supporters who chanted to kill on his behalf. he refused to condemn them after they had killed.



Someone in a previous post said if you kill your political opponents then democracy has died, I can only assume they haven't been paying attention to what happened after Trump lost, he incited thousands to kill all who stood in his way, in a way he's right democracy has died in the US as the safe guards to protect the US Democracy were pissed on by the Republican politicians when they failed to Impeach Trump after being caught bang to rights inciting people to kill to overthrow the government.

Now we see the same man heading for power and many fear for the future of not just the US, they fear for the future of Europe and the world. the safeguards to stop him which have stood for hundreds of years have been tossed in the bin, the separation of powers has failed, the supreme court has made Trump above the law, the Senate has refused to Impeach, the house refused to impeach in his first Impeachment trial.

Yet people still think Democracy will save the day for the US, am certainly not calling for violence or a coup but it's understandable to see so many people not mourning Trumps assassination.









I've never heard Trump directly incite anybody to to be killed, perfectly willing to be corrected on this if I've missed it? I've also never heard any leading Democrat directly incite anybody to be killed. They do however demonise each other to such extremes that it's naive of them to not understand there's a chance someone on either side could take things a step further.We will have to agree to disagree on the extent of the danger Trump poses, I think many of your takes are somewhat hyperbolic and that Trump is not some dictator in waiting. My own position is that he's a foul and unpleasant man who I really don't want to see in the white house largely due to the positions he will take on Ukraine and other foreign policy matters.The democrats are in a tricky position on this because they have been making Trump out to be a potential new Hitler, the last edition of The New Republic had Trump mocked up as Hitler on the cover. Now most of us would be aware of the age old moral conundrum of "if in 1932 you knew Hitler would start WW2 and perpetrate the Holocaust would you kill him if you had the chance?". If Trump really is the new Hitler that very moral conundrum comes into play and a not insignificant number of people would answer yes he should be killed.The thing is unless you first convince the people that matter, and with the voting system that's the swing voters, the Democrats open themselves up to the charge of indirect incitement to kill. A similar charge could also be made against Trump over Pence however unfortunately for the Democrats nobody fired a shot at Pence but someone's tried to blow Trumps head off.Anyway I doubt we are going to agree on this, I'd like the rhetoric on both sides to be cooled however if you think he's a dictator in waiting I understand why you would wish to broadcast that loudly and would even understand that you would want him dead.I just don't agree he's quite the monster you say he is, foul and unpleasant though he may be. I do note the odds on him being the next president has narrowed quite significantly, it will be interesting to see what the polling does in the next few weeks.