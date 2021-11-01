I don't think it really matters why some people wish Trump dead; wishing someone dead is rarely a good look for anyone. To use your phrase, it's a basic matter of decency.
The thing some people on either end of the spectrum just don't seem to get is that if you behave like a c*nt, replying to that by pointing out that you think those other people are bigger c*nts doesn't absolve you in any way of your own cuntishness.
Some people on the left are the worst at this; they seem to assume other people will automatically think they are good people no matter what they do so there's no handbrake on their behaviour. The right wing are a little better on this, many of their c*nts seem to have an inkling that yes they are indeed c*nts so they have the capacity to manage their behaviour slightly better.
The good news is you have only 4 months of this, not 6. As they say time flies.
People are reacting to the assassination attempt, the point I was making was people are saying you shouldn't want someone dead because you disagree with their political views, how the left wingers are being hypocrites wishing Trump dead, that's the biggest stumbling block here, the frustration of people not understanding the reasons why many would have no remorse over Trumps death.
All those many reasons have been raised in previous posts, none of them have anything to do with politics, they have nothing to do with left or right wing politics.
Understand this then the debate can move on to why many wouldn't mourn Trumps assassination. Trumps a Narcissistic racist psychopathic corrupt traitor, every word of that can be backed up with evidence, we could also debate something more sinister about Trumps character, inciting someone to kill your political opponents. ive never heard 1 Democrat politician trying to incite people to kill anyone but ive heard Trump do it a few times, he also refused to stop any of his supporters who chanted to kill on his behalf. he refused to condemn them after they had killed.
Someone in a previous post said if you kill your political opponents then democracy has died, I can only assume they haven't been paying attention to what happened after Trump lost, he incited thousands to kill all who stood in his way, in a way he's right democracy has died in the US as the safe guards to protect the US Democracy were pissed on by the Republican politicians when they failed to Impeach Trump after being caught bang to rights inciting people to kill to overthrow the government.
Now we see the same man heading for power and many fear for the future of not just the US, they fear for the future of Europe and the world. the safeguards to stop him which have stood for hundreds of years have been tossed in the bin, the separation of powers has failed, the supreme court has made Trump above the law, the Senate has refused to Impeach, the house refused to impeach in his first Impeachment trial.
Yet people still think Democracy will save the day for the US, am certainly not calling for violence or a coup but it's understandable to see so many people not mourning Trumps assassination.