Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 433761 times)

TSC

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8120 on: Today at 04:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:56:10 pm
Did you miss those hoping he was shot? People like Killer parroting the view that him being in charge means we get a world war? Others saying the US loses all its freedoms if he gets in?

Not all who detest Trump are on the left, after all, the shooter was affiliated to the Republican Party in the US.

I dont think anyone thinks Trump is gonna necessarily start a war.  Rather, more that he may step aside should Putin choose to attack NATO members.  Thats not hyperbole, Trump himself stated it.
Son of Spion

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8121 on: Today at 04:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:51:30 pm
Its not exactly tolerant to wish your political opponents be assassinated...
I wouldn't even see Trump as a political opponent. He's more like a threat to civilised humanity and a cancer within society.

You can argue the toss with political opponents, but you can't even talk sensibly with a narcissistic sociopath. You cannot appease them either. I'd rather Trump be sectioned rather than shot, though.

Many of us look back at the horrors of history and wish someone had put a bullet through Hitler in 1939 before his insanity cost the lives of millions of people. It's similar with this fella. He's not a political opponent. He's a danger to humanity. That's the difference. You cannot reason with a cancer.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8122 on: Today at 04:04:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:02:30 pm
Remember when he had them drop the MOB in a valley, for no other reason that he wanted to go down in history as the twat who ordered it.

He didn't care about the people who lived and worked there.

Yeah he's a complete thundercunt, the world would be better off without him as the President of the US but that shouldn't come at the expense of a bullet during an election campaign
Dim Glas

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8123 on: Today at 04:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:56:10 pm
Did you miss those hoping he was shot? People like Killer parroting the view that him being in charge means we get a world war? Others saying the US loses all its freedoms if he gets in?

Do you think that is a widely held thought/belief though? As I dont see that at all. Theres 2 or 3 on here doubling down on it sure,  but reading comments today away from here, the general consensus from left supporters - is that its a terrible thing to happen, despite who was the vicitm of it, and theres no place for it. 

Also, compare and contrast the comments coming from the likes of Nancy Pelosi today, and from Trump himself when Pelosis husband suffered a terrible attack, they are night and day. Total opposite ends of the spectru.  It isnt that odd that people think that there is a really nasty vindictive cruel steak in Trump AND a lot of his supporters. The two sides are not the same. 
JP!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8124 on: Today at 04:05:25 pm »
I think the world would be better off without Trump, and while I'm at it, if Frottage had died in that 2010 plane crash I think the world would be a much better place now. I'm not sure that extends to actually wanting people to shoot them.

If that makes me intolerant in the eyes of some centrist prick on here thinking he has an IQ of 240 because he's read some economics papers, I really don't give a shite.  They're not 'political opponents', they're demagogues and fucking dangerous, and the first to glorify violence when it suits them.
Draex

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8125 on: Today at 04:07:43 pm »
Id never wish death on anyone but if it was Biden not Trump, you know the orange faced, Epstein island number one customer, criminal would be right there inciting said violence.
