How could Trump endorse 2/3rds of something that he knows nothing about.

- where did he endorse it?



If you can then talk me through how all his staff and everyone he worked with drafting it up - all while he knew absolutely nothing - then that would be great

- maybe hes lying, maybe hes not. All it shows to me is again, people fall for this whipping up of division time and again. The reality is who knows.



Once you've done that, if you can talk me through when he's directly mentioned it and said "Anything they do, I wish them luck.."

- This is what I mean about taking quotes and whipping something up. If hes worked with them before, that can be as simple as a diplomatic response to a line of questioning about people hes worked with? Just because he wishes them luck, does it means hes gonna enforce every policy just because they worked with him? On the flip side he could agree with some of the things spoken about in P 2025 and enforce some. Lets be a little rational here rather than hyperbolic.





And finally, once you've answered all those, if you can then answer what effect that set of documents would have on democracy in the United States of America then that would be brilliant.

- The issue is you are ASSUMING that it all gets enforced. You think its out of the realms of possibility that the Dem campaign have seized on this to whip up division and fear in the same way the right wing conspiracy theorists seize on arguments on their side? Can you guarantee Trump agrees with and would enforce all of the proposals? This is what I mean about hyperbolic paranoia. it exists on both sides





Well. This is a real document. It exists. It's clear that Trump knows all about it - how could he not. Will he enact all of it? None of it? I suppose you'd have to wait and see what he does do.He's been caught many times outright lying, so him lying about something is hardly a shock. Many videos around where you can watch him lying. Youtube is a good place to see them.--------------------------------He's openly admitted that he'll get his revenge.Former President Donald Trump is dialing up the retribution rhetoric in the wake of his criminal conviction, remarking for the third time in as many days that he has every right to go after his political opponents.Revenge does take time, I will say that, Trump said during an interview Thursday with Phil McGraw, the TV personality known as Dr. Phil.And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can.His remarks are just the latest in which Trump suggested that hed seek retribution from his political enemies if elected president in November. And they come as one of his closest allies, former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon, is ordered to report to prison by July 1.---------When asked during a Fox News interview on Wednesday if he plans to use the justice system to punish his political opponents, Trump said: "When this election is over, based on what they've done, I would have every right to go after them.----------For months now, Trump has vowed to rebuild the Justice Department top to bottom with a cabal of his allies and has suggested that he would install a special prosecutor to investigate Biden and his family.By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora's Box, Trump said in a social media post in January.The overtures have grown more frequent and specific in the aftermath of his guilty verdict, with the former president now repeatedly referring to himself as a political prisoner.-----------------He also said stuff like this;Hannity: "I want to go back to this one issue though because the media has been focused on this and attacking you. Under no circumstances you're promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?"Trump: "Except for Day 1."and..At a New Hampshire campaign event, he vowed to "root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections."and..And in a Truth Social post, Trump implied that former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley should be executed for treason. Trump criticized Milley, a U.S. Army general, for calling his Chinese counterpart to reassure him after the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump wrote on the social media platform that it was "an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH."and...Were going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections, said Kash Patel, even though numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even Trumps own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.Along with the stuff in Project 2025 that he knows about (He said in the same sentence that he knew nothing about it and then said that he 'doesn't agree with all of it' - so he does. Clearly.Given what he's said and given what's in that document, you think it's scare-mongering or beliving in conspiracies by actually quoting what he and his team have directly said. I mean. It's on fucking video and everything. But you think that although it's documented in text and documented in video that it doesn't exist?That seems a bit of an odd position to take?