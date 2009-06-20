« previous next »
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:28:12 pm
@Studgotelli can you please confirm your understanding of a "threat to democracy" as i think it may differ wildly from many?

Well clearly, encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol doesn't count.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
If you don't think Trump is a threat to democracy do us all a favour and find an appropriate forum to post on and don't come on here fucking insulting us all.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:06:46 pm
Are you for real? Far-right politics is nothing new in America. It was present long before Trump and will still be there long after he's gone.
Putting all down to far right politics is wrong. it goes far further than right wing politics.
I doubt you will find 1 Trump fanatic who doesn't love CTs, you can't be a big Trump supporter without accepting CTs. CTs have always been big in the US but they've never been exploited by so many Charlatans as today. probably down to the way we chose to gather our news. some have a constant flow of CT and lies today. there are massive difference to the US in the past and the US over the last 10 or so years.
I don't think any of us can understand the hold Trump has on his fanatical supporters but nobody can dispute it exists, how these fanatical supporters will turn on anyone with one finger point from Trump. we saw it many times after he lost the last election.  those supporters were far right but they had no problems turning on any far right politician if Trump wanted them too, that fanatical support will die with Trump. that doesn't mean the far right will go or the CT will die, it will mean the end of a messiah who dictated direction.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:40:38 pm
The latest conspiracy theory I heard from someone that goes by The Real Journalist

'The CIA will have been behind it as they knew Trump would stop the Ukraine war which would stop the bank rolling of the US military industry'.

It will be interesting to see what kind of facts roll out in the next few days.
surely if the CIA were behind it they would have enlisted someone who was a crack shit not a wet behind the ears 20 year old, although perhaps it does explain the huge lapse in security allowing someone to get that close with a rifle
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 01:29:47 pm
Well clearly, encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol doesn't count.

Nor does calling the election results "cheating", "a hoax" or "rigged".

State and federal courts have dismissed more than 50 lawsuits across six states from Trump and his allies aiming to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In many of the cases, Trump pushed thinly supported allegations of election misconduct and fraud.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/fact-checking-trumps-claims-election-integrity/story?id=109171415
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:24:07 am
Well that's the first time I've heard of it not being a good policy based on economic grounds and migrants walking in being a minor problem.

Firstly, I like how you read my post and somehow managed to get a 'migrants walking in is a minor problem' quote out of it that didn't exist. I find it incredible that you haven't heard the economic arguments against the wall, because they've been discussed widely for a decade.

Migrants walking in is not an issue 1350 miles of extra border wall will solve. Asylum seekers are, for the most part, showing up at the USA border and requesting asylum, as is their right under US law. They don't have to sprint across an unfenced piece of land or swim the rio grande.

So-called economic migrants are arriving on legitimate visas and choosing not to leave. Most illegal migrants in the USA arrived by plane using their passport and visa. Others evaded authorities while stowed away on vehicles travelling through legitmate border points.

Quote
There is also a massive problem of drugs being smuggled in with arms and cash going the other way all of which comes with a significant cost to the US economy.

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2024/02/15/migrant-encounters-at-the-us-mexico-border-hit-a-record-high-at-the-end-of-2023/

Drugs and weapons are being smuggled into and out of the USA via established ports and crossings - most commonly hidden among cargo on commercial maritime vessels. They are not walking tonnes of drugs across the border farms of Texas.

Quote
By the way, a third of the border already has a wall along with the natural barrier of the Rio Grand. The Biden administration has also been extending the wall - does that make them populist? I just think it is a bit silly to say that it is a 'bad' or 'populist' policy which in itself it isn't. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mexico%E2%80%93United_States_border_wall#:~:text=9%20External%20links-,Description,Grande%20forming%20a%20natural%20barrier.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67024002

The Biden administration had no choice but to use funds that had been earmarked for the wall by congress during the Trump administration:

I tried to get to them to reappropriate it, to redirect that money, Biden said. They didnt. They wouldnt. And in the meantime, theres nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I cant stop that.

When asked whether he believes the border wall works, he answered, No.

Building the wall was a populist policy based around a catchy slogan. Trump knew it. You fell for it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:05:13 pm
A near death experience changes people.

Maybe.....

Nah.  Not with that prick.

He had Covid too don't forget. Certain demonic figures in human history seem to survive all kinds of shit.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:35:23 pm
Nor does calling the election results "cheating", "a hoax" or "rigged".

State and federal courts have dismissed more than 50 lawsuits across six states from Trump and his allies aiming to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In many of the cases, Trump pushed thinly supported allegations of election misconduct and fraud.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/fact-checking-trumps-claims-election-integrity/story?id=109171415

And called for his twats to go out and save our country or we won't have one any more & that has been his mantra for the last 4yrs.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:26:18 pm
.

How could Trump endorse 2/3rds of something that he knows nothing about.
- where did he endorse it?

If you can then talk me through how all his staff and everyone he worked with drafting it up - all while he knew absolutely nothing - then that would be great
- maybe hes lying, maybe hes not. All it shows to me is again, people fall for this whipping up of division time and again. The reality is who knows.

Once you've done that, if you can talk me through when he's directly mentioned it and said "Anything they do, I wish them luck.."
- This is what I mean about taking quotes and whipping something up. If hes worked with them before, that can be as simple as a diplomatic response to a line of questioning about people hes worked with? Just because he wishes them luck,  does it means hes gonna enforce every policy just because they worked with him? On the flip side he could agree with some of the things spoken about in P 2025 and enforce some. Lets be a little rational here rather than hyperbolic.


And finally, once you've answered all those, if you can then answer what effect that set of documents would have on democracy in the United States of America then that would be brilliant.
- The issue is you are ASSUMING that it all gets enforced. You think its out of the realms of possibility that the Dem campaign have seized on this to whip up division and fear  in the same way the right wing conspiracy theorists seize on arguments on their side? Can you guarantee Trump agrees with and would enforce all of the proposals? This is what I mean about hyperbolic paranoia. it exists on both sides
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:43:10 pm
How could Trump endorse 2/3rds of something that he knows nothing about.
- where did he endorse it?

If you can then talk me through how all his staff and everyone he worked with drafting it up - all while he knew absolutely nothing - then that would be great
- maybe hes lying, maybe hes not. All it shows to me is again, people fall for this whipping up of division time and again. The reality is who knows.

Once you've done that, if you can talk me through when he's directly mentioned it and said "Anything they do, I wish them luck.."
- This is what I mean about taking quotes and whipping something up. If hes worked with them before, that can be as simple as a diplomatic response to a line of questioning about people hes worked with? Just because he wishes them luck,  does it means hes gonna enforce every policy just because they worked with him? On the flip side he could agree with some of the things spoken about in P 2025 and enforce some. Lets be a little rational here rather than hyperbolic.


And finally, once you've answered all those, if you can then answer what effect that set of documents would have on democracy in the United States of America then that would be brilliant.
- The issue is you are ASSUMING that it all gets enforced. You think its out of the realms of possibility that the Dem campaign have seized on this to whip up division and fear  in the same way the right wing conspiracy theorists seize on arguments on their side? Can you guarantee Trump agrees with and would enforce all of the proposals? This is what I mean about hyperbolic paranoia. it exists on both sides

Only dipshits believe that he knew nothing about it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:25:19 pm
He could lie, definitely but as of now, Project 2025 is fear mongering.



Wheres the video?

Your username should reflect your posts.

Sludgeotelli.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:44:17 pm
Your username should reflect your posts.


Explains why the mods forcibly made me change my name back from Big Dick Nick.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:31:11 pm
If you don't think Trump is a threat to democracy do us all a favour and find an appropriate forum to post on and don't come on here fucking insulting us all.

Theres a difference between having a balanced view and a rational debate. Personally I just call out one sided arguments. The truth is somewhere in the middle of what were all arguing. People are saying if Trump gets in world war is coming as if hes the only thing that can set off a world war. The reality is were on path to a world war regardless of Trump, there are wars happening currently under Biden that can easily escalate into future world wars. To me that isnt rational thinking.

If others want to get into project 2025 being a threat to democracy, sure we can have that debate. Its certainly concerning, and most of it is very extreme. However for now, theres no proof that Trump is gonna enact all of it. Whats certain is that he agreed with a lot of it. What I also challenge is some of the guys in here are being allowed to parrot very extremist views that stem from the Democrats doing the same thing that the right wing conspiracy nuts do and whipping up hate and division.

 In an ideal world, none of these fucking choices exist.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:43:10 pm
How could Trump endorse 2/3rds of something that he knows nothing about.
- where did he endorse it?

If you can then talk me through how all his staff and everyone he worked with drafting it up - all while he knew absolutely nothing - then that would be great
- maybe hes lying, maybe hes not. All it shows to me is again, people fall for this whipping up of division time and again. The reality is who knows.

Once you've done that, if you can talk me through when he's directly mentioned it and said "Anything they do, I wish them luck.."
- This is what I mean about taking quotes and whipping something up. If hes worked with them before, that can be as simple as a diplomatic response to a line of questioning about people hes worked with? Just because he wishes them luck,  does it means hes gonna enforce every policy just because they worked with him? On the flip side he could agree with some of the things spoken about in P 2025 and enforce some. Lets be a little rational here rather than hyperbolic.


And finally, once you've answered all those, if you can then answer what effect that set of documents would have on democracy in the United States of America then that would be brilliant.
- The issue is you are ASSUMING that it all gets enforced. You think its out of the realms of possibility that the Dem campaign have seized on this to whip up division and fear  in the same way the right wing conspiracy theorists seize on arguments on their side? Can you guarantee Trump agrees with and would enforce all of the proposals? This is what I mean about hyperbolic paranoia. it exists on both sides

https://x.com/VaughnHillyard/status/1811402883604050216
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:59:11 pm
Theres a difference between having a balanced view and a rational debate. Personally I just call out one sided arguments. The truth is somewhere in the middle of what were all arguing. People are saying if Trump gets in world war is coming as if hes the only thing that can set off a world war. The reality is were on path to a world war regardless of Trump, there are wars happening currently under Biden that can easily escalate into future world wars. To me that isnt rational thinking.

If others want to get into project 2025 being a threat to democracy, sure we can have that debate. Its certainly concerning, and most of it is very extreme. However for now, theres no proof that Trump is gonna enact all of it. Whats certain is that he agreed with a lot of it. In an ideal world, none of these fucking choices exist.

This is your exact comment

"You can argue the cons of Trump but to say hes a threat to democracy is paranoia and hyperbolic."

It's utterly idiotic given the mountain of evidence which substantiates the contrary. Nothing hyperbolic or paranoid about it whatsoever, nor is your own viewpoint in anyway "balanced".
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:59:11 pm
Theres a difference between having a balanced view and a rational debate. Personally I just call out one sided arguments. The truth is somewhere in the middle of what were all arguing. People are saying if Trump gets in world war is coming as if hes the only thing that can set off a world war. The reality is were on path to a world war regardless of Trump, there are wars happening currently under Biden that can easily escalate into future world wars. To me that isnt rational thinking.

If others want to get into project 2025 being a threat to democracy, sure we can have that debate. Its certainly concerning, and most of it is very extreme. However for now, theres no proof that Trump is gonna enact all of it. Whats certain is that he agreed with a lot of it. In an ideal world, none of these fucking choices exist.
Trump isn't going to start a world war by sending US troops somewhere but he's going to allow it to happen.  He's going to allow Putin to do what he wants and will withdraw all funding for Ukraine.  Where will Putin go next?  He'll tell Netanyahu to do what he wants against the Palestinians and will encourage him to attack Iran.

Not only is Trump a dangerous individual but his ideas are dangerous and his actions will be dangers for the entire world.   
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:43:10 pm
How could Trump endorse 2/3rds of something that he knows nothing about.
- where did he endorse it?

If you can then talk me through how all his staff and everyone he worked with drafting it up - all while he knew absolutely nothing - then that would be great
- maybe hes lying, maybe hes not. All it shows to me is again, people fall for this whipping up of division time and again. The reality is who knows.

Once you've done that, if you can talk me through when he's directly mentioned it and said "Anything they do, I wish them luck.."
- This is what I mean about taking quotes and whipping something up. If hes worked with them before, that can be as simple as a diplomatic response to a line of questioning about people hes worked with? Just because he wishes them luck,  does it means hes gonna enforce every policy just because they worked with him? On the flip side he could agree with some of the things spoken about in P 2025 and enforce some. Lets be a little rational here rather than hyperbolic.


And finally, once you've answered all those, if you can then answer what effect that set of documents would have on democracy in the United States of America then that would be brilliant.
- The issue is you are ASSUMING that it all gets enforced. You think its out of the realms of possibility that the Dem campaign have seized on this to whip up division and fear  in the same way the right wing conspiracy theorists seize on arguments on their side? Can you guarantee Trump agrees with and would enforce all of the proposals? This is what I mean about hyperbolic paranoia. it exists on both sides


Well. This is a real document. It exists. It's clear that Trump knows all about it - how could he not. Will he enact all of it? None of it? I suppose you'd have to wait and see what he does do.

He's been caught many times outright lying, so him lying about something is hardly a shock. Many videos around where you can watch him lying. Youtube is a good place to see them.

--------------------------------

He's openly admitted that he'll get his revenge.

Former President Donald Trump is dialing up the retribution rhetoric in the wake of his criminal conviction, remarking for the third time in as many days that he has every right to go after his political opponents.

Revenge does take time, I will say that, Trump said during an interview Thursday with Phil McGraw, the TV personality known as Dr. Phil.

And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can.

His remarks are just the latest in which Trump suggested that hed seek retribution from his political enemies if elected president in November. And they come as one of his closest allies, former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon, is ordered to report to prison by July 1.

---------

When asked during a Fox News interview on Wednesday if he plans to use the justice system to punish his political opponents, Trump said: "When this election is over, based on what they've done, I would have every right to go after them.

----------

For months now, Trump has vowed to rebuild the Justice Department top to bottom with a cabal of his allies and has suggested that he would install a special prosecutor to investigate Biden and his family.

By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora's Box, Trump said in a social media post in January.

The overtures have grown more frequent and specific in the aftermath of his guilty verdict, with the former president now repeatedly referring to himself as a political prisoner.

-----------------


He also said stuff like this;

Hannity: "I want to go back to this one issue though because the media has been focused on this and attacking you. Under no circumstances you're promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?"

Trump: "Except for Day 1."


and..

At a New Hampshire campaign event, he vowed to "root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections."

and..

And in a Truth Social post, Trump implied that former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley should be executed for treason. Trump criticized Milley, a U.S. Army general, for calling his Chinese counterpart to reassure him after the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump wrote on the social media platform that it was "an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH."

and...

Were going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections, said Kash Patel, even though numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even Trumps own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.



Along with the stuff in Project 2025 that he knows about (He said in the same sentence that he knew nothing about it and then said that he 'doesn't agree with all of it' - so he does. Clearly.



Given what he's said and given what's in that document, you think it's scare-mongering or beliving in conspiracies by actually quoting what he and his team have directly said. I mean. It's on fucking video and everything. But you think that although it's documented in text and documented in video that it doesn't exist?


That seems a bit of an odd position to take?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:39:10 pm
He had Covid too don't forget. Certain demonic figures in human history seem to survive all kinds of shit.
Indeed, there were more than 20 attempts to assassinate Hitler, yet he survived them all.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:44:17 pm
Your username should reflect your posts.

Sludgeotelli.
Trumpotelli might be more appropriate
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:02:56 pm
Trump isn't going to start a world war by sending US troops somewhere but he's going to allow it to happen.  He's going to allow Putin to do what he wants and will withdraw all funding for Ukraine.  Where will Putin go next?  He'll tell Netanyahu to do what he wants against the Palestinians and will encourage him to attack Iran.

Not only is Trump a dangerous individual but his ideas are dangerous and his actions will be dangers for the entire world.   

Not forgetting the gobshites environmental beliefs and will no doubt row back on the commitments Biden and the Democrats have made to try and address glaring climatic issues.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:05:54 pm
Trumpotelli might be more appropriate

Haha . . . 😀
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:59:11 pm
Theres a difference between having a balanced view and a rational debate. Personally I just call out one sided arguments. The truth is somewhere in the middle of what were all arguing. People are saying if Trump gets in world war is coming as if hes the only thing that can set off a world war. The reality is were on path to a world war regardless of Trump, there are wars happening currently under Biden that can easily escalate into future world wars. To me that isnt rational thinking.

If others want to get into project 2025 being a threat to democracy, sure we can have that debate. Its certainly concerning, and most of it is very extreme. However for now, theres no proof that Trump is gonna enact all of it. Whats certain is that he agreed with a lot of it. What I also challenge is some of the guys in here are being allowed to parrot very extremist views that stem from the Democrats doing the same thing that the right wing conspiracy nuts do and whipping up hate and division.

 In an ideal world, none of these fucking choices exist.

At the very least Trump getting in would lead to huge instability in a world that's already rocking severely. His anti-Nato stance with his seriously demented friendliness towards Putin would do nothing to calm an already volatile situation. I would seriously hope that he wouldn't be able to enact everything in the Project 2025, but he will certainly give it a go. That is why most people outside of the US will be hoping he is defeated.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Republicans trying to take the moral high ground is hilarious.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:02:56 pm
Trump isn't going to start a world war by sending US troops somewhere but he's going to allow it to happen.  He's going to allow Putin to do what he wants and will withdraw all funding for Ukraine.  Where will Putin go next?  He'll tell Netanyahu to do what he wants against the Palestinians and will encourage him to attack Iran.

Not only is Trump a dangerous individual but his ideas are dangerous and his actions will be dangers for the entire world.

His son in-law already has his eyes on the stolen land.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Lest we forget..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k-LTRwZb35A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k-LTRwZb35A</a>
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:06:05 pm
Democrats? Its going to take more than them. Its going to take loads of swing voters to vote for Biden as well, which wont happen. Its ok, good values beats reality anyway.

Same as what happened in 2020 then.  Since then Trumps been convicted of 34 felonies and the current administration has delivered on a vast swathe of improvements, esp given the mess it inherited from Trumps covid clown-show.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:08:19 pm
At the very least Trump getting in would lead to huge instability in a world that's already rocking severely. His anti-Nato stance with his seriously demented friendliness towards Putin would do nothing to calm an already volatile situation. I would seriously hope that he wouldn't be able to enact everything in the Project 2025, but he will certainly give it a go. That is why most people outside of the US will be hoping he is defeated.

He will enact it because the twats at the court have given him a free reign.

Biden needs to step up and save democracy, he is allowed after all.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
The biggest issue I see is that he didn't have a gun to defend himself
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:34 pm
He will enact it because the twats at the court have given him a free reign.

Biden needs to step up and save democracy, he is allowed after all.

I would say the courts are an even bigger concern given how they have allowed him to be a candidate for President at all. Surely it would be illegal for him to replace the civil service, but with the courts in the US, who knows?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:09:42 pm
His son in-law already has his eyes on the stolen land.

The proposed beach front hotels?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:13:56 pm
I would say the courts are an even bigger concern given how they have allowed him to be a candidate for President at all. Surely it would be illegal for him to replace the civil service, but with the courts in the US, who knows?

POTUS can do what he likes, when he likes, no matter how fucked up his actions are.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:14:48 pm
The proposed beach front hotels?

Yeah.

Probably just be being a conspiracy theorist though.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:07:01 pm
Not forgetting the gobshites environmental believes and will no doubt row back on the commitments Biden and the Democrats have made to try and address glaring climatic issues.

There's so many things that he'll do that will not only harm the US but the entire world. 
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:13:56 pm
I would say the courts are an even bigger concern given how they have allowed him to be a candidate for President at all. Surely it would be illegal for him to replace the civil service, but with the courts in the US, who knows?

He transformed the courts in his first term which is why he'll now be allowed to do whatever the fuck he wants.  If he gets 4 more years he'll continue adding more and more judges which will he'll take full advantage of. 
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:11:18 pm
Same as what happened in 2020 then.  Since then Trumps been convicted of 34 felonies and the current administration has delivered on a vast swathe of improvements, esp given the mess it inherited from Trumps covid clown-show.

Problem is you are stating things logically. It was tight in 2020 and it would have been again. But now the dial has shifted and you have to listen to the polls.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:59:11 pm
Theres a difference between having a balanced view and a rational debate. Personally I just call out one sided arguments. The truth is somewhere in the middle of what were all arguing. People are saying if Trump gets in world war is coming as if hes the only thing that can set off a world war. The reality is were on path to a world war regardless of Trump, there are wars happening currently under Biden that can easily escalate into future world wars. To me that isnt rational thinking.

If others want to get into project 2025 being a threat to democracy, sure we can have that debate. Its certainly concerning, and most of it is very extreme. However for now, theres no proof that Trump is gonna enact all of it. Whats certain is that he agreed with a lot of it. What I also challenge is some of the guys in here are being allowed to parrot very extremist views that stem from the Democrats doing the same thing that the right wing conspiracy nuts do and whipping up hate and division.

 In an ideal world, none of these fucking choices exist.
Might as well say they are all as bad as each other.  boll...
Have you heard the excuses made to defend Trump. only fools and the blind would believe a word.
Just a few reminders of the direction Trump wants to take the US, the disgust and insults pointing out these threats are one sided for a reason, Trump and his supporters are the only people cheering these things on.
Charlottesville, defending Nazi +White Supremist recreating the Nuremberg rally, long march in the dark holding lighted torches in the air chanting Jews and Blacks will not replace us. that should horrify people but Trump defended them.
Trump insulting a protesters at one of his rallys who was being beaten up by people in the crowd telling the crowd. we knew how to deal with people like this in the old days, they got a smack in the face,  Trump was talking about how Blacks were regularly beaten up in the streets by whites. his supporters loved it, lets go back to the days of Whites being superior to Blacks, any Black man who supports Trump isn't rational. they are either Charlatans looking to make money or gullible fools, it shocks me they can't see it.
Trump mocking a disabled man in front of millions by mimicking his disability,  that should shock people to the core, the man has the mentality of a sick 15 yr old looking to get giggles. it showed just how sick the man is, no mature adult would ever do anything like that to a disabled man.
These facts alone should bar Trump from being President.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
 :D

https://x.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1812372454695723322

Quote
The last time a US President was injured in an assassination attempt, Liverpool won the league and cup double the next season.

Arne Slot's hands-on approach knows no bounds...
