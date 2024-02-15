« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 430921 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,261
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7920 on: Today at 11:08:53 am »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7921 on: Today at 11:10:35 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:02:26 am
The "insurrection" I won't touch  too much because it's a rabbit hole with the mainstream media lying about a lot. For example, I watched the BBC documentary about it and they had a big thing about that "q-anon shaman" guy who was literally a paid actor. There are a lot of weird things that happened that day such as videos of undercover FBI agents screaming at people to storm the building and large groups of Trump supporters saying no, police removing barriers to let people in, the timing of Trump's speech (which was also not recorded properly and doubt most actually read the entire transcript) not matching up with the people getting in. It isn't as cut and dry as "Trump told people to storm the capital" like it was reported.

Trust in mainstream media is at an all time low and CNN posting "Trump falls at rally" after everyone saw he got shot is another example of misleading democratic owned media.

 :wanker
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,861
  • Truthiness
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7922 on: Today at 11:11:04 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:05:38 am
He was a 20 year old I don't think he was a well trained shot
At least when the CIA* recruited Oswald he had been army trained as a sniper. This just looks like an amateur enthusiast rather than a professional job.

* Other theories are also available
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,044
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7923 on: Today at 11:11:37 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:04:52 am
Absolute fucking joke.

The only people responsible for shit like this are Republicans. Could all be prevented if they had any reasonable stances on gun control.

Hollywood as well should take some blame, still far too many film-makers using the gun as a glamorising part of the American culture.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7924 on: Today at 11:11:47 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:45:13 am
he didnt stop muslims entering the country, he stopped people from countries with war and a hatred for America  and pose a national threat to entering the country. You are probably the type of person who said he was racist to close the borders during covid.

Pretty much every country is now rightfully backing away from china, the Mexican border is a disaster under Biden, BLM where setting fires all of the country, resulted in many deaths, buildings destroyed and a shit load of fraud. Whats wrong with being against such an organisation?

He is an absolute danger though to nato the debt , being an embarrassment and other such things though.

He certainly isnt hitler though, and isnt a threat to democracy. Those claims are fucking laughable.

He himself called it the Muslim ban. That was the rhetoric, to keep the Muslims out. Because all Muslims hold a threat. He didn't specify it he called it the Muslim ban.

As someone has said already here, the Mexican wall is a collosal waste of money which actually doesn't massively effect illegal immigration, it is a massive spend for populist points.

On BLM he labeled the whole thing as rioters and bad people. When neo-nazi's cause violence in a rally though to Trump it is both sides causing violence but also "Good people on both sides", so good people among the neo Nazi's. So am "organisation" such as BLM is bad but actual organized neo Nazi's are mostly ok unless you provoke them, and even then there's some good people there so feel free to support them.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7925 on: Today at 11:12:24 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:59:14 am
Come on, he wouldn't have known if there was someone else there in the crowd with a gun, isn't his party the big gun supporting one? Any sane person would be getting out of there not stopping to do some bizarre fist pumping.

Ill stop going on about it because I dont want to be mistaken for giving him any sort of credit. I just think its completely characteristic of him how he reacted in the immediate aftermath. Maybe its Trumps lack of sanity or its his selfishness. Either way, it actually convinces me it wasnt staged.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,261
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7926 on: Today at 11:12:36 am »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 10:59:42 am
Theres already a proxy world war going on and it has happened in Biden term.

Makes you wonder how many conspiracy loons there are in RAWK.

Probably a few flat-earthers and the like.

The scary thing I've been reading about recently is that the Christian Right in America seem to have morphed into some kind of weird death cult and see World War III as the rapture.


There is now actually a thing #raptureanxiety
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,938
  • SPQR
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7927 on: Today at 11:12:37 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:51:41 am
Starting? No. 4 years of fake Russia collusion news every day, calling him "literally Hitler" and having 24/7 news coverage on CNN of how apparently bad he was did that.

What about 8 years of Obama being called a Muslim from Kenya? What about a whole election cycle of Hilary Clinton having an underground pizza sex parlour for underage children?

The right-wing has been slinging mud and playing with fire for decades but when it's one of theirs that suffers, suddenly it's too much and a line has been crossed.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,289
  • IFWT
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7928 on: Today at 11:13:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:57:38 am
Wishing him dead got this thread locked?

yes
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,044
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7929 on: Today at 11:13:45 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 11:12:24 am
Ill stop going on about it because I dont want to be mistaken for giving him any sort of credit. I just think its completely characteristic of him how he reacted in the immediate aftermath. Maybe its Trumps lack of sanity or its his selfishness. Either way, it actually convinces me it wasnt staged.

Fair enough, and I can't disagree with the end of your post.

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7930 on: Today at 11:17:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:33:52 am
At this point I am indeed prepared to put on a foil cap and say this reeks of a staged job. Kill the shooter so he can't incriminate anyone and if an audience member dies then it only makes it more convincing. Trump killed millions with Covid and regularly put the lives of his rally attendees at risk during extreme weather. What's one dead audience member to him?

Trump wouldn't react like that if it was a "real" shooting. He would be curled up in a ball in a pool of his own shit, not fist pumping the crowd with a bloody ear.

You seriously need to take a break from your Trump obsession, go outside, walk around in nature, and give serious consideration to the possibility that your consumption of anti-Trump content is slowly inching you towards a complete loss of your marbles 

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7931 on: Today at 11:19:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:41:31 am
He hit him.

Yes, only his ear, but the margin of error between an ear and the neck is so phenomenally small as to make the suggestion absurd

Glass hit him and then the SS put his head and torso in place for another shot.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • YNWA
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7932 on: Today at 11:19:51 am »
The amount of pro Trump mentalists this has brought out the woodwork is immensely worrying. The brain washed idiots are everywhere. Maybe we was naive to think he had just got hold of the hillbilly uneducated types. Violence should never be a part of politics in this way but my god it's scary to see all these people coming out with pro Trump conspiracy shite. He literally encouraged his supporters to t
storm the Capital. He is a madman who has split a nation and uses politics to push dangerous narratives. The sooner he is not involved in politics and focuses on his hotels etc the better
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,598
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 11:22:00 am »



If this is the location of the gunman, it is one hell of a lapse in security. A building with a direct line to where a candidate for President is speaking. It is fucking nuts that someone was not only able to get on the roof but was able to get on the roof with a rifle unspotted by any of the security services who you would think will have locked this area down
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,962
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 11:22:48 am »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 10:59:42 am
Theres already a proxy world war going on and it has happened in Biden term.

Well he will no doubt accelerate it and we will all be dead. But yeah, fairness im democracy and all.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 11:23:19 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:33:52 am
At this point I am indeed prepared to put on a foil cap and say this reeks of a staged job. Kill the shooter so he can't incriminate anyone and if an audience member dies then it only makes it more convincing. Trump killed millions with Covid and regularly put the lives of his rally attendees at risk during extreme weather. What's one dead audience member to him?

Trump wouldn't react like that if it was a "real" shooting. He would be curled up in a ball in a pool of his own shit, not fist pumping the crowd with a bloody ear.
Dropping to the floor immediately wasn't a natural reaction, it's protocol. Presidents are told to do this in situations like this, his security are trained to immediately pile on top of him to protect him from more shots.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:52 am by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 11:23:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:57:38 am
Wishing him dead got this thread locked?

Would be funny, considering we wished the witch dead for years and a a few of us have been calling for it from the moment he won.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,765
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 11:24:07 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:55:14 am
If you understand the size of the border and consider that 90% of illegal immigrants arrive by plane and overstay their visa, youd have an issue with the ineffective and colossal waste of money a border wall with Mexico is. It was a populist policy that makes no sense in reality.

Well that's the first time I've heard of it not being a good policy based on economic grounds and migrants walking in being a minor problem. There is also a massive problem of drugs being smuggled in with arms and cash going the other way all of which comes with a significant cost to the US economy.

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2024/02/15/migrant-encounters-at-the-us-mexico-border-hit-a-record-high-at-the-end-of-2023/

By the way, a third of the border already has a wall along with the natural barrier of the Rio Grand. The Biden administration has also been extending the wall - does that make them populist? I just think it is a bit silly to say that it is a 'bad' or 'populist' policy which in itself it isn't. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mexico%E2%80%93United_States_border_wall#:~:text=9%20External%20links-,Description,Grande%20forming%20a%20natural%20barrier.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67024002
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,962
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 11:25:14 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:13:16 am
yes

‘We Are the World’ fans on here.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,082
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:55:38 am
Thats a completely natural reaction. Same with the shooting, where he did get on the floor immediately.

What Im talking about is during the minute or so after it. Security pushing him into the van but he cant help himself to keep fist pumping.

Well I don't entirely disagree with you but I'm still of the opinion that it is entirely possible that Trump had been briefed to expect something, so that 1 - he didn't shit himself, and 2 - he recovered so fast.

He is a conman and a showman. He is also a coward. I am not saying it was definitely staged - only that it wouldn't surprise me. This whole episode stinks to me. Trump is not a normal person so I'm not judging his reaction as I would a regular person; but based on what we know about him I'm not convinced even he could turn it around so quickly.

It's not without precedent though. Teddy Roosevelt did an entire campaign speech with a bullet lodged in him after a failed assassination attempt. He didn't win the election though.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:23:19 am
Dropping to the floor immediately wasn't a natural reaction, it's protocol. Presidents are told to do this in situations like this, his security are trained to immediately pile on top of him to protect him from more shots.

Not disagreeing. I just think he was more likely to stay there sobbing in his own shit. ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:03 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,936
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 11:26:41 am »
Are people seriously blaming the US drug problems, which have been prevalent for decades on Biden?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 11:26:51 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:07:21 am
Trump isn't a threat to democracy?? :lmao :lmao

Masks always slip when something like this happens.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,810
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 11:27:08 am »
Damn.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,135
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7943 on: Today at 11:30:16 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:16:49 am
He's got blood on his face, the big disgrace.

 :lmao
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,696
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7944 on: Today at 11:30:29 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:45:13 am
and isnt a threat to democracy. Those claims are fucking laughable.
Steven, no offence mate but you really do need to educate yourself. If you don't understand how much of an actual threat to democracy Trump is I don't know what you do with your time. What the fuck do you watch, read or listen to?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Up
« previous next »
 