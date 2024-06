Garland should have hit the ground running.



It's been discussed quite a lot on certain podcasts.When appointed Garland relied on the FBI doing their job investigating Jan 6, they dragged their feet and in the end he said fuck it I'll appoint a Special Counsel.There's a lot of myths about Garland which people assume to be correct.I'm not saying he's a brilliant AG and he's got everything right, but there our other influences that have benefited Trump.