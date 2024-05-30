« previous next »
Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7440 on: Yesterday at 02:32:52 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:57:35 am
Mad to think that a current convicted felon is going to be getting live national security updates from mid-July.
interesting point: US government rules state that anyone who is a convicted felon cannot get those updates.

get out of that one.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7441 on: Yesterday at 03:18:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm
Hopefully the judge doesn't give two hoots for the practicalities of jailing him. That would be absurd.
Did Cohen or Weisselberg have previous?  That seems to be a bigly factor in the decision.
I'm pretty sure they did not. Cohen was a lawyer at the time, so could not have been guilty of serious crime and be a member of the bar.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7442 on: Yesterday at 03:57:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:50:31 pm
I think Trump likely faces a custodial sentence. There are several reasons for this.

Of course, Trump will appeal. And he likely will be allowed out on bail pending the outcome of the appeal. Though, the fact that he continues to commit contempt of court should mean that he is not allowed bail. On the other hand, of course, we cannot be sure that this Supreme Court will not fuck it up.
This is a good podcast about the situation, covers everything mate.
https://slate.com/podcasts/amicus/2024/06/donald-trumps-rising-chances-of-going-to-jail
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7443 on: Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm
He'd probably sneek a phone in up his bum. A whole laptop probably.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7444 on: Yesterday at 04:33:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm
He'd probably sneek a phone in up his bum. A whole laptop probably.

And screen so he could monitor Stormzy Daniels latest career moves.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7445 on: Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:57:46 pm
This is a good podcast about the situation, covers everything mate.
https://slate.com/podcasts/amicus/2024/06/donald-trumps-rising-chances-of-going-to-jail
Cheers, John. I'll give it a listen.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7446 on: Yesterday at 07:42:35 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:50:31 pm
I think Trump likely faces a custodial sentence. There are several reasons for this.
  • His co-conspirators (Michael Cohen and Allen Weisselberg) have already served custodial sentences for (at least in part) the same crimes
  • Merchan was the judge for Michael Cohen's case, and Merchan sentenced him to three years of gaol
  • Cohen, unlike Trump, plead guilty and cooperated with prosecutors
  • Trump is the ringleader in these crimes
  • Trump has committed ten acts of contempt of court during the trial, and he continues to commit further acts of contempt
  • Trump is highly unlikely to demonstrate any contrition at sentencing
  • Other crimes will weigh in the decision, including the civil case with E Jean Carroll, and even strong evidence from cases pending (the Florida trial), such as ignoring court orders.
Yes, there are some practical difficulties with Trump serving a goal sentence, but nothing which cannot be overcome and quite easily too. It would be highly inequitable for Trump to not serve gaol time in the circumstances.

Of course, Trump will appeal. And he likely will be allowed out on bail pending the outcome of the appeal. Though, the fact that he continues to commit contempt of court should mean that he is not allowed bail. On the other hand, of course, we cannot be sure that this Supreme Court will not fuck it up.

Everything I've heard says he won't because he gets 24 hr protection from the secret service due to being an ex President. Said no Prison Govenor would have him in their jail
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7447 on: Yesterday at 07:46:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:42:35 pm
Everything I've heard says he won't because he gets 24 hr protection from the secret service due to being an ex President. Said no Prison Govenor would have him in their jail
I am not sure a prison governor can refuse to take a prisoner. Irrespective, as has been suggested numerous times in this thread, they would probably create some sort ad hock prison, maybe at military base.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7448 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:42:35 pm
Everything I've heard says he won't because he gets 24 hr protection from the secret service due to being an ex President. Said no Prison Govenor would have him in their jail

Sorry but what has that got to do with a sentencing judge?
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7449 on: Yesterday at 07:54:10 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Sorry but what has that got to do with a sentencing judge?

You can't have armed secret service staff in a prison and the judge has to take that into consideration I assume.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:46:21 pm
I am not sure a prison governor can refuse to take a prisoner. Irrespective, as has been suggested numerous times in this thread, they would probably create some sort ad hock prison, maybe at military base.

That'd be the best choice, Fort Leavenworth would be ideal
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7450 on: Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:57:46 pm
This is a good podcast about the situation, covers everything mate.
https://slate.com/podcasts/amicus/2024/06/donald-trumps-rising-chances-of-going-to-jail
Just finished listening to it. It was good. And it confirmed what made most sense from what I heard/read elsewhere.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7451 on: Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:54:10 pm
You can't have armed secret service staff in a prison and the judge has to take that into consideration I assume.

That'd be the best choice, Fort Leavenworth would be ideal

The secret service staff would not be sent to prison, as has been pointed out prison wardens have not been sent to prison. The judge's job is to consider the severity of the crime and the conduct of the offender and come up with an appropriate sentence.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7452 on: Yesterday at 08:24:05 pm
Legal analyst: Anyone else in Trump's position would get jail time

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/HfS3huP_Wec?si=Yb6aHzRIuq8un8YY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/HfS3huP_Wec?si=Yb6aHzRIuq8un8YY</a>
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7453 on: Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm
The secret service staff would not be sent to prison, as has been pointed out prison wardens have not been sent to prison. The judge's job is to consider the severity of the crime and the conduct of the offender and come up with an appropriate sentence.
According to the NYT, by law the Secret Service has to guard him 24 hours a day, so they have to be in prison with him

Thats because the United States Secret Service is required by law to protect former presidents around the clock, which means its agents would have to protect Mr. Trump inside a prison if he was sentenced to serve time.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/30/nyregion/trump-prison-secret-service.html

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7454 on: Yesterday at 08:35:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
According to the NYT, by law the Secret Service has to guard him 24 hours a day, so they have to be in prison with him

Thats because the United States Secret Service is required by law to protect former presidents around the clock, which means its agents would have to protect Mr. Trump inside a prison if he was sentenced to serve time.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/30/nyregion/trump-prison-secret-service.html

Appoin the prison guards to the secret service. Job done.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7455 on: Yesterday at 08:48:10 pm
Im astounded Trump is still alive.  Thought hed have been taken out long go.  But yet hes still around poisoning stuff.  Bizarre.  After trying to overthrow an elected government in the US, hes still free to spout his racist crap while grifting to the death.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7456 on: Yesterday at 08:50:17 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:35:10 pm
Appoin the prison guards to the secret service. Job done.
I think they have to be armed. And arms are not normally carried by prison guards.

If it happens, it will be military base brig. I don't really see any other viable option. But I think that's surely a good option.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7457 on: Yesterday at 08:59:19 pm
You'd think gun toying guards would be a requirement in the USA.
If he gets say house arrest. Does he still have to eaten prison food?
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7458 on: Yesterday at 09:01:40 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:59:19 pm
You'd think gun toying guards would be a requirement in the USA.
If he gets say house arrest. Does he still have to eaten prison food?
They have armories, and they break out arms in the event of riots and the like.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7459 on: Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
According to the NYT, by law the Secret Service has to guard him 24 hours a day, so they have to be in prison with him

Thats because the United States Secret Service is required by law to protect former presidents around the clock, which means its agents would have to protect Mr. Trump inside a prison if he was sentenced to serve time.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/30/nyregion/trump-prison-secret-service.html

That's the job then isn't it? As we've discussed in this thread, it's the same as the prison wardens, they come in to do their shift and then go home. The secret service will be on shifts, they won't be sharing Trumps bunk with him. If they don't like the terms then they can resign. They probably have less chance of someone taking a pot shot at them than being on the street stood next to that bellend - piece of piss, so it's whatever floats your boat in terms of job satisfaction.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7460 on: Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:48:10 pm
Im astounded Trump is still alive.  Thought hed have been taken out long go.  But yet hes still around poisoning stuff.  Bizarre.  After trying to overthrow an elected government in the US, hes still free to spout his racist crap while grifting to the death.

If he did get off'd he'd become the martyr he really wants to be.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7461 on: Yesterday at 09:12:48 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm
If he did get off'd he'd become the martyr he really wants to be.

Dead martyrs are soon forgotten.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7462 on: Yesterday at 09:53:27 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:12:48 pm
Dead martyrs are soon forgotten.

He'd become a quazi-religious figure with them nut jobs. Even moreso.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7463 on: Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:12:48 pm
Dead martyrs are soon forgotten.

"I like martyrs who weren't killed"
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7464 on: Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
According to the NYT, by law the Secret Service has to guard him 24 hours a day, so they have to be in prison with him

Thats because the United States Secret Service is required by law to protect former presidents around the clock, which means its agents would have to protect Mr. Trump inside a prison if he was sentenced to serve time.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/30/nyregion/trump-prison-secret-service.html



They have to protect his life, but what about when he has to pick up the soap?
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7465 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm
Just finished listening to it. It was good. And it confirmed what made most sense from what I heard/read elsewhere.
All we can do it hope that his thoughts are spot on. There's been loads of noise since Thursday's verdict and I've consumed a lot of it, but that was really good. I still don't think Trump will be locked up in an actual prison though :)
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7466 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
According to the NYT, by law the Secret Service has to guard him 24 hours a day, so they have to be in prison with him

Thats because the United States Secret Service is required by law to protect former presidents around the clock, which means its agents would have to protect Mr. Trump inside a prison if he was sentenced to serve time.
It would be much easier for them if he was in prison. He'd be isolated and so the resources necessary to protect him could be scaled down.
I really hope he gets stuck away, I'm not sure he'll get that. Whatever punishment it is, it's maga humiliation for him though.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7467 on: Yesterday at 11:30:42 pm
as for sentencing, I've heard the notion floated that giving him community service might be a good approach:
-- 2 days a week (so he can't whinge about stopping him campaigning) for 6-12 months
-- picking up garbage in the NY subway or from the sides of highways (repetitive public humiliation).
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7468 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:30:42 pm
as for sentencing, I've heard the notion floated that giving him community service might be a good approach:
-- 2 days a week (so he can't whinge about stopping him campaigning) for 6-12 months
-- picking up garbage in the NY subway or from the sides of highways (repetitive public humiliation).
A community service order won't involve him litter picking. The entourage of body guards, jeering onlooker's and a huge press following would close the streets and disrupt everyday life for all of them. Policing would cost a fortune.
CS could involve something with less public exposure.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7469 on: Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
 He doesn't have to be inside of a cell. house arrest under certain conditions will do the job. no social media. no personal phone. in bed by 10pm, can't see costing more than what is spent on him now.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7470 on: Today at 12:13:36 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm
A community service order won't involve him litter picking. The entourage of body guards, jeering onlooker's and a huge press following would close the streets and disrupt everyday life for all of them. Policing would cost a fortune.
CS could involve something with less public exposure.
bloody spoilsport, you.  :)
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7471 on: Today at 01:21:02 am
I'm against capital punishment, but it does seem like a firing squad is the only feasible solution
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7472 on: Today at 09:47:37 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:21:02 am
I'm against capital punishment, but it does seem like a firing squad is the only feasible solution

Is this an Apprentice joke?
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7473 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm
This is truly terrifying; Trump diehards are fomenting violence. The U.S is in a very dangerous place, and he and his supporters, particularly Bannon and Carlson, seem oblivious to the huge damage their sophistry is doing:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jun/02/far-right-mobilizing-biden-presidency?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7474 on: Today at 02:01:24 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:21:53 pm
This is truly terrifying; Trump diehards are fomenting violence. The U.S is in a very dangerous place, and he and his supporters, particularly Bannon and Carlson, seem oblivious to the huge damage their sophistry is doing:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jun/02/far-right-mobilizing-biden-presidency?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
What's so terrifying is so many people are incapable of seeing the most important facts to help them form a opinion.
They are still thinking Bidens a joke as well, he's old and frail. is this the best the US can come up with attitude, the nasty world Trump want's to create doesn't seem to be a part of the thinking when deciding who should be President.
 I was watching a report during the week and a argument was made to say Americans have a long history of loving the bad guy.       f... me,  this is typical of hard right politics today in the US and the UK, a simple soundbite but very very dangerous. imagine the nut jobs loving it, yeah, we have always loved the bad guy, vote Trump,  this is the main reason for the US losing it's way.
We saw the effect of hard right charlatans wining power in the UK back in 2016 then total control in 2019. kicking out the saner voice,  ripping the system off for their own personal gain, more concerned about defending the con than actually doing their job running the country. that's what really did my head in, they were a terrible government, incompetent and corrupt but they actually viewed themselves as very clever as they were able to con the country into believing they were doing a good job. Tory benches looking at each other full of smiles and laughter all thinking aren't we clever. laughing at the opposition, they knew they were lying, they knew the opposition knew they were lying but the public didn't. ha ha, aren't we clever,  the UK fought back, unfortunately the situation in the US is far more complicated, millions have been radicalised, they are beyond reason.
