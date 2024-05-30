This is truly terrifying; Trump diehards are fomenting violence. The U.S is in a very dangerous place, and he and his supporters, particularly Bannon and Carlson, seem oblivious to the huge damage their sophistry is doing:



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jun/02/far-right-mobilizing-biden-presidency?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other



What's so terrifying is so many people are incapable of seeing the most important facts to help them form a opinion.They are still thinking Bidens a joke as well, he's old and frail. is this the best the US can come up with attitude, the nasty world Trump want's to create doesn't seem to be a part of the thinking when deciding who should be President.I was watching a report during the week and a argument was made to say Americans have a long history of loving the bad guy. f... me, this is typical of hard right politics today in the US and the UK, a simple soundbite but very very dangerous. imagine the nut jobs loving it, yeah, we have always loved the bad guy, vote Trump, this is the main reason for the US losing it's way.We saw the effect of hard right charlatans wining power in the UK back in 2016 then total control in 2019. kicking out the saner voice, ripping the system off for their own personal gain, more concerned about defending the con than actually doing their job running the country. that's what really did my head in, they were a terrible government, incompetent and corrupt but they actually viewed themselves as very clever as they were able to con the country into believing they were doing a good job. Tory benches looking at each other full of smiles and laughter all thinking aren't we clever. laughing at the opposition, they knew they were lying, they knew the opposition knew they were lying but the public didn't. ha ha, aren't we clever, the UK fought back, unfortunately the situation in the US is far more complicated, millions have been radicalised, they are beyond reason.