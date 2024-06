According to the NYT, by law the Secret Service has to guard him 24 hours a day, so they have to be in prison with him



Thatís because the United States Secret Service is required by law to protect former presidents around the clock, which means its agents would have to protect Mr. Trump inside a prison if he was sentenced to serve time.



https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/30/nyregion/trump-prison-secret-service.html



That's the job then isn't it? As we've discussed in this thread, it's the same as the prison wardens, they come in to do their shift and then go home. The secret service will be on shifts, they won't be sharing Trumps bunk with him. If they don't like the terms then they can resign. They probably have less chance of someone taking a pot shot at them than being on the street stood next to that bellend - piece of piss, so it's whatever floats your boat in terms of job satisfaction.