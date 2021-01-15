Give him 300 hours community service. Have him picking litter and dog shit up off the streets, then after the first 100 hours give him a litter picker/dog poo bags. Hell have people following and filming him doing it, but every time he turns to the camera and starts ranting endlessly about how no-one has ever been made to do this they can just tell him theyre adding that time on.



Hell never finish as he cant resist cameras, and itll probably be the only time I wouldnt get annoyed at dog owners forgetting to pick up.

