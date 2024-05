Is that bad tactics? A Trump win will mean the Dems get up again in 2028 after America has another "did nazi that coming" moment of awakening, and if the Dems run someone under 70 and sane then they'd probably hold the White House until 2036, by which time Haley will be too old to be a female president (they're ready, not THAT ready). So if Haley wants to be president, it's best for her that Biden wins and America does it's usual flip flop in 2028.



The thing is, there is no "non-Trump" Republican party anymore. They hounded out the few sane conservatives who are anti-Trump like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney. So, for Hayley to get anywhere in that party she needs to align herself with the nutters. The question is what happens, if Trump croaks in the next few years. Can the "normal" Republicans take back their party? I'm not so sure about that in the short to medium term. Hayley seems very career driven and for her to get anywhere in politics she needs to be on the good side of the Republican party which at the moment (and in the forseeable future) is run by the Trump-nutters.