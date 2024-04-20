« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 378132 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,812
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6920 on: April 20, 2024, 08:19:22 am »
My national pride on reading that one of the jurors was Irish-born, was quickly dashed when he said he gets his news from Fox and the Daily Mail. 🤦🏻
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,812
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6921 on: April 20, 2024, 11:39:08 am »
As expected, the self-immolator died. Seems he was a bit of a conspiracy nut. A Democrat in his youth who seemed to despise both Trump and Biden as fascists.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6922 on: April 20, 2024, 01:34:28 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on April 20, 2024, 11:39:08 am
As expected, the self-immolator died. Seems he was a bit of a conspiracy nut. A Democrat in his youth who seemed to despise both Trump and Biden as fascists.

Well, he's half right.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6923 on: April 20, 2024, 02:45:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on April 20, 2024, 08:19:22 am
My national pride on reading that one of the jurors was Irish-born, was quickly dashed when he said he gets his news from Fox and the Daily Mail. 🤦🏻

And you are surprised ? Most of the "irish" over there are racist and support trump. I resent that they claim to be irish. They are just arse lickers.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6924 on: April 20, 2024, 02:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 20, 2024, 08:03:57 am
The incident, the comment above, or both? Surely, both.

Thigh or breast ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6925 on: April 20, 2024, 03:54:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 20, 2024, 02:50:43 pm
Thigh or breast ?
What kind of tortured soul would set fire to themselves? And to not even make a point. I fail to find anything funny about this, and I am not adverse to black humour.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6926 on: April 20, 2024, 04:10:42 pm »
If I cared, I would care too much & my life is full enough as it is. I am the same with mass shootings and when a toddler manages to kill a sibling.

Both was an option, no need to be shy.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,812
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6927 on: April 20, 2024, 04:39:56 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April 20, 2024, 02:45:35 pm
And you are surprised ? Most of the "irish" over there are racist and support trump. I resent that they claim to be irish. They are just arse lickers.

For Irish-Americans, no, I'm not suprised (I'm related to many). But, for someone who is actually Irish by birth, I expect more.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,908
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6928 on: April 22, 2024, 03:19:25 pm »
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6929 on: April 23, 2024, 12:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 17, 2024, 02:30:38 pm
Unpopular opinion time:

While I hope he's found guilty, I think this whole trial is a joke and an embarrassment. There's just no heinous crime there, no real victim. If you could say with confidence that it swayed the election I suppose you would have something, I just don't think it would have done anything to affect the result, none of it was shocking to anyone. He would've denied it anyway and those who believe him would have believed him, those that forgive anything he does would have forgiven him.

Let's say Bill Clinton had had to pay off Monica Lewinsky to keep that under wraps. And let's say he'd covered up the cash payment it with some creative campaign fund accounting, and then it came to light later. If he was up in a criminal court on felony charges, four years after his presidency, with a republican president in power, I think we'd all be screaming bloody murder.

Wrong, there is a crime, and there are 10s of millions of victims.  Whilst you might not care if someone, whilst standing for election, and having a new born at home, had an affair with an escort, you are in the minority in the States.  You only have to look at the Evangelicals, and GOP "Family First" values, to see that a non-neglible number of voters who voted for Trump in swing States would not have voted for him if they knew all the sordid details.

Whilst that covering up isn't a criminal crime, per se - as some on here said if he had paid her from his own money he wouldn't have committed a felony.  But he didn't - he fleeced his own supporters for money to support a campaign, and then spent that money to dupe them and make sure they didn't know about the affair instead of on the campaign.  I think it is fairly clear that, given the narrow win in many of the key swing states, Trump could easily have lost the election if he hadn't paid Stormy the hush money to deliberately suppress the information about his suitability and the Democrats could have campaigned on the issue.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,251
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6930 on: April 23, 2024, 02:58:22 pm »
Still alive, then? Disappointing.

Hopefully hell shit himself to death. If he somehow pulls through this and wins the election Im quitting social media immediately. I might even move to Canada.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6931 on: April 23, 2024, 04:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on April 23, 2024, 12:25:38 pm
Wrong, there is a crime, and there are 10s of millions of victims.  Whilst you might not care if someone, whilst standing for election, and having a new born at home, had an affair with an escort, you are in the minority in the States.  You only have to look at the Evangelicals, and GOP "Family First" values, to see that a non-neglible number of voters who voted for Trump in swing States would not have voted for him if they knew all the sordid details.

Whilst that covering up isn't a criminal crime, per se - as some on here said if he had paid her from his own money he wouldn't have committed a felony.  But he didn't - he fleeced his own supporters for money to support a campaign, and then spent that money to dupe them and make sure they didn't know about the affair instead of on the campaign.  I think it is fairly clear that, given the narrow win in many of the key swing states, Trump could easily have lost the election if he hadn't paid Stormy the hush money to deliberately suppress the information about his suitability and the Democrats could have campaigned on the issue.

Yeah, I take your point. But only because Trump is so abhorrent, I'll grasp onto any straw that would have possibly stopped him being elected.

On a fundamental level though, I just don't think what goes on in a politician's (or any public figure - free Phillip Schofield!) private life is anyone's business, as long as it's not illegal. Why should an election be decided by a one-night stand that happened 10 years prior? It's completely irrelevant, or at least it should be. I have no moral qualm with Stormy getting some money out of the deal, and no moral qualm with Trump paying her to keep a private matter private.

And to take the unprecedented step of trying a former president - one who is running for re-election and has a lot of public support - I just feel like you should have a 'real' crime, something meatier than this. It's just an accounting entry, literally a paper crime. If he beats the case it's a huge embarrassment, and if he is convicted it just bolsters his claims of witch hunts and persecution.

If I understand correctly, the IRS weren't defrauded, Cohen had to pay income tax on the 130k so they actually got more revenue than they would have otherwise. As far as misuse of campaign funds, what do people spend campaign funds on? Ad spots on TV and youtube, feeding stories to friendly journalists to shape narratives, and so on. This seems like a pretty prudent use of campaign funds to be honest, keeping an embarrassing story like this off the air.

Anyway, not a hill I'm willing to die on, I'll keep my misgivings to myself. He is utter scum and I hope he is convicted, a felony conviction is what I wanted all along so I shouldn't be nitpicking it now I suppose.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6932 on: April 23, 2024, 04:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 23, 2024, 04:30:14 pm
Yeah, I take your point. But only because Trump is so abhorrent, I'll grasp onto any straw that would have possibly stopped him being elected.

On a fundamental level though, I just don't think what goes on in a politician's (or any public figure - free Phillip Schofield!) private life is anyone's business, as long as it's not illegal. Why should an election be decided by a one-night stand that happened 10 years prior? It's completely irrelevant, or at least it should be. I have no moral qualm with Stormy getting some money out of the deal, and no moral qualm with Trump paying her to keep a private matter private.

And to take the unprecedented step of trying a former president - one who is running for re-election and has a lot of public support - I just feel like you should have a 'real' crime, something meatier than this. It's just an accounting entry, literally a paper crime. If he beats the case it's a huge embarrassment, and if he is convicted it just bolsters his claims of witch hunts and persecution.

If I understand correctly, the IRS weren't defrauded, Cohen had to pay income tax on the 130k so they actually got more revenue than they would have otherwise. As far as misuse of campaign funds, what do people spend campaign funds on? Ad spots on TV and youtube, feeding stories to friendly journalists to shape narratives, and so on. This seems like a pretty prudent use of campaign funds to be honest, keeping an embarrassing story like this off the air.

Anyway, not a hill I'm willing to die on, I'll keep my misgivings to myself. He is utter scum and I hope he is convicted, a felony conviction is what I wanted all along so I shouldn't be nitpicking it now I suppose.

Well, you know, ethics and honesty are two qualities you may want your leader to exhibit..... just saying.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6933 on: April 23, 2024, 05:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 23, 2024, 04:30:14 pm
Yeah, I take your point. But only because Trump is so abhorrent, I'll grasp onto any straw that would have possibly stopped him being elected.

On a fundamental level though, I just don't think what goes on in a politician's (or any public figure - free Phillip Schofield!) private life is anyone's business, as long as it's not illegal. Why should an election be decided by a one-night stand that happened 10 years prior? It's completely irrelevant, or at least it should be. I have no moral qualm with Stormy getting some money out of the deal, and no moral qualm with Trump paying her to keep a private matter private.

And to take the unprecedented step of trying a former president - one who is running for re-election and has a lot of public support - I just feel like you should have a 'real' crime, something meatier than this. It's just an accounting entry, literally a paper crime. If he beats the case it's a huge embarrassment, and if he is convicted it just bolsters his claims of witch hunts and persecution.

If I understand correctly, the IRS weren't defrauded, Cohen had to pay income tax on the 130k so they actually got more revenue than they would have otherwise. As far as misuse of campaign funds, what do people spend campaign funds on? Ad spots on TV and youtube, feeding stories to friendly journalists to shape narratives, and so on. This seems like a pretty prudent use of campaign funds to be honest, keeping an embarrassing story like this off the air.

Anyway, not a hill I'm willing to die on, I'll keep my misgivings to myself. He is utter scum and I hope he is convicted, a felony conviction is what I wanted all along so I shouldn't be nitpicking it now I suppose.

Think I read before hes facing something like 30 felony charges
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6934 on: April 23, 2024, 11:08:51 pm »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,769
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6935 on: April 24, 2024, 07:40:16 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on April 23, 2024, 04:40:44 pm
Well, you know, ethics and honesty are two qualities you may want your leader to exhibit..... just saying.
There's the hypocrisy, too - he's pitching himself to bible-belt America while living a life of utter sleaze.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,287
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6936 on: April 24, 2024, 08:04:48 am »
Quote from: TSC on April 23, 2024, 11:08:51 pm
Dont know to what extent if any Trump on trial is playing into current polling

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/biden-vs-trump-2024-election-polls-biden-continues-surge-with-help-from-rfk-jr/ar-AA1nx0TY
Take no notice of polls unless there are huge swings. It was established a while ago that the result reflects the responses, the responders don't reflect the country.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,863
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6937 on: April 24, 2024, 08:16:48 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 23, 2024, 04:30:14 pm
Yeah, I take your point. But only because Trump is so abhorrent, I'll grasp onto any straw that would have possibly stopped him being elected.

On a fundamental level though, I just don't think what goes on in a politician's (or any public figure - free Phillip Schofield!) private life is anyone's business, as long as it's not illegal. Why should an election be decided by a one-night stand that happened 10 years prior? It's completely irrelevant, or at least it should be. I have no moral qualm with Stormy getting some money out of the deal, and no moral qualm with Trump paying her to keep a private matter private.

And to take the unprecedented step of trying a former president - one who is running for re-election and has a lot of public support - I just feel like you should have a 'real' crime, something meatier than this. It's just an accounting entry, literally a paper crime. If he beats the case it's a huge embarrassment, and if he is convicted it just bolsters his claims of witch hunts and persecution.

If I understand correctly, the IRS weren't defrauded, Cohen had to pay income tax on the 130k so they actually got more revenue than they would have otherwise. As far as misuse of campaign funds, what do people spend campaign funds on? Ad spots on TV and youtube, feeding stories to friendly journalists to shape narratives, and so on. This seems like a pretty prudent use of campaign funds to be honest, keeping an embarrassing story like this off the air.

Anyway, not a hill I'm willing to die on, I'll keep my misgivings to myself. He is utter scum and I hope he is convicted, a felony conviction is what I wanted all along so I shouldn't be nitpicking it now I suppose.
I know it feels a bit like capone going down for tax evasion. Rather than being leader of the mob. Right he goes down but for one of the least of his crimes.
I get your point though it's win win for him. Free publicity. Then either cleared or can claim witch hunt.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6938 on: April 24, 2024, 08:46:38 am »
John Stewart did a really good piece on the media hype around such basic trial. He make some really valid points especially if Trump gets off.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zqkf2U5jcE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zqkf2U5jcE0</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,552
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6939 on: April 24, 2024, 09:43:30 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on April 20, 2024, 02:45:35 pm
And you are surprised ? Most of the "irish" over there are racist and support trump. I resent that they claim to be irish. They are just arse lickers.

Unfortunately too many Irish in the States have anti immigrant feelings as the next ethnicity move in to their neighbourhood n compete for their work. Hopefully it's only the minority but there's a few locals even here in Ireland have an unbelievable narrow minded view of the world.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,251
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6940 on: April 24, 2024, 10:46:38 am »
Its just an accounting error is the wildest justification for something that was done deliberately TENS OF TIMES in order to influence the outcome of an election. The morality of him shagging a porn star whilst his newborn has just arrived, then approaching her to pay her off because his numbers with women already look bad, may not be concern you in your world, but multiple felonies committed to cover it up should give you pause. If you knew nothing else about the crook, surely youd be asking yourself what else has he done ?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,350
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6941 on: April 24, 2024, 12:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 23, 2024, 04:30:14 pm
On a fundamental level though, I just don't think what goes on in a politician's (or any public figure - free Phillip Schofield!) private life is anyone's business, as long as it's not illegal. Why should an election be decided by a one-night stand that happened 10 years prior? It's completely irrelevant, or at least it should be. I have no moral qualm with Stormy getting some money out of the deal, and no moral qualm with Trump paying her to keep a private matter private.


I agree that generally speaking for public figures/celebrities, however I think politicians are a different case.
Firstly, because they have the ability to affect almost any aspect of the general public's life, I think people have a right to know the sort of person they are giving that power.
Secondly, because if a politician has something they are willing to commit crimes and pay hundred of thousands to keep secret, that would make them incredibly compromised and vulnerable to blackmail.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6942 on: April 24, 2024, 12:28:33 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April 24, 2024, 12:21:33 pm
I agree that generally speaking for public figures/celebrities, however I think politicians are a different case.
Firstly, because they have the ability to affect almost any aspect of the general public's life, I think people have a right to know the sort of person they are giving that power.
Secondly, because if a politician has something they are willing to commit crimes and pay hundred of thousands to keep secret, that would make them incredibly compromised and vulnerable to blackmail.
There's also the context that Trump's campaign team were desperate to smear Hilary Clinton over using a private email server.  If you're going to run that kind of campaign then you need to be squeaky clean and paying off people to keep your skeletons in the closet is hugely dishonest.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,251
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6943 on: April 24, 2024, 12:50:47 pm »
The Assange/Russia wikileaks emails dump came out almost immediately after the Access Hollywood tape. An absolute coincidence, no doubt.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,579
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6944 on: April 25, 2024, 10:14:44 pm »
Trump loses his appeal against the E Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit. No doubt he will now demand it goes to the full appellate court - but I don't think they have to hear it if they don't want to.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,351
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6945 on: April 26, 2024, 01:10:34 am »
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6946 on: April 26, 2024, 11:18:06 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on April 26, 2024, 01:10:34 am
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/04/25/us/trump-immunity-supreme-court?campaign_id=190&emc=edit_ufn_20240425&instance_id=121531&nl=from-the-times&regi_id=72649922&segment_id=164792&te=1&user_id=6b626ef75d66f1d4f3ac5d9d1aad71c9&referringSource=articleShare

TL;DR version: he's going to get away with the big one (election interference). SCOTUS delivers again.

It does look like there is, currently, likely a 3-3-3 split between throwing the case out, completely agreeing and approving of full immunity, and refusing to judge on the merits and sending it back to the lower courts.

The latter is *NOT* a win - as the article argues, it would almost certainly delay the case in Georgia until after the November election - which if he then wins, would render him immune during his Presidency from the court case proceeding.

Based on his own arguments, if the SC does come down in favour of absolute immunity, Biden could just turn around and have him assassinated.  I don't think he is that much of a mad lad to do it, but there would be nothing wrong with it, based on the arguments being made, if that is what the SC agrees with.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6947 on: April 26, 2024, 11:37:24 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on April 26, 2024, 11:18:06 am
It does look like there is, currently, likely a 3-3-3 split between throwing the case out, completely agreeing and approving of full immunity, and refusing to judge on the merits and sending it back to the lower courts.

The latter is *NOT* a win - as the article argues, it would almost certainly delay the case in Georgia until after the November election - which if he then wins, would render him immune during his Presidency from the court case proceeding.

Based on his own arguments, if the SC does come down in favour of absolute immunity, Biden could just turn around and have him assassinated.  I don't think he is that much of a mad lad to do it, but there would be nothing wrong with it, based on the arguments being made, if that is what the SC agrees with.

Clarence 'Private Jet' Thomas intimating that JFK actions in trying to cause a coup in Cuba are probably no different to a president attempting to overturn an election result in the USA.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6948 on: April 26, 2024, 11:58:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 26, 2024, 11:37:24 am
Clarence 'Private Jet' Thomas intimating that JFK actions in trying to cause a coup in Cuba are probably no different to a president attempting to overturn an election result in the USA.

Alito's argument might be the stupidest of the bunch.  Basically he was saying if you *don't* give a POTUS complete immunity from prosecution, then that only encourages sitting Presidents, who lose an election, to launch a coup so that they don't have to leave office.  Absolutely batshit
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,351
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6949 on: April 26, 2024, 01:52:06 pm »
LOL, even playing devil's advocate I can't figure out how that works
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6950 on: April 26, 2024, 02:22:02 pm »
Trump's idiot son, Eric, seems to have married someone similiarly dumb - Lara Trump, who has been "appointed" RNC Co-Chair did an interview claiming they had lawsuits in "81 States".  What actually happened was they had filed 80ish lawsuits *total* (and lost all of them).  hmm. 
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6951 on: Today at 12:02:19 am »
Trump, presidents have full immunity and can do anything they want.
Also Trump, what Biden's doing is illegal and when he gets back in he's going to prosecute him for it... ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Up
« previous next »
 