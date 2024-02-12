« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 346989 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6400 on: February 12, 2024, 09:29:14 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 12, 2024, 09:25:08 am
Trump voters would rather be Russian than Democrat.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,388
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6401 on: February 12, 2024, 12:18:16 pm »
Fuckwits. Looks like Tesco value branding too.

Not that I have issues with Tesco value
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,495
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6402 on: February 12, 2024, 01:01:49 pm »
I hope their next tshirt was "I'd rather die of covid than wear a mask like Democrats tell me to"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6403 on: Today at 03:25:32 pm »
Hush money trial set for March 25th. Trumps lawyer, inevitably said this was election interference but was slapped down. Most of Trumps lawyers need disbarring or defenestration.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,229
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 12, 2024, 01:01:49 pm
I hope their next tshirt was "I'd rather die of covid than wear a mask like Democrats tell me to"


Even if it wasn't the thing has been around for so long, that I would imagine at least one of them is no longer around anymore. Maybe both.



Having said that, I haven't really followed the goings on with Fani Willis, but just stumbled over a livestream of the hearing and decided to listen in a bit. It has now turned into an episode of Law and Order it seems, with Fani Willis suddenly showing up wanting to testify and she looked either rattled or angry as fuck. Can't tell yet. There was a short break to get some documents copied, but it seems like it will re-start soonish...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 