Allow me to introduce you to the institution known as the Supreme Court of the United States.
Spoiler alert: They do not make decisions based on the constitution or long-established precedents. It's almost as if they're an entirely political institution.
Alito and Thomas, and Scalia before them, all strict Originalists, follow closely what they think the Framers of the Constitution originally intended and only that, only as long as that leads to a Conservative outcome.
Then, all of a sudden, they do a double back-flip and they suddenly take an Activist position and rule along Conservative lines again.
The actual whole theory of originalim and textualism are both in fact Activist. There's no possible way for modern judges to know that the Founding Fathers might have thought about modern circumstances.
And in fact the framers of the Constitution never ever intended those following after them to not apply their interpretation of the constitution, and said so. Thomas Jefferson wrote the following to Madison:
The question Whether one generation of men has a right to bind another, seems never to have been started either on this or our side of the water… (But) between society and society, or generation and generation there is no municipal obligation, no umpire but the law of nature. We seem not to have perceived that, by the law of nature, one generation is to another as one independant nation to another…
Quite how Originalist reason this away I don't know.