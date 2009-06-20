The Colorado ruling is absurd and is only going to help Trump, his message and his fundraising. Now hes even more the ultimate martyr for the deep state. Its like these idiots are actually trying to get him elected as President.



Not saying you're right or wrong, but what exactly is the absurd part about it?You don't believe he engaged in insurrection? You think the judges were not impartial in their ruling? Or you don't think it's sound strategy to try and disqualify him on a technicality, especially when chances are it'll fall over on appeal?