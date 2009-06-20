« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 299637 times)

Online Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5680 on: November 16, 2023, 02:05:46 pm »
Trying to plead a mistrial in a case where liability has already been determined.

Trump that. ;D
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5681 on: November 16, 2023, 02:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 16, 2023, 02:05:46 pm
Trying to plead a mistrial in a case where liability has already been determined.

Trump that. ;D

His lawyers, especially Alina Habba, are utterly incompetent.  The mistrial seems to be because they don't know what a law clerk is and does in NY State.
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5682 on: November 16, 2023, 05:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 16, 2023, 02:29:18 pm
His lawyers, especially Alina Habba, are utterly incompetent.  The mistrial seems to be because they don't know what a law clerk is and does in NY State.
she wasn't hired for her legal skills.
Online Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5683 on: November 16, 2023, 05:48:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 16, 2023, 05:31:18 pm
she wasn't hired for her legal skills.

And she didn't take the job because she thought she could win.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5684 on: November 16, 2023, 10:36:54 pm »
« Last Edit: November 17, 2023, 05:10:47 pm by jambutty »
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5685 on: November 16, 2023, 10:53:50 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5686 on: November 17, 2023, 09:05:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 12, 2023, 01:24:03 am
Happy Veteran's Day.


That sounds like Thatcher's "Enemy Within" speech she delivered to the 1922 Committee and only abandoned publically presenting it due to the Brighton bomb in 1984.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5687 on: November 17, 2023, 10:39:36 am »
Apparently theres been a stay put on the gag order in the NYC Civil trial whilst it proceeds up the appeal chain  :butt
Offline Robinred

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5688 on: November 17, 2023, 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 17, 2023, 10:39:36 am
Apparently theres been a stay put on the gag order in the NYC Civil trial whilst it proceeds up the appeal chain  :butt

Trumps strategy is simply to use whatever means he can to delay/postpone any and all trials and hearings, in the hope/belief that the election - which he believes he can win - will happen first. (One obvious way of achieving this is a last-minute sacking if his attorney(s)). Then of course, all bets are off.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5689 on: November 17, 2023, 09:54:58 pm »
« Last Edit: November 20, 2023, 06:06:39 am by jambutty »
Offline No666

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5690 on: November 18, 2023, 11:49:26 am »
You'd hope if he fires his lawyers, his bail will be revoked. It would be see who blinks first time.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5691 on: November 21, 2023, 09:11:48 pm »
This Harrison Floyd has got to be one of the most stupid people.

He has a tie on but it must be a clip on. No way could he tie it himself.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5692 on: November 22, 2023, 01:33:53 pm »
Offline KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5693 on: November 22, 2023, 02:30:26 pm »
I suppose his people in congress holding up crucial military, law enforcement and civil service appointments for as long as they can has nothing to do with his expected 2nd Term?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5694 on: November 22, 2023, 02:49:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on November 22, 2023, 01:33:53 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/economist-robert-reich-trump-is-going-full-fascist-with-the-backing-of-prominent-billionaires/ar-AA1ki6j6?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=3eb2e63f88d6465faf73c294aecd2030&ei=35

The Guardian article that that refers to is here: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/nov/21/donald-trump-anti-democratic-agenda-billionaires-neofascism?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Like reading policy announcements from Hitler (and that's no exaggeration). From just over the past few weeks:

# Planning to root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, whom he accused of doing anything to destroy America and to destroy the American dream.

# Claiming that undocumented immigrants were poisoning the blood of our country.

# Making plans to "round up millions of undocumented immigrants and detain them in sprawling camps while they wait to be expelled."

# Vowed to appoint a special prosecutor to go after Joe Biden and his family

# Told advisers and friends that he wants the justice department to investigate all the officials who have criticized his time in office.



But why would billionaires, who made their fortunes through the mores of capitalism, want the orange anus to get power and implement a full-on fascist destruction of democracy and capitalism?

This bit absolutely nails it:

Quote
As more and more wealth concentrates at the top, the moneyed interests rationally fear that democratic majorities will take it away through higher taxes, stricter regulations (on everything from trade to climate change), enforcement of anti-monopoly laws, pro-union initiatives and price controls.

So theyre sinking ever more of their wealth into anti-democracy candidates.

Donald Trump is going full fascist these days and gaining the backing of prominent billionaires.

Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5695 on: November 22, 2023, 04:49:26 pm »
christ, the world is such a fucking depressing place these days.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5696 on: November 26, 2023, 03:03:29 pm »
« Last Edit: November 27, 2023, 04:12:33 pm by jambutty »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5697 on: November 27, 2023, 07:01:10 pm »
Biden's political experience and ability showing through with the diplomatic efforts in the ME.

Imagine if the orange anus and his rabble of fuckwits were in the White House??
Offline Caligula?

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5698 on: November 27, 2023, 07:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 27, 2023, 07:01:10 pm
Biden's political experience and ability showing through with the diplomatic efforts in the ME.

Imagine if the orange anus and his rabble of fuckwits were in the White House??

Gaza would be flattened and cease to exist and Ukraine would be a territory of Russiaat the moment.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5699 on: November 27, 2023, 07:33:06 pm »
And Kushner would be negotiating.

Flynn would be Chief of Staff.

Half the Army would resign.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5700 on: Yesterday at 03:47:19 am »
You guys are the worst political analysts I've ever seen.

The correct answer is that Israel would cease to exist after the leader of Hamas praises Trump as the greatest POTUS in history and promises to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize if he helps them.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5701 on: Today at 06:32:16 am »
Online Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5702 on: Today at 06:46:55 am »
^^^ That's what you get for waiting four sodding years before opening your mouth because you want to sell a book first.
