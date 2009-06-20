https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/economist-robert-reich-trump-is-going-full-fascist-with-the-backing-of-prominent-billionaires/ar-AA1ki6j6?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=3eb2e63f88d6465faf73c294aecd2030&ei=35
The Guardian article that that refers to is here: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/nov/21/donald-trump-anti-democratic-agenda-billionaires-neofascism?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Like reading policy announcements from Hitler (and that's no exaggeration). From just over the past few weeks:
# Planning to root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, whom he accused of doing anything to destroy America and to destroy the American dream.
# Claiming that undocumented immigrants were poisoning the blood of our country.
# Making plans to "round up millions of undocumented immigrants and detain them in sprawling camps while they wait to be expelled."
# Vowed to appoint a special prosecutor to go after Joe Biden and his family
# Told advisers and friends that he wants the justice department to investigate all the officials who have criticized his time in office.
But why would billionaires, who made their fortunes through the mores of capitalism, want the orange anus to get power and implement a full-on fascist destruction of democracy and capitalism?
This bit absolutely nails it:
As more and more wealth concentrates at the top, the moneyed interests rationally fear that democratic majorities will take it away through higher taxes, stricter regulations (on everything from trade to climate change), enforcement of anti-monopoly laws, pro-union initiatives and price controls.
So theyre sinking ever more of their wealth into anti-democracy candidates.
Donald Trump is going full fascist these days and gaining the backing of prominent billionaires.