Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,100
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5640 on: November 1, 2023, 07:17:40 pm
Shame this isn't available publicly. It'd be the best thing on this year.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,100
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5641 on: November 1, 2023, 07:46:20 pm
Quote from: Chakan on November  1, 2023, 07:16:32 pm
c*nt JR is taking the stand in the fraud trial now.

He's already stated "I have no understanding" ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5642 on: November 1, 2023, 08:19:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2023, 07:46:20 pm
He's already stated "I have no understanding" ;D

it's literally his life motto.

Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5643 on: November 2, 2023, 05:00:07 pm
Quote
Eric Trump got testy and raised his voice a bit as the AGs office pressed him about his fathers financial statements.

Asked about a reference from Eric Trump in a decade-old email that distribution of a summary of their personal finances should be limited, he said, You wouldnt want 1,200 people to see your personal finances.

Asked if the document he was trying to limit was a statement of financial condition  a financial statement he testified he didnt know anything about  Eric Trump seemed agitated and said: I was not personally aware of statement of financial condition and I did not work on a statement of financial condition.

He was then shown an email sent to him by a Trump employee from 2013 telling him the employee needed information from Eric Trump to help put together his fathers statement of financial condition.

Asked by the AG again if he knew about the statement, Eric Trump said, It appears that way.

Not going well for Eric
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,783
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5644 on: November 2, 2023, 08:58:03 pm
They're treading a fine line. They can't refuse to answer the questions and they can't take the Fifth in a civil trial as it can be used against them. So Eric (and doubtless others) are going for the "I don't recall" defence.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5645 on: November 2, 2023, 09:00:52 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on November  2, 2023, 08:58:03 pm
They're treading a fine line. They can't refuse to answer the questions and they can't take the Fifth in a civil trial as it can be used against them. So Eric (and doubtless others) are going for the "I don't recall" defence.

Which is basically saying "I plead the 5th" this judge is too smart of this defense.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5646 on: November 2, 2023, 09:03:09 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on November  2, 2023, 08:58:03 pm
They're treading a fine line. They can't refuse to answer the questions and they can't take the Fifth in a civil trial as it can be used against them. So Eric (and doubtless others) are going for the "I don't recall" defence.


More like the "I didn't do it, oh that, well I did that several times, but it's not my fault" defence.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,783
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5647 on: November 2, 2023, 09:06:20 pm
Quote from: Chakan on November  2, 2023, 09:00:52 pm
Which is basically saying "I plead the 5th" this judge is too smart of this defense.

Pleading the 5th without pleading the 5th. Everton That.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5648 on: November 2, 2023, 09:07:27 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on November  2, 2023, 09:06:20 pm
Pleading the 5th without pleading the 5th. Everton That.

Yup definitely, the real show begins Monday anyway ;)
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,783
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5649 on: November 2, 2023, 09:14:57 pm
I think it's great that Trump can be compelled to testify in a civil case, even though he doesn't have to in his other trials. That's very odd, but I can live with it. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5650 on: November 3, 2023, 11:12:31 pm
Meadows getting sued by his publisher.

Quote
Publisher Sues Mark Meadows Over False Claims About 2020 Election in His Book
The publishing company is demanding at least $1 million for damages to the company's reputation

Donald Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is being sued by the company that published his book, "The Chief's Chief," over false claims he wrote about the 2020 presidential election.

All Seasons Press (ASP) is accusing Meadows of breaching a promise he made that "all statements contained in the Work are true and based on reasonable research for accuracy."

Meadows "breached those warranties, causing ASP to suffer significant monetary and reputational damage when the media widely reported ... that he warned President Trump against claiming that election fraud corrupted the electoral votes cast in the 2020 Presidential Election, and that neither he nor former President Trump actually believed such claims, the lawsuit reads, the Hill reported.

The suit follows news reports last month that Meadows was granted immunity to testify before a grand jury hearing evidence from special counsel Jack Smith, who has investigated Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Sources told ABC News that Meadows told Smith's team that he repeatedly explained to Trump after the election that allegations of vote fraud were baseless, contradicting the claims in his book.

Meadows reported statements to the Special Prosecutor and/or his staff and his reported grand jury testimony squarely contradict the statements in his Book, one central theme of which is that President Trump was the true winner of the 2020 Presidential Election and that election was stolen and rigged with the help from allies in the liberal media, who ignored actual evidence of fraud, the company also states in the suit.

All Seasons Press is now seeking at least $1 million for the damages to the company's reputation and loss of expected profits for the 2021 book, as well as $600,000 in out-of-pocket damages.

They also want Meadows to give back the $350,000 he was paid as an advance for the book.

The company also alleges that sales of the book have not been as expected, selling only "60,000 of the 200,000 first printing of the book" because the accuracy of the book is now "increasingly in doubt."

Meadows could not immediately be reached for comment.

https://themessenger.com/politics/publisher-sues-mark-meadows-over-false-claims-about-2020-election-in-his-book
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,227
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5651 on: November 4, 2023, 12:31:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  3, 2023, 11:12:31 pm
Meadows getting sued by his publisher.

This is heartening news. Small steps of accountability for the entire group of fraudsters. I'm surprised its only £1m to be honest. Losses and reputational damage could be huge.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,955
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5652 on: November 4, 2023, 12:40:17 am
Isn't this c*nt in jail yet? :(
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,528
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5653 on: November 4, 2023, 02:21:21 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  3, 2023, 11:12:31 pm
Meadows getting sued by his publisher.

I'm enjoying these rampant grifters finding out that they can't simply try to scalp cash off the 'Big Lie' whilst simultanously disavowing it in court to save their own skins from consequences.

Of course that only applies to chumps trying to make their money the old fashioned way, with publishing deals. Despite her guilty plea, Sidney Powell has gone straight back to the online MAGA community with tales of her plea being extorted out of her under duress and that she's still one of them (so lend us a GiveSendGo buck or two).
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5654 on: November 4, 2023, 03:24:51 pm
Quote from: John C on November  4, 2023, 12:31:08 am
This is heartening news. Small steps of accountability for the entire group of fraudsters. I'm surprised its only £1m to be honest. Losses and reputational damage could be huge.
The article did state 'at least $1m'. So, yes, it could be a lot more. That would be a shame. :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,783
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5655 on: November 4, 2023, 03:34:30 pm
It's the arrogance and hypocrisy that pisses me off. They continue to lie about the whole bullshit scenario in public, to keep the MAGA loons onside, but once in the courthouse with a Judge and a Special Prosecuter leaning over them, they're meek as fuck.

They want their money pie and be able to eat it, and they need punishing to the fullest extent of the law fro trying to profit from their misdeeds. As part of his plea deal, Meadows should be fined the entirety of his profits from his pack of lies book.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5656 on: November 4, 2023, 03:43:08 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on November  4, 2023, 03:34:30 pm
It's the arrogance and hypocrisy that pisses me off. They continue to lie about the whole bullshit scenario in public, to keep the MAGA loons onside, but once in the courthouse with a Judge and a Special Prosecuter leaning over them, they're meek as fuck.

They want their money pie and be able to eat it, and they need punishing to the fullest extent of the law fro trying to profit from their misdeeds. As part of his plea deal, Meadows should be fined the entirety of his profits from his pack of lies book.

If God lies, why can't they.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5657 on: November 5, 2023, 05:19:39 am
Quote from: Red Beret on November  4, 2023, 03:34:30 pm
It's the arrogance and hypocrisy that pisses me off. They continue to lie about the whole bullshit scenario in public, to keep the MAGA loons onside, but once in the courthouse with a Judge and a Special Prosecuter leaning over them, they're meek as fuck.

when Fox News execs testified that they were an entertainment show not a news program, yet their minions continued to insist they were the only trustworthy source of factual information (at least until they admitted Trump lost), that told you all you need to know.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5658 on: November 5, 2023, 11:38:48 am
Trump Leads in 5 Critical States as Voters Blast Biden, Times/Siena Poll Finds

Many voters said they trusted Donald Trump over President Biden on the economy, foreign policy and immigration, as Mr. Bidens multiracial base frays.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/05/us/politics/biden-trump-2024-poll.html

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5659 on: November 6, 2023, 03:45:01 pm
Giving testimony under oath now  seems to be going about as well as anyone would expect, based on report.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,273
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5660 on: November 6, 2023, 04:22:26 pm
- Judge Engoron: "Mr. Kise, can you control your client? This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom."

Following this statement by the judge, the judge was forced to ask again:

"I beseech you to control him if you can. If you cant I will. I will I excuse him and draw every negative inference that I can."

The court has just adjourned for 15 minutes. 

Right before the break Trump told the court, "This is a very unfair trial. Very, very and I hope the public is watching.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5661 on: November 6, 2023, 05:04:13 pm
He just tried to throw his kids under the bus & had to be reminded that he wasn't POTUS in 2021  :lmao

Quote
"Trump brings up the 2021 valuation of the joint venture, but says he wasn't really involved with it," Law360 crime reporter Stewart Bishop revealed. "Trump says he was very busy as president."

"My threshold was China, Russia and keeping our country safe," Trump reportedly said.

Prosecutor Kevin Wallace offered to refresh Trump's memory.

"And just to refresh your recollection, you were not president in 2021?" he asked.

"No I wasn't," Trump admitted.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,783
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5662 on: November 6, 2023, 08:29:14 pm
Trump's testimony has concluded. I'm not sure he did very well. Lots of rambling and personal attacks. He's insulted the integrity of the court. Reckon James will be getting more than the $250m she's suing Trump for. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,988
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5663 on: November 7, 2023, 10:59:17 am
Quote from: Corkboy on November  6, 2023, 04:22:26 pm
- Judge Engoron: "Mr. Kise, can you control your client? This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom."

Following this statement by the judge, the judge was forced to ask again:

"I beseech you to control him if you can. If you cant I will. I will I excuse him and draw every negative inference that I can."

The court has just adjourned for 15 minutes. 

Right before the break Trump told the court, "This is a very unfair trial. Very, very and I hope the public is watching.

The judge(s) should ask for a private chat in chambers with the USSS protection detail the next time the disgraced former president starts his bullshit in court. Ask them what arrangements theyd have to make if he was sent down for contempt. If that doesnt send the definitive message they should follow through. Hes been warned enough.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5664 on: Today at 01:24:03 am
Happy Veteran's Day.

Quote
"In honor of our great Veterans on Veterans Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream. The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within. Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
