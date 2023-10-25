« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 291257 times)

Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5600 on: October 25, 2023, 11:49:25 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 25, 2023, 11:44:28 am
Is there a point where they just say to the rest "alright we have enough people on our side now, you're going down with Trump"?

The more people to corroborate a story the better I guess? Also depends what difference information each person has.

But I guess they'll get to a point where they have the number 2/3/4/5 person in the conspiracy RICO case that the lower rung just isn't useful anymore.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5601 on: October 25, 2023, 12:00:54 pm »
Weismann & McCord were saying on their podcast that the people who jump first generally get the better deals. Hence the reason eagerness by Cheese-Bro and The Kraken (actual lawyers who know how these things work) to separate their trials from Trumps in Georgia. Of course, a big fish with lots of detailed information will also be seen as very valuable.
Online stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5602 on: October 25, 2023, 12:53:14 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on October 25, 2023, 12:00:54 pm
Weismann & McCord were saying on their podcast that the people who jump first generally get the better deals. Hence the reason eagerness by Cheese-Bro and The Kraken (actual lawyers who know how these things work) to separate their trials from Trumps in Georgia. Of course, a big fish with lots of detailed information will also be seen as very valuable.

Didn't know that Cheesebro is from Wisconsin until I saw the Stephen Colbert bit, where he mentioned that as the reason why he'll keep calling him Cheesebro... :D
Offline Eeyore

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5603 on: October 25, 2023, 06:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 25, 2023, 11:49:25 am
The more people to corroborate a story the better I guess? Also depends what difference information each person has.

But I guess they'll get to a point where they have the number 2/3/4/5 person in the conspiracy RICO case that the lower rung just isn't useful anymore.

Yeh I think it is about toppling the dominoes. If the domino in front of you has already been toppled then you become pretty worthless. That for me is what creates the pressure. Someone more important flips and you lose your plea bargain.
Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5604 on: October 25, 2023, 07:42:49 pm »
oooooooooooohhhhh

Quote
Engoron has ordered Trump to take the witness stand over his apparent violation of the judge's gag order this morning.
Offline John C

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5605 on: October 25, 2023, 07:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 25, 2023, 07:42:49 pm
oooooooooooohhhhh

Oh superb. Trump on an actual stand having to justify himself to a higher authority. Smashing stuff :)
Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5606 on: October 25, 2023, 07:50:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 25, 2023, 07:46:13 pm
Oh superb. Trump on an actual stand having to justify himself to a higher authority. Smashing stuff :)

Quote
Trump took the stand for about a minute and was asked about statements he made outside the courtroom, referring to someone as "partisan." Trump said he was referring to Cohen and not to Engoron's law clerk, whom Trump had been previously sanctioned for criticizing.

The judge asked him if he always refers to Michael Cohen by his name.

Trump's lawyers, Kise and Habba, interjected, saying Trump refers to Cohen using words that are much, much worse than his name.

Engoron said he didn't find the former president credible and fined him $10,000.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5607 on: October 25, 2023, 07:58:42 pm »
Trump not credible?


Who knew?

:lmao
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5608 on: October 25, 2023, 08:21:02 pm »
about time someone put him on the spot like that.  well done.
Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5609 on: October 25, 2023, 08:22:13 pm »
Least we have no doubts now that heir c*nt will lie under oath. I mean it was 99% a given but anyway.
Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5610 on: October 25, 2023, 09:22:55 pm »
Quote
A short time after the former president stormed out of the court, he walked back in with his lawyer, Alina Habba.

Robert asked the judge again for a directed verdict. Absolutely not, Engoron said, there's enough evidence in this case to fill the courtroom.

According to Trump spokesperson, Steven Cheung, the former president will head to the airport from the courthouse following today's proceedings.

:lmao
Offline PaulF

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5611 on: October 25, 2023, 09:46:22 pm »
Apparently trump muttered 'unbeliveable' as he left the court. Presumably pgmol will fine him too.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5612 on: October 26, 2023, 10:01:03 am »
Notice served. First fine. It will only ramp up from here.

Trump could talk himself into a jail cell by Christmas.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5613 on: October 26, 2023, 10:26:27 am »
How they can hold a press conference outside a court is beyond me as you would surely gag him saying a word about the case and anyone involved is not allowed. America i guess
Offline KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5614 on: October 26, 2023, 10:42:59 am »
We have press conferences here after court cases. Remember the FSG/H&G case at the high court? Not sure there were any during it though.
Offline PaulF

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5615 on: October 26, 2023, 01:26:44 pm »
It's a shame no one dared him to repeat it outside the court. And then went off doing the chicken dance when he didn't.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5616 on: October 26, 2023, 01:33:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 26, 2023, 01:26:44 pm
It's a shame no one dared him to repeat it outside the court. And then went off doing the chicken dance when he didn't.
It would be lovely if people turned turn up in chicken outfits and do the dance wherever Trump is expected to be, along loudspeakers with chickens clucking. And with signs declaring, 'Trump will not be silenced'. I'd love that.
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5617 on: October 26, 2023, 03:01:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 26, 2023, 01:26:44 pm
It's a shame no one dared him to repeat it outside the court. And then went off doing the chicken dance when he didn't.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5618 on: October 26, 2023, 03:33:05 pm »
this started doing the rounds yesterday. It is a young Trump attorney who got caught up in the whirlwind of the Trump nutjobs after the last election. A pretty sad  and shameful apology from an individual who made mistakes and was made to pay for it. She will also have to testify against Trump/Guiliani if required.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gX_PhI5t3kE
Offline Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5619 on: October 26, 2023, 04:12:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 26, 2023, 03:33:05 pm
It is a young Trump attorney who got caught up in the whirlwind of the Trump nutjobs...

She's nearly 40 years old & got headhunted by Trump's people after vociferously defending him on TV (and she probably caught Trump's eye in other ways too).  Inbetween her indictment and her plea deal to duck the consequences of her actions she managed to 'earn' over $200k in donations through GiveSendGo, a Christian-specific crowdfunding site which isn't as stringent over worthy campaigns as the more mainstream ones. No doubt her 'defence fund' is now sitting unused in her bank account. My heart fails to bleed.

You can look up her early legal career and how much of it was spent in weird Christian institutions publishing materials such as The Legal Basis for a Moral Constitution: A Guide for Christians to Understand America's Constitutional Crisis. This isn't some normal hotshot legal mind captured by the Trump grift, she's been all in for years.
Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5620 on: October 26, 2023, 04:13:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 26, 2023, 03:33:05 pm
this started doing the rounds yesterday. It is a young Trump attorney who got caught up in the whirlwind of the Trump nutjobs after the last election. A pretty sad  and shameful apology from an individual who made mistakes and was made to pay for it. She will also have to testify against Trump/Guiliani if required.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gX_PhI5t3kE

Bullshit. She didn't get caught up in anything, she willfully and actively participated. She took a plea deal and will testify.

Poor innocent lawyer my ass.

Fuck her.

Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5621 on: October 26, 2023, 04:43:38 pm »
she's turned on Trump for one reason - he refused to pay her legal bills.

Offline Eeyore

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5622 on: October 26, 2023, 04:59:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 26, 2023, 04:43:38 pm
she's turned on Trump for one reason - he refused to pay her legal bills.



Can't blame Trump for that he doesn't even pay his own legal bills.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5623 on: October 26, 2023, 05:01:21 pm »
Sydney Powell in being a fucking idiot shocker. ::)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/p81fV9oK9kI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/p81fV9oK9kI</a>
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 01:01:46 am »
Quote
Pence ends White House campaign after struggling to gain traction. This is not my time, he says

NEW YORK (AP)  Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.

Its become clear to me: This is not my time, Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalitions annual gathering in Las Vegas. So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.

We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets, Pence went on to tell the friendly audience, which reacted with audible surprise to the announcement and gave him multiple standing ovations.

Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 01:03:21 am »
Online stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 01:55:53 am »
At least, he'll have more time for Mother now...
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 01:56:15 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:03:21 am
god works in mysterious ways.

I hope he's more vocal from the sidelines now that he doesn't need to play the nomination game.
Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 01:04:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:56:15 am
I hope he's more vocal from the sidelines now that he doesn't need to play the nomination game.

Hell do whatever mother tells him to do
