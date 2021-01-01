Has he still got a passport?



--side note-- do Presidents NEED a passport to enter other countries?



From a very brief search, the US issues special diplomatic passports to Gov. personnel who engage in state business abroad, and that includes the President. However for official visits obviously their team will coordinate passport info along with the security arrangements so there's no queuing at the border.Supposedly ex-Presidents keep their diplomatic passports for life, though what rule allows it and who can revoke it I have no idea, what I read was from the Bush Jr era so predates the idea of a rogue President facing criminal charges after office (ignoring Nixon).