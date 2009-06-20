« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 276039 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5200 on: September 26, 2023, 10:42:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 26, 2023, 10:37:13 pm
Is it serious enough? I doubt it form what Ive read.


Delighted if proven wrong though! 


The Jan 6th ones seem most serious, the prison sentences are serious


Depends on the docs, we know that he had some pretty secret military plans & nuclear shit,that's just what they've announced.

Trump would want Trump put to death.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5201 on: September 26, 2023, 10:59:19 pm »
Well this lad went 'straight to jail' but I suppose the 'leaking' of top secret documents probably crosses the espionage threshold.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/us-suspect-leaks-court-appearance-1.6810371
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5202 on: September 26, 2023, 11:53:19 pm »
A NEW YORK judge ruled on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump, his two adult sons, and several of his associates are liable for fraud. The ruling establishes that Trump overvalued his properties and inflated his net worth over several years, thus deceiving banks, investors, and insurers.

The decision, handed down by Judge Arthur Engoron, also strips Trump and several of his co-defendants of their business licenses within New York, effectively signaling the dissolution of the crown jewel of the former presidents business empire, The Trump Organization.

The ruling orders that any certificates filed [under New Yorks consolidated laws, general business law] by any of the entity defendants or by any other entity controlled or beneficially owned by Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Allen Weisselberg, and Jeffrey McConney are canceled.

The decision comes days before the massive $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought in April by New York Attorney General Letitia James was set to go to trial, and deals a massive blow to Trumps defense. Engoron denied Trumps motion to dismiss the case outright and ruled that a trial was not needed to establish the states claim of fraud. While the trial remains scheduled to begin on Oct. 2, it will focus primarily on establishing the amount of damages owed by the defendants.

Donald Trump is no longer in business in  New York State.
A judge canceled all of his business certificates and appointed a judge to monitor the assets.
Barring an unlikely reversal by an appeal court, the assets will be sold and Trump, Don Jr., & Eric are barred from business.

So he's going to lose trump tower, I wonder if the rage will give him a heart attack...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:05:33 am by Brissyred »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 07:32:57 am »
Massive news. Glad we still get the trial, as the evidence needs to be laid out in humiliating detail.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 07:37:53 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 26, 2023, 09:57:27 pm
Our Gov (when Labour get in) could seize his UK assets as well couldn't they ?
I hope so. Saves me from having to plant Japanese knotweed on his golf course .
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 07:54:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:32:57 am
Massive news. Glad we still get the trial, as the evidence needs to be laid out in humiliating detail.

Really? Wouldn't most of this occurred well outside the statute of limitations for such offences?

I can't see much pain coming his way with regards to this.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 08:16:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:54:33 am
Really? Wouldn't most of this occurred well outside the statute of limitations for such offences?

I can't see much pain coming his way with regards to this.

Not much pain?

Donald Trump is no longer in business in  New York State.
A judge canceled all of his business certificates and appointed a judge to monitor the assets.
Barring an unlikely reversal by an appeal court, the assets will be sold and Trump, Don Jr., & Eric are barred from business.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 08:20:19 am »
I hope he's in negative equity.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 08:25:02 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 26, 2023, 09:57:27 pm
Our Gov (when Labour get in) could seize his UK assets as well couldn't they ?

The Scottish government did threaten this with regard to his opaque golf course purchases. But that seems to have gone quiet.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 08:28:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:54:33 am
Really? Wouldn't most of this occurred well outside the statute of limitations for such offences?

I can't see much pain coming his way with regards to this.

Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 08:16:00 am
Not much pain?

Donald Trump is no longer in business in  New York State.
A judge canceled all of his business certificates and appointed a judge to monitor the assets.
Barring an unlikely reversal by an appeal court, the assets will be sold and Trump, Don Jr., & Eric are barred from business.


Aye. This is a civil case. New York is suing Trump for damages over what effectively amounts to fraud and tax evasion. A judge has just ruled that the evidence is so overwhelming that Trump did the things he is alleged to have done, he's ordered the Trump Organisation SHUT DOWN.

Very few states will entertain the prospect of allowing Trump to do business there now. Very few banks - if any - will want to lend him money. He's effectively been ruined.

The court case now is simply to determine the amount of damages, and the evidence will be humiliating for Trump. Why? Because the evidence will show he is not as wealthy as he has always tried to claim he is. Never mind going to jail - that is something Trump truly fears; to be seen as less than what he has proclaimed.

This video outlines just an example of what the organisation got up to, and it's pretty damning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8nbSn-vfD4w&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8nbSn-vfD4w&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 10:02:20 am »
Trump is, of course, suing the judge & AG in the case. Theyre also going to appeal it as far as they can.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 10:19:52 am »
I'll be surprised if this any sort of significant impact on his freedom, wealth or ability to continue to do business.

Whatever the penalties, they will be no where near the value of the benefits he's made from these actions.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5212 on: Yesterday at 10:24:18 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:20:19 am
I hope he's in negative equity.
He surely mist be. The whole enterprise is one giant house of cards, build on lies and debt. I have tried to find something about the possibility of this causing Trump to go bankrupt, but nothing turned up in my searches. Though, the following article explains a lot about what all this means. But even for experts, there are a lot of unknowns in this situation - it is almost without precedent.

https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-fraud-ruling-corporate-death-penalty-for-his-empire-experts-2023-9?r=US&IR=T
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5213 on: Yesterday at 10:48:49 am »
I think Trump's social media attitude and his habit of going after people has bit him in the arse on this occasion.

The summary judgement negated the need for a trial by jury. It's just the judge confirming Trump is guilty. The trial now is just to determine damages, and that doesn't apparently need a jury. I think the judge didn't want to place members of the public at risk in a civil case, so just skipped straight to the verdict.

I mean, Trump inflated his wealth by more than $3.5bn. That must surely means he owes a lot of money out to people? And if said people are shady, it makes him a security risk.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5214 on: Yesterday at 11:21:54 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:20:19 am
I hope he's in negative equity.

Wishful thinking unfortunately as while he always exaggerated his wealth, the orange one still is seriously rich. Probably has golf properties worth nearly 1 billion never mind what buildings he owns in NY and elsewhere. He might have loaded a lot of debt against these properties but if he had to offload every tomorrow morning he walk away with a couple of billion.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 01:01:48 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:21:54 am
Wishful thinking unfortunately as while he always exaggerated his wealth, the orange one still is seriously rich. Probably has golf properties worth nearly 1 billion never mind what buildings he owns in NY and elsewhere. He might have loaded a lot of debt against these properties but if he had to offload every tomorrow morning he walk away with a couple of billion.
Golf courses.

What a great investment.  :duh
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 01:27:57 pm »
Golf courses lose money hand over fist. That was certainly the case with Turnberry before he overpaid for it (why would he do that?), WITH CASH! The land could certainly be valuable, but unlikely to be re-zoned. I have a nice course local to me, built about 20 years ago, and they were selling memberships (yearly fees on top) for 22k initially. These are under 2k now.

As president, however, he seemed to make great efforts to monetise everything after his unexpected win. Charging the government for the use of his properties, in contravention with the Hatch Act and pushing the prices up. He also welcomed many foreign dignitaries to his DC hotel and the rooms there suddenly became greatly in demand. He was, and is, constantly begging for campaign donations from normal folks as well as wealthy donors. Who knows if that money is used for its intended purpose. Perhaps he uses the funds like he did with those in his now shuttered charitable foundation? Like a slush fund.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 01:56:42 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:54:33 am
Really? Wouldn't most of this occurred well outside the statute of limitations for such offences?

I can't see much pain coming his way with regards to this.
statute of limitations has nowt to do with it, it wouldn't have got this far if that was an issue.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5218 on: Yesterday at 01:58:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:19:52 am
I'll be surprised if this any sort of significant impact on his freedom, wealth or ability to continue to do business.

Whatever the penalties, they will be no where near the value of the benefits he's made from these actions.

the fine is expected to be in the range of $250,000,000.

don't know why you keep downplaying this.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5219 on: Yesterday at 03:31:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:19:52 am
I'll be surprised if this any sort of significant impact on his freedom, wealth or ability to continue to do business.


Neither he nor his companies or children can do any more business in NY. That's the effect of the ruling.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5220 on: Yesterday at 03:42:08 pm »
Can anyone tell me what happens with Trump Tower in NY now that the c*nt isn't allowed to operate in that state?

Does it get asset stripped?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5221 on: Yesterday at 03:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:31:15 pm
Neither he nor his companies or children can do any more business in NY. That's the effect of the ruling.

Which should be devastating to their 'organization'.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5222 on: Yesterday at 04:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:42:08 pm
Can anyone tell me what happens with Trump Tower in NY now that the c*nt isn't allowed to operate in that state?

Does it get asset stripped?
The ruling suggested the Trumps could appoint people to oversee the sale of assets, but I expect there will be appeals which will delay this for as long as possible.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5223 on: Yesterday at 04:08:05 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:05:24 pm
The ruling suggested the Trumps could appoint people to oversee the sale of assets, but I expect there will be appeals which will delay this for as long as possible.


Oh i'm sure the appeals will happen soon, they're already suing the judge.

But I guess the end product is if all that fails they will have to sell it.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5224 on: Yesterday at 04:12:31 pm »
So now the orange asshole is an adjudicated rapist *and* fraudster.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5225 on: Yesterday at 05:04:09 pm »
Like his tax 'audit', Trump will be appalling, unappealing, erm.. appealing for the rest of his life.

Trump: "I prefer sons who don't get caught and sent to jail."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/michael-cohen-exposes-massive-cash-problem-that-could-take-down-trump/ar-AA1hkim5?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=f9ea72b3c9104084901facdc0a39f6fc&ei=32
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5226 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm »
He actually made this argument, guy's a fucking idiot.  ;D

Quote
Trump claimed he didn't commit fraud because the Saudis would buy his property at any price: court docs

A New York State judge ruled for summary judgment in Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud suit against former President Donald Trump and his adult sons, finding that they lied about the value of their assets. The only matter left for a jury to decide is how much they owe in damages.

But Trump had one particularly eye-catching defense for the Trump Organization's valuations, flagged by New York University professor and former Defense Department special counsel Ryan Goodman in the judge's ruling: the Saudis would happily buy his properties at the inflated prices he used.

"The defenses Donald Trump attempts to articulate in his sworn deposition are wholly without basis in law or fact," wrote Judge Arthur Engoron. In addition to Trump claiming that his properties grew in value beyond what he originally exaggerated them to be anyway, "he also seems to imply that the numbers cannot be inflated because he could find a 'buyer from Saudi Arabia' to pay any price he suggests."

This comes amid intense scrutiny into Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who got a mysterious $2 billion deal from the Saudi wealth fund, over the objections of the people who were managing the fund itself.

None of Trump's excuses for his asset inflation are likely to hold water, legal experts like George Conway have noted, because the law used to find Trump liable has very simple requirements, none of which are in dispute.

It is unclear exactly what happens next, but barring a reversal on appeal, some sort of dissolution of the Trump Organization in New York State appears to be required by the ruling.


But Crooked Joe & crooked Hillary  :lmao

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5227 on: Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:19:52 am
I'll be surprised if this any sort of significant impact on his freedom, wealth or ability to continue to do business.

Whatever the penalties, they will be no where near the value of the benefits he's made from these actions.
Your coming across like one of those posters "nothing will happen". Well things are happening and something big just did. If the potential outcome evolves then this will be a bigger embarrassment and inconvenience for Trump than losing the 2020 election.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5228 on: Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm
He actually made this argument, guy's a fucking idiot.  ;D


But Crooked Joe & crooked Hillary  :lmao
:)
It's been a few yrs since i read up on it but I think he also devalued the true value of the same property's when filling in local Property tax forms so he could pay less tax.
So afair, he undervalued the True value of the property to pay less local tax and overvalued the same property to get a decent loan on the collateral.
So how does he explain that one away, he could sell it to the Saudis for 100X true value but then again he might have sold it for half it's true value after all he's always been a nice guy, everybody knows that.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5229 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
:)
It's been a few yrs since i read up on it but I think he also devalued the true value of the same property's when filling in local Property tax forms so he could pay less tax.
So afair, he undervalued the True value of the property to pay less local tax and overvalued the same property to get a decent loan on the collateral.
So how does he explain that one away, he could sell it to the Saudis for 100X true value but then again he might have sold it for half it's true value after all he's always been a nice guy, everybody knows that.

Yeah & yet Blade & Lauryn Hill both got sent down for tax evasion.




Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5230 on: Yesterday at 11:00:09 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5231 on: Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm
Yeah & yet Blade & Lauryn Hill both got sent down for tax evasion.
Yeah, hard to understand why he's not going to get the same punishment, be great. Tell him he's being locked up in a luxury cell valued at $2 bill then put him in a room so small he can take a piss in his toilet without getting out of bed.  If he moans then tell him we may have exaggerated the true value of the cell it's only worth $5 k. never mind easily done.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5232 on: Yesterday at 11:27:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
:)
It's been a few yrs since i read up on it but I think he also devalued the true value of the same property's when filling in local Property tax forms so he could pay less tax.
yep that's the whole crux of the lawsuit and the finding of fraud.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5233 on: Today at 12:28:08 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
:)
It's been a few yrs since i read up on it but I think he also devalued the true value of the same property's when filling in local Property tax forms so he could pay less tax.
So afair, he undervalued the True value of the property to pay less local tax and overvalued the same property to get a decent loan on the collateral.
So how does he explain that one away, he could sell it to the Saudis for 100X true value but then again he might have sold it for half it's true value after all he's always been a nice guy, everybody knows that.

Immediately after New York State court Judge Arthur Engoron granted partial summary judgment against Donald Trump, his adult kids (Eric and Don Jr.) and the business entities they control, ordering the dissolution of the Trump businesses in connection with the New York Attorney Generals civil fraud case, the Trumps and right-wing media attacked the judge as partisan and incompetent.

He is neither.

The main example they have used to attack the credibility of Judge Engorons ruling is not only false but it provides further evidence of Trumps liability for the fraud he was accused of in the lawsuit.

Trump, his adult kids, and right-wing media are falsely stating that in the summary judgment order, Judge Engoron ruled that Mar-A-Lago is valued at $18 million. They claim this is an obvious and egregious understatement of the valuation of Mar-A-Lago.

It is not.

For example, after the ruling by Judge Engoron, Eric Trump posted that the value of Mar-A-Lago is over $1 billion. Don Jr. posted photos of nearby parcels and residential properties that are much smaller and have far less waterfront property that have much higher valuations. Donald Trump posted that the value of Mar-A-Lago is 100 times the $18 million valuation or $1.8 billion. The New York Post ran with the following headline: Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate worth 'at least $300M, not $18M as NY judge ruled.

Here are the facts. The judge did not rule on the valuation of Mar-A-Lago. The judge did not usurp the role of tax assessor and make an independent valuation of Mar-A-Lago. Rather, the judge looked to and cited the undisputed facts which were provided by the Palm Beach County Tax Assessor and by Donald Trump.

The undisputed facts are that the property was valued between $18 million and $26 million during the relevant period of the lawsuit. Judge Engoron simply cited the facts presented to him.
As part of their disinformation campaign to attack the judge and judicial system and play the role of victim, here is what the Trumps dont mention.

In 2020, Donald Trump appealed a $26.6 million valuation of Mar-A-Lago by the Palm Beach County Tax Assessor as being too high. Trump repeatedly sought the lowest possible valuations of Mar-A-Lago in appraisals since the day he acquired it.
Why would Donald Trump argue that the valuation of $26.6 million was too high?

The answer is simple and is at the heart of New York Attorney General Letitia James civil Fraud lawsuit. The essential allegations of the New York AG civil lawsuit are that Donald Trump would fight for very low valuations of his properties to dodge taxes and then fraudulently inflate the valuations of the same properties on his statements of financial conditions to get favorable loans.

Take Mar-A-Lago, for example.

When the Palm Beach County Tax Assessor applied a $26.6 million valuation in 2020, Trump argued the property was valued at far less as he had always done with that property. The Mar-A-Lago property is encumbered with a trust for historical preservation in a 2002 deed where Trump agreed to forever extinguish his right to develop or use the Property for any purpose other than club use.

The 2002 Deed also specifically "limits changes to the Property including, without limitation, the division or subdivision of the Property for any purpose, including use as single family homes, the interior renovation of the mansion, which may be necessary and desirable for the sale of the Property as a single family residential estate, the construction of new buildings and the obstruction of open vistas." Id. As Judge Engoron explained in his summary judgment order: In exchange for granting the easement, Mar-a-Lago was taxed at a significantly lower rate (the club rate) than it otherwise would have been (the private home rate).
So on the one hand, while Donald Trump deflated the valuation of Mar-A-Lago to pay less taxes by encumbering the property with historical easements and other restrictions, Trump fraudulently inflated the value of the property to get favorable loans.

Judge Engoron explained that Donald Trump's statement of financial conditions for 2011-2021 value Mar-a-Lago at between $426,529,614 million and $612,110,496, an overvaluation of at least 2,300% compared to the assessor's appraisal and that Trump seems to imply that the numbers cannot be inflated because he could find a buyer from Saudi Arabia to pay any price he suggests.

Trump ran this same scheme of deflating the value of properties for tax assessors and inflating the value properties for banks to get favorable loans with his other properties.

So when Donald Trump, or Eric, or Don Jr. whine that the valuation of the property is higher than the tax assessment, they are admitting to the fraud they are accused of. They fought for the lower valuations to pay less taxes. By claiming the property is valued at $1.8 billion would, given a slightly less than 1 percent property tax rate in Florida, the Trumps could owe approximately $15-18 million a year in property taxes instead of the fraction of that was paid.

And as far as the neighboring properties to Mar-A-Lago with smaller lots with higher valuations, those are unencumbered residential prosperities that must pay property taxes on the higher valuation.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5234 on: Today at 01:05:54 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 12:28:08 am
Immediately after New York State court Judge Arthur Engoron granted partial summary judgment against Donald Trump, his adult kids (Eric and Don Jr.) and the business entities they control, ordering the dissolution of the Trump businesses in connection with the New York Attorney Generals civil fraud case, the Trumps and right-wing media attacked the judge as partisan and incompetent.

He is neither.

The main example they have used to attack the credibility of Judge Engorons ruling is not only false but it provides further evidence of Trumps liability for the fraud he was accused of in the lawsuit.

Trump, his adult kids, and right-wing media are falsely stating that in the summary judgment order, Judge Engoron ruled that Mar-A-Lago is valued at $18 million. They claim this is an obvious and egregious understatement of the valuation of Mar-A-Lago.

It is not.

For example, after the ruling by Judge Engoron, Eric Trump posted that the value of Mar-A-Lago is over $1 billion. Don Jr. posted photos of nearby parcels and residential properties that are much smaller and have far less waterfront property that have much higher valuations. Donald Trump posted that the value of Mar-A-Lago is 100 times the $18 million valuation or $1.8 billion. The New York Post ran with the following headline: Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate worth 'at least $300M, not $18M as NY judge ruled.

Here are the facts. The judge did not rule on the valuation of Mar-A-Lago. The judge did not usurp the role of tax assessor and make an independent valuation of Mar-A-Lago. Rather, the judge looked to and cited the undisputed facts which were provided by the Palm Beach County Tax Assessor and by Donald Trump.

The undisputed facts are that the property was valued between $18 million and $26 million during the relevant period of the lawsuit. Judge Engoron simply cited the facts presented to him.
As part of their disinformation campaign to attack the judge and judicial system and play the role of victim, here is what the Trumps dont mention.

In 2020, Donald Trump appealed a $26.6 million valuation of Mar-A-Lago by the Palm Beach County Tax Assessor as being too high. Trump repeatedly sought the lowest possible valuations of Mar-A-Lago in appraisals since the day he acquired it.
Why would Donald Trump argue that the valuation of $26.6 million was too high?

The answer is simple and is at the heart of New York Attorney General Letitia James civil Fraud lawsuit. The essential allegations of the New York AG civil lawsuit are that Donald Trump would fight for very low valuations of his properties to dodge taxes and then fraudulently inflate the valuations of the same properties on his statements of financial conditions to get favorable loans.

Take Mar-A-Lago, for example.

When the Palm Beach County Tax Assessor applied a $26.6 million valuation in 2020, Trump argued the property was valued at far less as he had always done with that property. The Mar-A-Lago property is encumbered with a trust for historical preservation in a 2002 deed where Trump agreed to forever extinguish his right to develop or use the Property for any purpose other than club use.

The 2002 Deed also specifically "limits changes to the Property including, without limitation, the division or subdivision of the Property for any purpose, including use as single family homes, the interior renovation of the mansion, which may be necessary and desirable for the sale of the Property as a single family residential estate, the construction of new buildings and the obstruction of open vistas." Id. As Judge Engoron explained in his summary judgment order: In exchange for granting the easement, Mar-a-Lago was taxed at a significantly lower rate (the club rate) than it otherwise would have been (the private home rate).
So on the one hand, while Donald Trump deflated the valuation of Mar-A-Lago to pay less taxes by encumbering the property with historical easements and other restrictions, Trump fraudulently inflated the value of the property to get favorable loans.

Judge Engoron explained that Donald Trump's statement of financial conditions for 2011-2021 value Mar-a-Lago at between $426,529,614 million and $612,110,496, an overvaluation of at least 2,300% compared to the assessor's appraisal and that Trump seems to imply that the numbers cannot be inflated because he could find a buyer from Saudi Arabia to pay any price he suggests.

Trump ran this same scheme of deflating the value of properties for tax assessors and inflating the value properties for banks to get favorable loans with his other properties.

So when Donald Trump, or Eric, or Don Jr. whine that the valuation of the property is higher than the tax assessment, they are admitting to the fraud they are accused of. They fought for the lower valuations to pay less taxes. By claiming the property is valued at $1.8 billion would, given a slightly less than 1 percent property tax rate in Florida, the Trumps could owe approximately $15-18 million a year in property taxes instead of the fraction of that was paid.

And as far as the neighboring properties to Mar-A-Lago with smaller lots with higher valuations, those are unencumbered residential prosperities that must pay property taxes on the higher valuation.
Thanks, It's hard to believe anyone could think he has a argument never mind a defence in court, anyone else would just plead guilty.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5235 on: Today at 01:47:01 am »
The prick has been complaining that he can't get a jury trial, his own fucking lawyers asked for no jury  ::)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5236 on: Today at 02:28:00 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 12:28:08 am
Immediately after New York State court Judge Arthur Engoron granted partial summary judgment against Donald Trump, his adult kids (Eric and Don Jr.) and the business entities they control, ordering the dissolution of the Trump businesses in connection with the New York Attorney Generals civil fraud case, the Trumps and right-wing media attacked the judge as partisan and incompetent.

He is neither.

SNIP

Well that does leave me with a bit more hope that he will be held to account. It's going to be tough to see what penalty he can receive for getting discounted loans, especially if they've been repaid. If they haven't I'm sure the banks will be calling them in pronto. He'll also burn his credit with traditional lenders, however there'll be parties in certain corners of the world who wouldn't hesitate to fund him if it gives them influence.

Where he's really imperil is from the funds he robbed the government in taxes by reducing the value of these properties.
