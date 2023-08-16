« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 253436 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,365
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 am »
Glenn Kirschner describes in painful detail why Giuliani is such badly damaged goods he's not even worth trying to flip.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ycj_8xzDaNA&amp;ab_channel=GlennKirschner" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ycj_8xzDaNA&amp;ab_channel=GlennKirschner</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 12:10:40 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 16, 2023, 09:35:30 pm
Podcasts Ive listened to have said they will try and get it moved to a federal court, though Willis would stay on as prosecutor. That would remove the 5 year minimum and , of course, open it up to possible pardons. This would make less of an incentive for Co-defendants to flip. Some aspects of the Georgia case occurred outwith the state, so that would be the argument theyd use.

NO pardons, even if tried in Georgia Federal court, still same rules as State court case. it may only help delay the case if all 19 defendants try this approach.

Neal Katyal explains it all legally and why he is also thinks Trump & allies will fail to get this to federal court. basically they were not working as President and Meadows as Chief of staff (so federal employees) when they intefered in election results and tried to get local officials to find  votes or delay sending electors to DC. Plus President has no role in electoral college procedure as he has most to gain  from  changing the rules. SO Trump has no standing federally .. but can try appeal all the way up to Supreme court - just delay delay!

https://www.msnbc.com/11th-hour/watch/legal-deep-dive-on-trump-s-fourth-indictment-190908997534   - this is a great legal explaination and please also check  out Katyal's podcast Courtside.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:22:47 pm by dutchkop »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,365
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 12:15:48 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 12:10:40 pm
NO pardons, even if tried in Georgia Federal court, still same rules as State court case. it may only help delay the case if all 19 defendants try this approach.

Neal Katyal explains it all legally and why he is also thinks Trump & allies will fail to get this to federal court. basically they were not working as President and Meadows as Chief of staff (so federal employees) when they intefered in election results and tried to get local officials to find  votes or delay sending electors to DC. Plus President has no role in electoral college procedure as he has most to gain  from  changing the rules. SO Trump has no standing federally .. but can try appeal all the way up to Supreme court - just delay delay!

Phttps://www.msnbc.com/11th-hour/watch/legal-deep-dive-on-trump-s-fourth-indictment-190908997534   - this is a great legal explaination and please also check  out Katyal's podcast Courtside.

Makes sense. It's like when E. Jean Carroll first sued Trump for defamation and he got his DOJ to block it by claiming he was speaking in his official capacity as POTUS.

You can't commit crimes in your official capacity as President! (Well, not crimes like this anyway - Dubya says hi...)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm »
even RW legal scholars (Cato inst - funded by Kochs) says Trump is toast.

https://www.cato.org/blog/trumps-toast-folks
"Up until now, Ive been hesitant to predict how the various prosecutions of Donald Trump are likely to turn out. But no longer. I believe yesterdays indictment in Georgia sealed Trumps fate, and it is now all but certain that he will be convicted of multiple felonies in one or more of the four pending cases against him. Heres why.

The Georgia indictment is a bombshellthe equivalent of a Texas Holdem poker player shoving their entire stack of chips into the middle of the table and declaring, All in. In sum, the Georgia indictment alleges that Trump orchestrated a sprawling criminal conspiracy (or enterprise, in the language of the indictment and Georgias state RICO statute) involving more than 20 named and unnamed co‐​conspirators ranging across half‐​a‐​dozen states for the purpose of unlawfully changing the result of the November 2020 presidential election. There is nothing subtle or nuanced about this indictmentin effect, it accuses Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Sidney Powell, and a dozen others of staging an unsuccessful coup. If the case goes to trial, which seems likely, the jury will either believe that characterization or they will not. I think they will, for three reasons...."

1. Trumps disdain for truth
...
2. Trumps disdain for process.
....
3. Complexity. T
...


"One last point. These three dynamics are not isolated and discrete; instead, theyre dynamic and mutually reinforcing. Being an inveterate liar is a major liability in litigation. So is being openly disdainful of the entire process. And so is complexity. But put all three of those together at the same time for the same defendant, and his goose is cooked. So you can put a fork in Donald Trumphes done."

Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:15:48 pm
Makes sense. It's like when E. Jean Carroll first sued Trump for defamation and he got his DOJ to block it by claiming he was speaking in his official capacity as POTUS.

You can't commit crimes in your official capacity as President! (Well, not crimes like this anyway - Dubya says hi...)

I think the GOP DOJ Bill Barr all covered for him, it has never been tested legally whether a President can be indicted and tried while President. Just a legal memo recommending against.
in this case, Katyal explains it in layman terms, why Federal claim should not be entertained.  a GOP/Trump  Judge may think otherwise


I think the other challenge is how all the cases are scheduled and if some of them will have to be postponned till after Nov because of scheduling and counter claims & legal fillings.

anyhow the GOP are all in a tizz and I think some of the other GOP presidential candidates  are starting to have a go at Trump.  & a lot of his allies are also saying he is toast legally and he will get done for at least 1 or these cases sooner or later. See CATO link above.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,365
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 12:34:41 pm »
Republicans want Trump gone anyway. They just don't have the balls to do it themselves. They want the Democrats to do it for them, so it will unite the Republican base against them.

Democrats likely have a far stronger chance of winning in 2024 if Trump is left in place. And he's likely going to have at least one conviction under his ample belt by the time he wins the nomination.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 01:18:02 pm »
I agree that Trump is the candidate the Dems would want to face. He gets the vote out against him, theres loads of ammunition to fire at him due to his last debacle of an administration & he personally sickens the type of people that are needed: independents & so-called moderate republicans. The trouble is we will all feel nauseous on election night at the chance that somehow he might win. He will definitely try to rig things via MAGA allies. Purple states should be under great scrutiny.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,590
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:15:48 pm
It's like when E. Jean Carroll first sued Trump for defamation and he got his DOJ to block it by claiming he was speaking in his official capacity as POTUS.
Not block it but use their resources to defend him.
DoJ have withdrawn that now.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • Never Forget
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 08:26:06 pm »
Trump is a one man machine for keeping the legal industry in employment.

If it is not him doing stupid shit that gets him charged with crimes, it is then his supporters threatening judges and getting arrested or releasesing juror names which will inevitably lead to investigation and arrests. The Jan 6 mob must have kept a dept of FBI agents busy for months/years identifying everyone and charging them.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 01:17:49 am »
Quote
Trump effort to attack Biden backfires as sinister DC military photo turns out to be from his own presidency

Former President Donald Trump reposted a meme of the DC National Guard stationed outside of the Lincoln Memorial in an effort to slam President Joe Bidenbut as it turns out, that photo was taken during his own administration.

If you need 10,000 armed soldiers to protect your inauguration from the people then you probably werent elected by the people, the Truth Social meme says, suggesting that Mr Biden lost the election that brought him to power.

Mr Trump re-Truthed a post by @Godloving, who wrote on Wednesday, From the campaign to the election, vote certification, inauguration, and administration...it all screams FRAUDULENT ELECTION!! Everybody knows it, no one does anything about it! There is only one leader with the courage and plan to fix this and its President Trump!! In fact, there is no other leader, anywhere!!

Despite pairing the emphatic words with the haunting photo in an attempt to blast Mr Biden, the image was actually captured in 2020 amid protests after George Floyd was killed by police.

The photo went viral at the time because of the striking contrast depicted in the scene. The Lincoln Memorial was built to honour a president who famously issued the Emancipation Proclamation; the site was also where Martin Luther King Jr delivered his I have a Dream speech.

Having troops dressed in military gear perched resolutely on the landmarks steps evokes a different feeling entirely.

The re-post from Mr Trump comes shortly after he was indictedboth federally and in the state of Georgiafor his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Even after numerous legal efforts failed to prove any evidence of election fraud, the 2024 GOP frontrunner still continues to maintain that the election was rigged.



Following the Georgia indictment, which was brought on Monday evening, the former president wrote on Truth Social: Can you believe it? This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willisis charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference. No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election. Those are the ones you should be going after, not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!

He faces 13 felony counts in Georgia, including racketeering, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of conspiracy to make false statements under oath, two counts of conspiracy to file false documents, two counts of solicitation of a public officer, filing false documents, conspiracy to solicit false statements, and making false statements.

He is joined by 18 others who were indicted, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell.

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/trump-effort-attack-biden-backfires-222023789.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 