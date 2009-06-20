« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 250922 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4680 on: August 10, 2023, 10:52:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August 10, 2023, 10:37:16 pm
Yeah, this must be his last chance.
I was just wondering what US laws is on this, in prison, wins Presidency, how can that possibly work unless he's released from prison. you would think the US constitution would have the rules wrote in stone.

Funny that you can't vote (in most states) while in prison but you can be President.

Only in America.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4681 on: August 10, 2023, 10:52:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 10, 2023, 10:39:29 pm
I'm pretty sure there is not a single word in the Constitution of the US that prevents someone being president while in jail.  there's zero to stop a convicted felon.
Yeah, I think we all heard a lot about the constitution in all the speeches at Trumps Impeachments, they seem the only way to stop a president from standing again, being in prison for trying to overthrow the government doesn't seem to be mentioned. there must be a reason for it but seems crazy system.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4682 on: August 10, 2023, 10:56:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August 10, 2023, 10:52:45 pm
Yeah, I think we all heard a lot about the constitution in all the speeches at Trumps Impeachments, they seem the only way to stop a president from standing again, being in prison for trying to overthrow the government doesn't seem to be mentioned. there must be a reason for it but seems crazy system.
in many countries the laws / rules about politicians are predicated on the assumption that most ppl in high positions would have some semblance of decency, so they are silent on the scenarios we can project for this twat.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4683 on: August 10, 2023, 10:57:19 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 10, 2023, 10:52:24 pm
Funny that you can't vote (in most states) while in prison but you can be President.

Only in America.
Can never understand how a President can just pardon anyone they want to without good reason. it's like our Honours system, here's a reward for being loyal . doesn't matter if your a traitor or a criminal.
« Last Edit: August 10, 2023, 11:10:32 pm by oldfordie »
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4684 on: August 10, 2023, 11:06:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 10, 2023, 10:56:17 pm
in many countries the laws / rules about politicians are predicated on the assumption that most ppl in high positions would have some semblance of decency, so they are silent on the scenarios we can project for this twat.
Yeah, in this case at least Congress will stop any tyrant siezing power. nope. if it doing it means they lose their seat then they are quiet happy to go along with it.
I don't know if you saw Jamie Raskins speech on the ideals they had writing the constitution, how they knew the bigger threat would come from within, brilliant, it's the reason they came up with the Separation of Powers, 1 of them would be able to step in and save the day, they were talking about the SC but it makes you wonder why any prison sentence doesn't bar someone from standing as president.
You would think the SC could still make a ruling on anything not covered.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4685 on: August 10, 2023, 11:12:29 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August 10, 2023, 11:06:09 pm
You would think the SC could still make a ruling on anything not covered.
Thomas will make any ruling you want if you bung him an RV.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4686 on: August 10, 2023, 11:48:43 pm »
The US constitution is a car crash of a document. It's easier to update the Holy Freaking Bible.

That said, they're hardly alone. The UK doesn't even have a written constitution parse; more a collection of generally accepted gentleman's agreements. I don't know whether that flexibility is a hindrance or a help, but I think we can all safely assume that comparatively the US constitution has some major holes that will be difficult to plug.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4687 on: August 11, 2023, 12:17:46 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 10, 2023, 11:48:43 pm
The US constitution is a car crash of a document. It's easier to update the Holy Freaking Bible.

That said, they're hardly alone. The UK doesn't even have a written constitution parse; more a collection of generally accepted gentleman's agreements. I don't know whether that flexibility is a hindrance or a help, but I think we can all safely assume that comparatively the US constitution has some major holes that will be difficult to plug.

On the bible.

I was reading today that pastors in the US are starting to have real problems getting people to buy inti the whole Jesus thing in church

They dont like the sermon on the Mount apparently, makes Jesus seem like a liberal and they hate liberals
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4688 on: August 11, 2023, 12:22:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 11, 2023, 12:17:46 am
On the bible.

I was reading today that pastors in the US are starting to have real problems getting people to buy inti the whole Jesus thing in church

They dont like the sermon on the Mount apparently, makes Jesus seem like a liberal and they hate liberals

Yeah, it's been covered in the US thread. I mentioned in there the view that the US Christian church - regardless of denomination - is increasingly divorced from what is considered actual Christian teachings. We're dealing with people who genuinely believe Jesus would approve of guns and killing political enemies, and letting those in difficulty struggle and die, because, hey, the American Dream.

The American Dream, as Arthur Miller knew years ago, is being transformed into something of a suicide pact.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4689 on: August 11, 2023, 12:48:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 11, 2023, 12:17:46 am
On the bible.

I was reading today that pastors in the US are starting to have real problems getting people to buy inti the whole Jesus thing in church

They dont like the sermon on the Mount apparently, makes Jesus seem like a liberal and they hate liberals

Quote from: SamLad on August  9, 2023, 05:28:57 pm
Evangelical Christian leader Russell Moore revealed this week that many evangelical pastors have become alarmed that their Trump-loving congregants have become so militant that they are even rejecting the teachings of Jesus Christ.

In an interview with NPR, Moore said that multiple pastors had told him disturbing stories about their congregants being upset when they read from the famous "Sermon on the Mount" in which Christ espoused the principles of forgiveness and mercy as central to Christian doctrine.

"Multiple pastors tell me, essentially, the same story about quoting the Sermon on the Mount, parenthetically, in their preaching  'turn the other cheek'  [and] to have someone come up after to say, 'Where did you get those liberal talking points?'" Moore revealed. "And what was alarming to me is that in most of these scenarios, when the pastor would say, 'I'm literally quoting Jesus Christ,' the response would not be, 'I apologize.' The response would be, 'Yes, but that doesn't work anymore. That's weak.'"

Moore, who has been an outspoken critic of many evangelicals' embrace of Trump, argues that this has led him to conclude that American evangelical Christianity is now in crisis.

"When we get to the point where the teachings of Jesus himself are seen as subversive to us, then we're in a crisis," he said.

Moore also said that one problem is that many Christians simply feel alienated and lonely, as politics have come to take over the community outlets that churches once held.

"The roots of the political problem really come down to disconnection, loneliness, sense of alienation," he said. "Even in churches that are still healthy and functioning, regular churchgoing is not what it was a generation ago, in which the entire structure of the week was defined by the community."

https://archive.ph/OIgq9
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4690 on: August 11, 2023, 05:53:38 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 10, 2023, 11:18:17 am
From what Ive heard/read recently the defense team will be trying to get the tape excluded from evidence because it would be imflamatory to the jury. I kinda thought that was the point of evidence, it makes the defendant look bad if theres live video of him with his hand in the till.

Trump's defence team:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dx32b5igLwA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dx32b5igLwA</a>
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4691 on: August 11, 2023, 09:45:22 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on August 10, 2023, 09:51:20 pm
Ive got a excuse, I watched a MTG video today, it's had a effect.  :)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 10, 2023, 10:14:12 pm
I am not familiar with that acronym. Sounds nasty. Not sure that would be something I'd share at RAWK.
Quote from: oldfordie on August 10, 2023, 10:24:18 pm
Margaret Taylor-Greene, the nutter with all the CTs.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 10, 2023, 10:31:40 pm
Jesus Christ. It is even worse than I imagined. :o
@oldfordie If it not apparent by now, it was just a small joke. :) I know MTG is Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4692 on: August 11, 2023, 09:51:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 11, 2023, 12:17:46 am
On the bible.

I was reading today that pastors in the US are starting to have real problems getting people to buy inti the whole Jesus thing in church

They dont like the sermon on the Mount apparently, makes Jesus seem like a liberal and they hate liberals

Blessed are the cheesemongers.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4693 on: August 12, 2023, 12:34:29 pm »
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4694 on: August 12, 2023, 04:34:45 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4695 on: August 12, 2023, 09:54:30 pm »
Jack Smiths team have or are ready to file over 11 million documents for the case. That's not bedtime reading for anyone.
Is that an unnecessary overload that could backfire and cause delays?
Or is it simply being through, providing everything available which the defence will never read but they can't say they've never been provided?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4696 on: August 12, 2023, 10:41:11 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4697 on: August 12, 2023, 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on August 12, 2023, 09:54:30 pm
Jack Smiths team have or are ready to file over 11 million documents for the case. That's not bedtime reading for anyone.
Is that an unnecessary overload that could backfire and cause delays?
Or is it simply being through, providing everything available which the defence will never read but they can't say they've never been provided?
catch 22 isn't it? 

but my top-grade legal education from Law & Order tells me it's not unusual for one side to do all they can to swamp the other. more chance they'll miss sommat.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4698 on: August 13, 2023, 12:13:48 am »
Quote from: John C on August 12, 2023, 09:54:30 pm
Jack Smiths team have or are ready to file over 11 million documents for the case. That's not bedtime reading for anyone.
Is that an unnecessary overload that could backfire and cause delays?
Or is it simply being through, providing everything available which the defence will never read but they can't say they've never been provided?
They are obliged to supply it all. It is part of discovery. The idea being, any evidence the prosecution found during their investigation which tends towards proving innocence is in the position of the defense. The prosecution cannot pick and choose what they turn over.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4699 on: August 13, 2023, 12:25:02 am »
Quote from: SamLad on August 12, 2023, 11:01:38 pm
catch 22 isn't it? 

but my top-grade legal education from Law & Order tells me it's not unusual for one side to do all they can to swamp the other. more chance they'll miss sommat.
In my legal experience (watching Erin Brockovich), in lawsuits, the defendants responding to a subpoena might attempt to swamp the plaintiffs by providing all manner of irrelevant information to bury the juicy bits. But that's not the same thing as prosecutors turning over the information they collected during their investigation.

Eleven million pages of information a hell of a lot to wade through. But on the other hand, Trump has resources - they can hire as many lawyers as are required.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4700 on: August 13, 2023, 01:09:27 am »
Helps if you don't pay them
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4701 on: August 13, 2023, 01:11:37 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 13, 2023, 01:09:27 am
Helps if you don't pay them
It does, that. ;D
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4702 on: Yesterday at 07:44:44 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 13, 2023, 01:09:27 am
Helps if you don't pay them
To be fair any idiot that chooses to work for him now deserves whatever bad shit comes their way. Can't pay your bills because he won't pay you? What a pity.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4703 on: Yesterday at 05:25:58 pm »
« Reply #4704 on: Yesterday at 05:48:45 pm »




Quote
"I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury," Trump posted. "He shouldnt."

"I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia," Trump added. "He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!"[/img]
« Reply #4705 on: Yesterday at 06:15:16 pm »
Trump's only hope are legal technicalities or jury contamination - or riling his base up to the point somebody does something stupid.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

« Reply #4706 on: Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:15:16 pm
Trump's only hope are legal technicalities or jury contamination - or riling his base up to the point somebody does something stupid.
he's begging to get put in jail for a couple of days, which would = millions in donations from his idiots.
« Reply #4707 on: Yesterday at 06:42:41 pm »
Fani is taking the piss now, love the lady.

"Fulton County court quickly deletes docket report showing Trump charges for racketeering and conspiracy"   :lmao :wellin
« Reply #4708 on: Yesterday at 06:43:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm
he's begging to get put in jail for a couple of days, which would = millions in donations from his idiots.

I don't think then he quite realises his situation. The judge could put him in jail until his trial date. That could be at least 5 months away. And without social media. That's practically a death sentence for a man who's oxygen is publicity. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4709 on: Yesterday at 06:52:20 pm »
Maybe he's hoping for a Bobby Seale.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 02:55:52 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:42:41 pm
Fani is taking the piss now, love the lady.

"Fulton County court quickly deletes docket report showing Trump charges for racketeering and conspiracy"   :lmao :wellin

Quote
Georgia grand jury investigating Trump allegations of election interference returns 10 indictments

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, that has been investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election returned 10 indictments Monday evening. The identities of the defendant or defendants and details about the charges have not yet been made public.

The grand jury returned the indictments around 9 p.m. ET, and a clerk said it could take 1 to 3 hours to process.

The investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, was prompted in part by a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger: "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

Attorneys for Trump said in February that they would challenge any indictment filed by Willis' office.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and has accused Willis of pursuing the case out of political animus.  :)

In a September 2022 statement about the Fulton County investigation, Trump called his conversation with Raffensperger "an absolutely PERFECT phone call" in which he did "nothing wrong." Trump has since repeated that that the call was "perfect," including at an Aug. 7 rally in New Hampshire.

The investigation grew from its initial focus, eventually probing a variety of efforts by Trump and his allies to undermine Joe Biden's victory in Georgia  including an alleged scheme to submit an alternate slate of electors committed to nominating Trump, attempts to pressure or intimidate election workers and, in at least one county, accessing election software and data.   

Over the course of about six months in 2022, the special purpose grand jury's dozens of interviews included Trump advisers such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as Georgia officials such as Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp. In January, it completed a report based on its investigation and turned it over to Willis, who ultimately decided to bring the charges before a regular grand jury.

Three other felony cases against Trump

Trump, the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges, has previously been indicted in three separate cases.

In the New York criminal case, Trump entered a not guilty plea on April 4 after he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsification of business records. The charges relate to alleged efforts to obscure the source of payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who agreed in October 2016 not to speak publicly about an alleged affair with Trump. Trump has denied having the affair and any wrongdoing in connection with this case. He claims this case is also politically motivated.

In the Florida federal case, Trump entered a not guilty plea on June 13 to 37 counts after he was indicted on allegations related to his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence after his presidency. He also pleaded not guilty in August to additional counts filed in a superseding indictment. Trump has denied wrongdoing and repeatedly criticized special counsel Jack Smith, calling him a "radical."

And in a separate case pursued by the special counsel, Trump pleaded not guilty on August 3 in Washington, D.C., to four counts related to an alleged conspiracy to thwart the electoral vote count following his 2020 election loss.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-charges-fulton-county-georgia-election-investigation/
