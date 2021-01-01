which will also be added to the docket.



I'm praying at some point that Smith asks for Trump to be held in custody because of his hate speech and threats to people in authority. The orange mingebag will crumble within hours.



Something like that needs to happen, he's put many lives in danger over the last few yrs, I was watching Jamie Raskin being interviewed yesterday, question was it is hard to prove he incited the riot, Raskin was straight back with then why did the crowd call Mike Pence a traitor, why did they chant Hang Mike Pence, where did they get that from?