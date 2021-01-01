« previous next »
which will also be added to the docket. :D

I'm praying at some point that Smith asks for Trump to be held in custody because of his hate speech and threats to people in authority. The orange mingebag will crumble within hours.

He probably should be held in custody as hes clearly using his influence to possibly sway any jury or witnesses. He should at least have his devices taken off him.
I'm praying at some point that Smith asks for Trump to be held in custody because of his hate speech and threats to people in authority. The orange mingebag will crumble within hours.
Something like that needs to happen, he's put many lives in danger over the last few yrs, I was watching Jamie Raskin being interviewed yesterday, question was it is hard to prove he incited the riot, Raskin was straight back with then why did the crowd call Mike Pence a traitor, why did they chant Hang Mike Pence, where did they get that from?
I absolutely agree. Trump is a piece of shit and he doesn't care who dies if he stays out of jail. He's utter scum.
He probably should be held in custody as hes clearly using his influence to possibly sway any jury or witnesses. He should at least have his devices taken off him.

He was warned, lets see if she's willing to back up her words or not.
Should be the Dems new slogan.

"Donald J Trump is coming after you."
The world will be a better place when he is dead
