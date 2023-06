If the whole Trump shitshow wasn't so serious, it really would be hillarious.



I watched him this morning unleashing on Bill Barr, as well as denegrating John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney as an aside, and I couldn't help but wonder out loud if Trump actually knows that HE hired these people. If they did terrible jobs, it only speaks to his appaling judgement.



My dad was like that with his staff where he'd employ them at 16, spend 2 or 3 years training them, then immediately start moaning about how crap they were.Jealousy is a strange mental state as it blinds you to your own inadequacies and insecurities whilst highlighting them to everyone else.