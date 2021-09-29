more good news ....



CNN: Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos, according to three sources familiar with the matter.



Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New Yorks eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal.



The exact nature of the charges couldnt immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos campaign finance filings and other claims.