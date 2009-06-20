« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 198057 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm »
Jamie Raskin gave a incredible speech explaining the purpose. the reasoning etc behind the Constitutions "Separation of Powers" during Trumps last Impeachment.
Legislative.(Congress) Executive (President) Judiciary (Supreme Court etc)
How it's whole purpose is to protect the US from tyrants seizing power.
If a Tyrant President goes rouge then Congress and the Judiciary can step in and stop them, if the rouge President has the backing of a rouge Congress which Trump had during his Impeachment then the Judiciary can step in and stop them.
It's a brilliant system as long as at least 1 branch is prepared to protect the constitution when the country is under threat.

I think this is the situation the US faces now. the threat of a rouge president backed by a rouge Congress. only the judiciary can stop them now.

Isn't the way, the people claiming to be patriots who are throwing shit at the Judiciary for playing politics ignore the whole purpose of the Separation of Powers so they can defend a Tyrant.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,646
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm »
The trouble is, this is a case fraud case.  Its not a massive tax fraud case either not on the scale of businesses like Trumps were talking $2/3hundred k.
So isnt the most likely outcome a fine?? (If guilty)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,994
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 12:04:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm
The trouble is, this is a case fraud case.  Its not a massive tax fraud case either not on the scale of businesses like Trumps were talking $2/3hundred k.
So isnt the most likely outcome a fine?? (If guilty)

Maybe it's been specifically picked as a case to see what happens? If anything can get done (conviction?) and then go all guns blazing?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,481
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 12:11:35 pm »
It's important to remember that, as Hillary Clinton was been grilled and investigated for alleged crimes and security breaches, Trump was committing ACTUAL crimes to boost his electoral chances. He was still signing these checks after assuming office.

He's done worse stuff before, during and since leaving office, but this is an important first step. And remember,  he can't be pardoned for state level crimes.

I hope they get the bastard on the stand. He sticks his foot in his mouth when Hannity is chucking him softball questions. A prosecutor will make mincefat out of him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 12:15:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm
I think this is the situation the US faces now. the threat of a rouge president backed by a rouge Congress. only the judiciary can stop them now.

Rogue.

Rouge is either:

- French for red

- Something people use to colour their cheeks red

- The bat from Sonic the Hedgehog
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 12:17:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:04:15 am
I think , generally speaking, this has to be the case, or there's not incentive not to cover-up (assuming we've already thrown morals out of the window).

Does a conviction prevent him becoming president?  Can he be president from jail? Can they build a jail in the whitehouse?
There is nothing within the Constitution to prevent this. But I did hear one TV lawyer suggest that he feels that being unable to vote as a prisoner might be interpreted as also barring the prisoner from receiving votes. I am unsure of the logic - but presumably there is some.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:15:30 pm
Rogue.

Rouge is either:

- French for red

- Something people use to colour their cheeks red

- The bat from Sonic the Hedgehog
Perhaps oldfordie was referring to the possibility of a Khmer Rouge Government in the US, lead by Pol Pot-bellied Trump.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,481
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 12:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm
Perhaps oldfordie was referring to the possibility of a Khmer Rouge Government in the US, lead by Pol Pot-bellied Trump.

"Pol Pot-Belly". I like it!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,162
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 12:46:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm
It's a brilliant system as long as at least 1 branch is prepared to protect the constitution when the country is under threat.


Just to note this isn't an exclusively American thing, many democracies have the same model.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Separation_of_powers
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 12:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:15:30 pm
Rogue.

Rouge is either:

- French for red

- Something people use to colour their cheeks red

- The bat from Sonic the Hedgehog
You live and learn, thanks. sorry my post must have been confusing for you.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:49:47 pm
You live and learn, thanks. sorry my post must have been confusing for you.

It's just a personal annoyance I've had for about 25 years, since starting at my very first job. I asked for the password 'Rogue2' inspired by the Empire Strikes Back. Went to log in, didn't accept it. Sent my chosen password through to the IT bod again, was told it was set, still didn't work. Went round and round until it transpired he didn't know how to spell the word. It is quite a common mispelling, but one I'm especially attuned to...
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 01:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm
It's just a personal annoyance I've had for about 25 years, since starting at my very first job. I asked for the password 'Rogue2' inspired by the Empire Strikes Back. Went to log in, didn't accept it. Sent my chosen password through to the IT bod again, was told it was set, still didn't work. Went round and round until it transpired he didn't know how to spell the word. It is quite a common mispelling, but one I'm especially attuned to...
:) ive never had a problem with my Pisswords  :)
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,057
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 01:17:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm

If a Tyrant President goes rouge

What if he goes very orange?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3693 on: Yesterday at 01:27:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:49:47 pm
You live and learn, thanks. sorry my post must have been confusing for you.
Na. Riquende was surely being a pedant. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,190
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3694 on: Yesterday at 01:28:44 pm »
Quote
Business Insider
Trump wants to sit out his next court appearance. The judge presiding over his case says all defendants have to show up and he's no different.
Story by hgetahun@insider.com (Hannah Getahun,Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert,Jacob Shamsian) • Yesterday 7:46 PM


Donald Trump's lawyers asked if he could skip future court date appearances.
His request was denied by the judge overseeing the case.

Trump faces 34 felony counts after a probe into a 2016 "hush-money" payment to Stormy Daniels.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer asked the judge overseeing his Manhattan criminal case during Tuesday's arraignment if he really needs to come to New York again for the next hearing.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan told the Trump lawyers that he expects that "all other defendants to appear in court, even high profile defendants" and would not be making an exception for the former president.

Todd Blanche, one of three attorneys representing Trump, who faces 34 felony counts for first-degree falsifying business records, argued that Trump's appearances in court were "extraordinarily burdensome and expensive on the city."

"All of lower Manhattan was shut down today," Blanche told Merchan, according to transcripts of the hearing.

Trump Tower, as well as the area near the Manhattan courthouse, had barricades and "Do Not Park" signs placed by authorities ahead of the former president's appearance in court.

The judge agreed that securely getting Trump to the Manhattan court was a "huge undertaking today for everyone involved" and said that lawyers could consult him in the future should something unexpected come up that would make Trump unable to attend court.

"I think in the interest of transparency and assuring the rules of law evenhandedly, at this time I'm going to deny your application," Merchan said in court.

Merchan scheduled the next hearing in the case for December 4, where he will hear arguments to decide whether to dismiss any of the charges.

The timing could present problems for Trump's presidential campaign, which will be entering the final stretch before the Iowa caucuses.

The case is the result of a years-long investigation into the former president's finances and business dealings as he was running for office in 2016.

Prosecutors allege that Trump authorized Michael Cohen, his personal attorney at the time, to pay the adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 "before the election to prevent her from publicizing a sexual encounter" with Trump. Daniels has claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, an allegation the former president has consistently denied.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to arranging the payment and received a three year prison sentence. He was released early due to COVID-19 concerns.

Trump on Tuesday entered a plea of not guilty for each of the 34 charges against him.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-wants-to-sit-out-his-next-court-appearance-the-judge-presiding-over-his-case-says-all-defendants-have-to-show-up-and-he-s-no-different/ar-AA19tO2B?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=cfd837bbb4514d788d02d59f7dc67316&ei=15

He could take the subway.

The 4 train, Downtown.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:36:35 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3695 on: Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:17:30 pm
What if he goes very orange?
The Constitution is clear. all men are equal including the orange ones.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3696 on: Yesterday at 02:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:27:10 pm
Na. Riquende was surely being a pedant. :)
you say that like it's a bad thing.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,572
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3697 on: Yesterday at 02:45:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:56:23 am
Weve been boring each other for pages about this.

Short story: he paid off women who might tell tales against him & damage his electoral prospects. Not a major crime, however falsifying his business records is (its essentially fraud) which rise to a felony level because that deception was to cover up the bigger crime of the misuse of campaign funds. Once more the cover-up is worse than the original crimes.


Thing is, if he'd paid the money out of his personal bank account, there would have been no legal comeback.

But the greedy chiseller had his business pay for it, then claim it as a tax deductable under a false expense.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3698 on: Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:45:34 pm

Thing is, if he'd paid the money out of his personal bank account, there would have been no legal comeback.

But the greedy chiseller had his business pay for it, then claim it as a tax deductable under a false expense.
Be interesting if his defence use it as a argument as I think it's a bit more serious than tax evasion.
I imagine he still would have been committing a crime even if he had paid the money out of his own personal account as he paid the hush money to help his presidential campaign, all money spent on a presidential campaign has to be declared by law. in this case he hid the payment as a business expense.
Seems the offence of not declaring the payment to help his Presidential campaign is far more serious than avoiding tax on a couple of hundred thousand dollars.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,316
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3699 on: Yesterday at 03:19:54 pm »
The lawyers on a podcast I listened to suggested that Bragg had blown Trumps potential defence that he was paying off Daniels to spare the potential hurt to his family. However, theres evidence (I assume through Cohen) that he wished he could wait until after the election so that he didnt have to pay anything. And as mentioned he had to go and make Cohens reimbursement tax deductible because hes so cheap. Which is another potential crime.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,190
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3700 on: Yesterday at 03:40:10 pm »
A gag order is prob what Chump wants.  Then he could claim his free speech rights have been violated.

The more he talks, the deeper his foot.

Meanwhile, the only pols who showed at Mar-El-Arsehole were MTG & Gaetz.

So great that their leading candidate is gonna get trounced and everyone knows it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3701 on: Yesterday at 04:15:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm


I think this is the situation the US faces now. the threat of a rouge president backed by a rouge Congress. only the judiciary can stop them now.



Thought he was orange?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,041
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3702 on: Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm »
Its funny, some maga loon tweeted why don't they go after those in Epsteins book until it was pointed out to them that Trump was in his book!
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,057
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3703 on: Yesterday at 05:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm
Its funny, some maga loon tweeted why don't they go after those in Epsteins book until it was pointed out to them that Trump was in his book!

I did not read the book, never read it, never picked it up, gone for some covfefe
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,190
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3704 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm »
This should add some more laffs to the thread.
Quote
Who could it be?
Trump's Secret Love Child Revealed  Twitter Users React with Savage Humor
Story by Dolores Quintana  5h ago

A New York City grand jury has formally charged former President Donald Trump with thirty-four felony counts of falsifying business records. Among those charges is brings up a story that had surfaced before but was treated as a rumor and buried by Trump's friends at American Media Incorporated, publisher of The National Enquirer. Trump pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in a courtroom today.

The story came from one of the doormen who once worked at the Trump Tower, Dino Sajudin. Sajudin had a story to tell, and it was 2015, five months into Trump's successful presidential run. He knew the name of Trump's alleged mistress and the child that Trump allegedly fathered with the anonymous woman.

This Is Big
In all the frenzy surrounding this historical event, the first time a former President of the United States had been formally charged with a crime, people debated the tough issues. But one person on Twitter noticed the charge related to the child Trump fathered out of wedlock, and Twitter was ground zero for hilarity after she did.

User Qondi Ntini posted this meme of Vice President Kamala Harris gleefully sipping a drink through a straw. I'm in awe of how expressive this meme is. Who knew you could telegraph that much joy in one photo? The tweet also references the soap opera All My Children, where someone always finds out about someone else's secret love child. Perfect.

Here Are the Facts
Ntini quote tweeted this tweet from reporter Katie Phang that told the facts about this part of the indictment. Trump paid thirty thousand dollars to silence the doorman who allegedly had information about the child.

Which Soap Opera Is This?
User Miceltaz believed Days Of Our Lives might be a more fitting soap opera analogy but that the character Stefano DiMera was a nicer person than Trump.

Who Can It Be Now?
Those responding to the thread suddenly began jokingly speculating about the child's identity. Let's say they had some interesting ideas. Awais asked if it might be the U.S. Representative of the Third District of New York, George Santos, who has a similar laid-back attitude towards laws. He is also an ally of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The next candidate is CNN commentator and political advisor Van Jones. Jones has worked with former Presidents Obama and Trump, so both sides of the political divide are getting dinged here. User Lov2game posted a smiling photo of Jones, and no one could contain their laughter.

Seriously, they couldn't.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/trump-s-secret-love-child-revealed-twitter-users-react-with-savage-humor/ar-AA19vnFS?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=714bd058db6e4ba88a5bb35dfba66d52&ei=7

Good thing there was no abortion, he'd lose 3% of his base.

He was dating a beautiful young black chick.  You don't suppose............
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:18:02 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,190
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3705 on: Yesterday at 10:21:40 pm »
Quote
The Atlantic
Depraved, Deranged, and Doing Real Damage
Opinion by Peter Wehner  2h ago

In his speech last night to his supporters at Mar-a-Lago, made several hours after he was arraigned in Manhattan on 34 felony counts, Donald Trump took aim at Juan Merchan, the judge in the case.

I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign, and a lot of it, Trump said. He also compared the conduct of Merchan, who presided over the Trump Organizations tax-fraud trial, to something right out of the old Soviet Union.

Earlier in the day, two of Trumps sons, Don Jr. and Eric, attacked the judges daughter as well, with the former tweeting a picture of her. This came a few days after Trump posted a fake image of himself swinging a baseball bat at the head of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whom Trump referred to on his Truth Social platform as an animal.

I recently wrote that Trump was behaving like a mob boss. That comparison turns out to have been insulting to mob bosses everywhere. Andrew Weissmann, a former lead prosecutor in Robert Muellers Special Counsels office, was asked on MSNBC about Trumps attack on Judge Merchan and his family. Noting that he had prosecuted Mafia cases in the past, Weissmann said, You do not have this behavior from a mob boss. There is a rule in organized crime. You do not do this with respect to prosecutors. You dont do this with respect to the judge. You certainly dont go after their families. Its bad business to do that. Leave it to Donald Trump to go where Mafia dons will not.

On the day Trump was arraigned, the RealClearPolitics average of polls showed him far ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 50.8 percent to 24.6 percent, with no other Republican drawing above 5 percent. In recent weeks, Trump has been surging in the polls, including since the indictment was announced.

Sarah Longwell, who has been doing focus groups with two-time Trump voters, reports that in her most recent groups, everyone supported Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, which hasnt been the case for months and months.

Almost all elected Republicans who have spoken out have rallied to defend Trump. Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to be on the verge of tears as he begged people to send money to support Trump. Even those positioning themselves to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination are rising to the defense of the indicted ex-president. In listening to them, you would think Trump has never done anything wrong, ever. He is a victim, a persecuted martyrand, as Marjorie Taylor Greene reminded us, he is in good company: Jesus was arrested too. (This was a particularly nice touch during Holy Week.)

Two things are happening at once: Trump, depraved and deranged, is lashing out, more venomous than ever. As my colleague David Graham notes, in last nights speech, Trump described Special Counsel Jack Smith as a radical-left lunatic known as a bomb thrower; the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor Fani Willis as a local racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta; and New York Attorney General Letitia James as a racist. All three are investigating Trump.

Republican officials, whether they appreciate and admire Trump or are fearful of and submissive to him, continue to stand by him. They recognize that he is the most dominant and popular figure in the Republican Party. And they are stuck with him.

They have had countless opportunities over the years to take the exit ramp, from the release of the Access Hollywood tape, to Trumps first impeachment, to his attempt to overthrow an election, to the violent insurrection at the Capitol. They have refused every time. More criminal charges of an even more serious nature are unlikely to change that. Were witnessing the political equivalent of abuse victims struggling to break with their abusers. Having long failed to part ways with Trump, they now feel like they can never break with him. Privately, many Republicans hope that someone else, anyone else, including prosecutors, will do what they were too craven to do, and free them of Trump. But publicly, they are, almost to a person, on his side. The tribe demands no less of its members. To do otherwise is to suffer the fate of the intrepid Liz Cheney.

Republican leaders never grasped how, at every juncture, their willingness to go along with Trump even when they knew bettertheir willingness to defend his misdeeds, to attack his critics, to bite their tongue, to engage in whataboutismincreased Trumps hold on the party and further radicalized the base. As that happened, the normies became more passive, more compliant, less influential, and more willing to accept and defend a man who is, by any reasonable standard, crazed and unstable. And so, here we are.

The Trump era has been illuminating in this regard. In the past, wondering just how far a party would go in defense of its leader was a matter of speculation. But Trump has moved this question from the realm of speculation to the realm of reality. The GOP has hitched its wagon to Trump, and he is leading them to places even they never imagined. A grotesque man presides over a grotesque party.

In January 2016, when Trump said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any voters, people thought it was hyperbole. It turned out to be prophecy.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/depraved-deranged-and-doing-real-damage/ar-AA19vNHm?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=23e487057c8b407b9383239f44b378c2&ei=7
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,190
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3706 on: Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm »
Quote
The Independent
Trump deejayed until 2am at a private Mar-a-Lago arraignment party before paranoid calls to staff
Story by Oliver O'Connell  49m ago

There is an endless fascination with what goes on behind closed doors when the rich and powerful (and criminally charged) are out of the glare of the cameras.

Documentaries, biopics, and streaming dramas based on imagined realities are always popular entertainment fodder.

Thanks to reporting by The Washington Post we got a little glimpse behind the curtain at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night following former President Donald Trumps grievance-laden speech to supporters after his arrest and arraignment in New York.

Having spoken for not much more than 20 minutes, Mr Trump ended his dull, dull, dull remarks somewhat abruptly after lashing out at the judge and prosecutor and their families and taking a quick tour of the various investigations into his actions while president.

Accustomed to rambling speeches that drag on for well over an hour, Trump-watchers speculated that the slightly hoarse-sounding 76-year-old former president may have been tired after his big day in court.

Not the case, according to reporting by the Post: After the speech, Trump had a late dinner and then stayed up until about 2am deejaying for a small group of aides and guests. He woke up around 6am and started calling associates to ask about the coverage, according to a Trump campaign official.

It continues: In private, advisers say, Trump spends much of his time meeting and talking with lawyers and worrying about various investigations, particularly the documents probe. Advisers say he keeps close tabs on who is testifying and asks a lot of questions about it.

Mr Trumps rallies and other events are known for their eclectic playlists of the former presidents favourite pieces of music, so perhaps it is not such a surprise that, buoyed by the lack of any significant surprises from the indictment against him, he wanted the party to continue.

Before the speech in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, the crowd was warmed up by a mixture of songs by Johnny Cash, David Bowie, and the Broadway cast of Phantom of the Opera among other artists, before Mr Trumps traditional entrance to God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood.

Among those in attendance were sons Don Jr, Eric, and Baron; Dons partner Kimberly Guilfoyle; Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos; Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz; Trump mainstays Roger Stone and Mike Lindell; and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

There was no sign of former first lady Melania Trump. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were also not seen.

The confusing party-like atmosphere  after Mr Trump had become the first-ever former president to face criminal charges  was somewhat defused by the low-energy, complaint-filled nature of the speech, though the ebullient crowd did their best to boo and laugh at the right moments.

As the Post notes: The split-screen highlighted the two worlds Trump is spanning as he makes a third straight bid for the presidency: one in which he is a defiant political hero and early polling leader for the 2024 Republican nomination, and another in which he is in increasing legal peril.

It is not known who was invited to the after party to listen to the former presidents favourite tunes.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-deejayed-until-2am-at-a-private-mar-a-lago-arraignment-party-before-paranoid-calls-to-staff/ar-AA19wmfg?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=c6f8a3907bac44d5b9bd6ad67b6f828d&ei=8


DJ Trump.  He's already got the brand.

Planning his next career move?

What a candidate.

Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3707 on: Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm »
Pence has said that he won't appeal against having to appear before the Grand Jury.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,190
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 03:25:57 am »
Quote
Raw Story
Former Trump lawyer says Jack Smith has slam-dunk evidence on documents case
Story by Matthew Chapman  31m ago

Special counsel Jack Smith's criminal investigation into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is compelling, and a bigger legal threat to former President Donald Trump than the Manhattan Stormy Daniels hush payment prosecution, argued former White House lawyer Ty Cobb on CNN Wednesday evening.

"There is so much attention on the Alvin Bragg indictment," said anchor Erin Burnett. "I do know, though, that you think that there is another and a bigger charge more significant charge about to come in the special counsel's investigation into the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and that you think that Jack Smith will charge Trump with obstruction, and he's going to do that likely within 60 days. Why that specific charge and why that, at this point, accelerated timeline?"

"I think ... the evidence is falling into place so neatly on those offenses," said Cobb. "On the false statements to the FBI, to the Department of Justice on the attempts to conceal documents both in connection with the grand jury subpoena and in connection um what with the post search events. So I think that case is coming together rapidly and in a way that is virtually unassailable, and it may well overtake, I think it will well overtake, the January 6th investigation. Keep in mind, there are two different grand juries on those two matters, and there's no obligation that they be brought at the same time."

"So I think that case is accelerating," Cobb continued. "I think the evidence, you know, it's coming over the transom in waves, and it's all falling neatly into place. And it should not be difficult, given the fact that ever since the government noticed big gaps in the documents that Trump had left at the White House and what he had previously known to have, including the letters from his, you know, friends in North Korea ever since they started trying to get those documents and retrieve the classified documents, there has been false statement after false statement. There have been, you know, failures to cooperate. There has been an attempt to have employees lie to people. So the evidence is building brick by brick, and there isn't a good brick in there for the former president."

"You think all this could happen, just to be clear, within the next 60 days charge?" asked Burnett.

"I do," confirmed Cobb. "I think the evidence has come together fast enough to that that could be easily charged. And if it is charged that quickly, I think it could, you know, quickly overtake the Bragg case as the lead case, most likely to get to trial before November of 2024."

"So just to be clear, you think this one could end up being finished by then?" Burnett pressed him."So it is possible, given the way you see the evidence, that Trump could be convicted before the election and actually could be sentenced to jail time," said Cobb. "But the key word there being 'possible.' It's, you know, it's not likely and nobody can say with certainty, but I think there is certainly a possibility at this stage of the game, given the strength of the evidence that Jack Smith has collected and is pursuing, that that easily could be charged within the next 60 days."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/former-trump-lawyer-says-jack-smith-has-slam-dunk-evidence-on-documents-case/ar-AA19wAZI?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=44ace693e6a74bcea5f9fa3642bec963&ei=6
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 