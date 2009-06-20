Jamie Raskin gave a incredible speech explaining the purpose. the reasoning etc behind the Constitutions "Separation of Powers" during Trumps last Impeachment.

Legislative.(Congress) Executive (President) Judiciary (Supreme Court etc)

How it's whole purpose is to protect the US from tyrants seizing power.

If a Tyrant President goes rouge then Congress and the Judiciary can step in and stop them, if the rouge President has the backing of a rouge Congress which Trump had during his Impeachment then the Judiciary can step in and stop them.

It's a brilliant system as long as at least 1 branch is prepared to protect the constitution when the country is under threat.



I think this is the situation the US faces now. the threat of a rouge president backed by a rouge Congress. only the judiciary can stop them now.



Isn't the way, the people claiming to be patriots who are throwing shit at the Judiciary for playing politics ignore the whole purpose of the Separation of Powers so they can defend a Tyrant.