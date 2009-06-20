It's important to remember that, as Hillary Clinton was been grilled and investigated for alleged crimes and security breaches, Trump was committing ACTUAL crimes to boost his electoral chances. He was still signing these checks after assuming office.
He's done worse stuff before, during and since leaving office, but this is an important first step. And remember, he can't be pardoned for state level crimes.
I hope they get the bastard on the stand. He sticks his foot in his mouth when Hannity is chucking him softball questions. A prosecutor will make mincefat out of him.