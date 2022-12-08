« previous next »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3360 on: December 8, 2022, 08:37:24 am »
Trump's legal team have turned up two more classified documents in a Florida storage unit and handed them over to the FBI. They swear blind this is all they found after searching multiple properties.

Why are these lot being trusted to handle this? They already lied about it once before on an official document!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3361 on: December 18, 2022, 08:39:14 pm »
Was rolling some thoughts around in my head recently, about Trump apparently not wanting a conventional campaign manager, and has jettisoned most of the "smart" people he had left and replaced them with sycophants.

Because he's so stupid, but also quite cunning, it's hard to know what his angle is. We all think he wants the presidency to try and avoid jail time, but equally we're not sure how far his delusion extends to. I dunno whether he genuinely thinks he can win in 2024, or is just in love with the power of having the GOP by the balls, but what if he fired all these people because he doesn't actually want to win?

We all know his win in 2016 was an accident; whatever Putin or Republicans wanted, Trump did not want to win. It was supposed to be just another grift. He wanted to cry foul from the sidelines to rinse his supporters. Of course, once he got the job he didn't want to let it go, and my blood runs cold thinking what he might currently be doing had he won in 2020, but maybe he wants to avoid a repeat of this "accident" by making sure his campaign never really gets off the ground?

He'd not been seen for a month since he threw his hat in the ring; not so much as a rally.  And when he does pop up, it's an NFT scam using stolen images. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he just wants his campaign to be a grift vehicle, knowing he can weaponise his base against the GOP and whichever candidate they pick. We know a loss would just energise his base into giving him ever more money. Maybe he's lost sight of how much legal trouble he's actually in and still feels untouchable? What lawyer of Trump's is going to tell him he's screwed?

I'm not saying he's playing 4D chess; I'm saying when it comes to making money he's very calculated, but it skewers whatever passes for perception with him.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3362 on: December 18, 2022, 09:37:25 pm »
"what he might currently be doing had he won in 2020"

Interesting question. Probably nothing, which would be bad news for Ukraine and Europe, and bad news for the environment. I imagine he'd also balls up the post-covid recovery because his administration had no plans beyond cancelling Obama and stacking the courts, and the latter was already in the bag.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3363 on: December 18, 2022, 10:11:33 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 18, 2022, 09:37:25 pm
"what he might currently be doing had he won in 2020"

Interesting question. Probably nothing, which would be bad news for Ukraine and Europe, and bad news for the environment. I imagine he'd also balls up the post-covid recovery because his administration had no plans beyond cancelling Obama and stacking the courts, and the latter was already in the bag.

I was thinking more along the lines of making ever greater strides at dismantling US democracy and installing himself as a dictator, but your points are perfectly valid.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3364 on: December 18, 2022, 11:59:31 pm »
The dismantling of democracy seems to be continuing apace through state apparatuses anyway, with only a highly biased supreme court to at least create the impression of holding it at bay so not sure how much difference a Trump presidency would make at this point. At least it's good for our mental health not seeing him up there any more.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3365 on: December 19, 2022, 12:13:28 pm »










He's such a wanker
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3366 on: December 19, 2022, 01:05:34 pm »
Surprised he hasn't done one of himself as Jesus being crucified, with Pelosi as Pontius Pilot.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3367 on: December 19, 2022, 04:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 19, 2022, 01:05:34 pm
Surprised he hasn't done one of himself as Jesus being crucified, with Pelosi as Pontius Pilot.

 :lmao :thumbup
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3368 on: December 19, 2022, 05:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 19, 2022, 01:05:34 pm
Surprised he hasn't done one of himself as Jesus being crucified, with Pelosi as Pontius Pilot.


Almost,his thick as shit fireside story loving pricks did these.






This is my favourite one,one of them is a convicted leader of a famous Cult,the other just heads a Cult and the one at the desk is a c*nt.

« Reply #3369 on: December 19, 2022, 05:58:40 pm »
Let's see what happens today with the Jan 6th hearings,my guess not much will happen but hey ho it's almost christmas. :-X
« Reply #3370 on: December 19, 2022, 07:12:29 pm »
They're going for the lot including insurrection.

Tick tock you orange motherfucker, you're going down.
« Reply #3371 on: December 19, 2022, 07:45:01 pm »
Good to see certain people will be charged for ignoring subpoenas. It's very likely the DoJ won't act on Trump or other big hitters - Garland will just pass the recommendations/buck to the SP. But I imagine the subpoena charges can be pursued independently of that investigation - assuming Garland grows a spine.
I honestly think there'll be a number of indictments throughout 2023, which will be brilliant. However, the big question from 2024/5 onwards is will a jury find him / them guilty.
« Reply #3373 on: December 20, 2022, 08:08:35 am »
I suspect the GOP will be delighted if the dems take trump out of the running for president. Especially, with legal proceedings. It energises his base further against the Dems but clears the way for DeSantis.
« Reply #3374 on: December 20, 2022, 09:22:00 am »
But hopefully Trump will then go nuclear and split the vote. Two years away. Hopefully he doesnt last that long though. So many good people have been lost in the last few years whilst this absolute effrontery to decency trundles on causing hate & division.
« Reply #3375 on: December 20, 2022, 10:15:10 am »
I don't see how Trump won't split the GOP vote whether he runs or not.  He's such a devisive figure that his acolytes will back him endlessly and tear down his opponents, even those supposedly on the same side as him (i.e. a different GOP presidential candidate).  The more moderate GOP voters seem unlikely to go back to Trump for a third time if he does end up as their candidate so he'd be doomed to defeat.

We've had the same here to a lesser extent with Johnson.  It seems like Johnson is still the darling of the "working class Tories" and no other Tory leader deserves their vote because they're denying Johnson his, in their view, rightful position as PM.

Hopefully both will be consigned to the dustbin of history and both countries will learn some valuable lessons,
« Reply #3376 on: December 20, 2022, 01:17:44 pm »
Of course the GOP want Trump gone, but they're so weak willed and scared of his base they can't do it themselves. So they will spout their witch hunt bollocks to the cameras whilst secretly praying the Democrats take him down.

Trump's best use now is to become a martyr to the cause and energise the GOP base to get out and vote. Yes, his supporters will grumble and think he's been stabbed in the back, but ultimately they'll drift back to the Republicans. The alternative is letting the Democrats in again.

Personally, it seems pretty obvious to me that Trump's heart is not in this "campaign". Perhaps he was expecting a flurry of rivals to declare right after him so he could start attacking them, but they're happy to keep their powder dry for now. His campaign is just a massive grift in the meantime, and he'll probably just say he was undone by all the investigations.

Wouldn't surprise me if Putin had forced him to run again when he'd rather just stay at home and play golf. Not because Putin thinks he'll win, but just to cause further chaos in the US political system.
« Reply #3377 on: December 20, 2022, 10:45:58 pm »
Is there any realistic chance that this buffoon could actually be prosecuted for his part in the attempted coup d'etat?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 20, 2022, 10:45:58 pm
Is there any realistic chance that this buffoon could actually be prosecuted for his part in the attempted coup d'etat?

We interviewed this duck and he said..

The US House Ways and Means Committee voted 24-16 on Tuesday evening to publish Trumps tax returns, with all Democrats on the panel in favour and all Republicans opposed.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-64044078

Not sure when they'll be released and there will be huge political fall-out, but it all should be lots of fun.
They need some time to redact sensitive information, but they should be out sharpish given the Republicans take over soon. Less than two weeks.  😁
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on December 21, 2022, 08:28:11 am
The US House Ways and Means Committee voted 24-16 on Tuesday evening to publish Trumps tax returns, with all Democrats on the panel in favour and all Republicans opposed.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-64044078

Not sure when they'll be released and there will be huge political fall-out, but it all should be lots of fun.


 ;D ;D


Quote
"Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special 'Prosecutor' who, together with his wife and family, HATES 'Trump' more than any other person on earth. LOVE TO ALL!"
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:54:41 am
;D ;D



From a social media user responding to clairvoyant: He sees you when youre sleeping.  ;D
Why is Trump in quotes
Yawn. First time he used the "even the haters and losers" line was funny; this is over-egging the pudding.
