See, this is why I call bollox on American media, and the whole political commentary circus that surrounds it. It's just one giant feeding fest for a bunch of sensationalist c*nts whos only agenda is to keep audiences coming back by serving up weekly doses of neatly curated "political content".



Don't get me wrong, I'm not denying the legal or political acumen of these "commentators". Nor am I suggesting that Trump and his cronies aren't deserving of scrutiny. What I'm getting at is the way certain "commentators" routinely entice their audiences by suggesting certain outcomes may potentially materialise - when in reality they rarely (if ever) come true



And when their suggestions turn out to be sensationalised bollox, instead of admitting they were massaging your political g-spot all along, they just switch and bait you into thinking that the next investigation or indictment is going to be the one that finally gives you the outcome you've been craving. So don't forget to tune in again next week!



Regarding Kirschener's video above, I'm pretty sure I saw him on the news show circuit during the Muller probe, suggesting that if Bob's team could prove A, B and C, then it would all spell "serious trouble for Trump" and that things could get "very interesting indeed". Insert whatever soundbite you like. Fast forward to today and now its Trump-appointed Judges supposedly spitting in the face of Congress and the American public. Bore off Glenn!



Grifting c*nt's, the lot of them



