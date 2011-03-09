« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 169484 times)

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3240 on: October 13, 2022, 08:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 13, 2022, 08:40:18 pm
Just saw that. What happens if doesn't testify?

My understanding is the House will hold a vote to decide if he's in contempt of congress.

Republican's will then probably pull their usual strokes until Democrats back down like the pussies they are

He'll get a wrap on the knuckles and then go run for President again. That's probably the height of it
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3241 on: October 13, 2022, 08:59:53 pm »
I imagine he'll appeal the subpoena, if he can. But Kevin McCarthy ignored his subpoena and hasn't been prosecuted, so I'm not sure what the committee stands to gain on this unless they're actually prepared to issue a warrant for Trump's arrest if he refuses.

This article from back in May:

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/kevin-mccarthy-january-6-subpoena/index.html

Quote
In addition to McCarthy, the panel subpoenaed four other House Republicans: GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. Jordan, Biggs and Perry have also pushed back on subpoenas the committee has issued them.

Now maybe it's different with Trump and Bannon as they're private citizens rather than serving lawmakers, but by not pursuing action against all of them, I fear they set a precedent that Trump could use as a defence in court. I may just be pissing in the wind though.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3242 on: October 13, 2022, 09:15:01 pm »
Thanks all. The cynic in me thinks he won't turn up and nothing will happen. Although I didn't expect anything to happen to Alex Jones either so here's hoping,
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3243 on: October 13, 2022, 09:19:43 pm »
Country is absolutely fucked. Why don't we all break the law?  May as well, seems like you can do fucking anything and just keep kicking a case down the road, or obstruct, or use the fifth or just simply not turn up. Roger Stone/Flynn/Meadows and their ilk sitting at home laughing like  fuck at the telly. Yet the knob head Oath keepers/proud boys and the like all going to do time ...Fucking mugs! All while the glorious leader Trump still holding rallies talking shite for hours.... millions of trumpers everywhere donating and supporting. Its more than likely he will run again too...and probably get in...What a crazy place this is.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3244 on: October 13, 2022, 09:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on October 13, 2022, 08:59:53 pm
Now maybe it's different with Trump and Bannon as they're private citizens rather than serving lawmakers, but by not pursuing action against all of them, I fear they set a precedent that Trump could use as a defence in court. I may just be pissing in the wind though.
'Equal application of the law', or 'equal treatment under the law', or some such. I heard Glenn Kirschner make reference to it a while back.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3245 on: October 13, 2022, 09:37:10 pm »
Quote from: nozza on October 13, 2022, 09:19:43 pm
Country is absolutely fucked. Why don't we all break the law?  May as well, seems like you can do fucking anything and just keep kicking a case down the road, or obstruct, or use the fifth or just simply not turn up. Roger Stone/Flynn/Meadows and their ilk sitting at home laughing like  fuck at the telly. Yet the knob head Oath keepers/proud boys and the like all going to do time ...Fucking mugs! All while the glorious leader Trump still holding rallies talking shite for hours.... millions of trumpers everywhere donating and supporting. Its more than likely he will run again too...and probably get in...What a crazy place this is.

That's my worry. The evidence is overwhelming that Trump committed treason and attempted a coup. History will have no difficulty identifying Trump as a criminal and Republican senators and others as co-conspiractors. But the country is so fucked and divided that all it needs is the Republicans to win the house and or Senate and it all goes away. The American public are now so tribal it's entirely possible that the next President could be a Republican, either de Santis or Trump. 
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3246 on: October 13, 2022, 09:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on October 13, 2022, 08:59:53 pm
I imagine he'll appeal the subpoena, if he can. But Kevin McCarthy ignored his subpoena and hasn't been prosecuted, so I'm not sure what the committee stands to gain on this unless they're actually prepared to issue a warrant for Trump's arrest if he refuses.

This article from back in May:

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/kevin-mccarthy-january-6-subpoena/index.html

Now maybe it's different with Trump and Bannon as they're private citizens rather than serving lawmakers, but by not pursuing action against all of them, I fear they set a precedent that Trump could use as a defence in court. I may just be pissing in the wind though.
Recently I've started wishing Trump will just die very soon (yep I said it out load, he's a specimen of evil and RAWK will have a thread to celebrate it) rather than us waiting to see if he's held to account. But based on what you & I have advocated - be patient, etc etc and all that boring shite :) - the vote may be strategic. Will he fuck turn up, but the committee has been very careful to ensure there's some consequences to many of the actions or inactions from those summoned. For people who have listened to decent podcasts they'll know Watergate took longer than this has.

One of my concerns is Trump unfortunately lives more than a few months and he'll be declared senile before he'll be convicted. And don't forget he'll never go to prison anyway, that's impossible, but any guilty verdict would be magnificent.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3247 on: October 13, 2022, 10:01:42 pm »
The condiments will be flying: the Supreme Court refused to take up his appeal in the stolen documents case that the nut Aileen Cannon allowed the full examination by a special master. Hes just delaying of course hoping circumstances change is his favour. No dissents from the court.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3248 on: October 13, 2022, 10:05:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 13, 2022, 09:38:23 pm
Recently I've started wishing Trump will just die very soon (yep I said it out load, he's a specimen of evil and RAWK will have a thread to celebrate it) rather than us waiting to see if he's held to account. But based on what you & I have advocated - be patient, etc etc and all that boring shite :) - the vote may be strategic. Will he fuck turn up, but the committee has been very careful to ensure there's some consequences to many of the actions or inactions from those summoned. For people who have listened to decent podcasts they'll know Watergate took longer than this has.

One of my concerns is Trump unfortunately lives more than a few months and he'll be declared senile before he'll be convicted. And don't forget he'll never go to prison anyway, that's impossible, but any guilty verdict would be magnificent.


Yeah, John. The committee has been very tactical up until now; and restarting these hearings right on top of the midterms is part of that, as is, I suspect, subpoenaing Trump.

I'm of the mind that there must be a plan behind this, otherwise why leave it so late in the day? This whole thing has to be wrapped up in a handful of months, so they must have an angle.

If they're hoping the American public will judge Trump by his refusal to co-operate, then that sounds a tad naive. Maybe they're hoping to spook him into declaring his candidacy for 2024? Or maybe they really are looking for a solid pretext on which to arrest him?

In other news, the Georgia investigation has gone silent for the midterms, but has promised indictments in December. Maybe that's another case that's about to get into the nitty-gritty?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3249 on: October 13, 2022, 10:08:13 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on October 13, 2022, 10:01:42 pm
The condiments will be flying: the Supreme Court refused to take up his appeal in the stolen documents case that the nut Aileen Cannon allowed the full examination by a special master. Hes just delaying of course hoping circumstances change is his favour. No dissents from the court.

That's very interesting. I heard earlier today or yesterday that the DoJ basically warned SCOTUS not to get involved in that case - something Judge Cannon should also have done. The special master has been rinsing Trump's lawyers too, so it's not going well for him at all.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3250 on: October 13, 2022, 10:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on October 13, 2022, 09:37:10 pm
That's my worry. The evidence is overwhelming that Trump committed treason and attempted a coup. History will have no difficulty identifying Trump as a criminal and Republican senators and others as co-conspiractors. But the country is so fucked and divided that all it needs is the Republicans to win the house and or Senate and it all goes away. The American public are now so tribal it's entirely possible that the next President could be a Republican, either de Santis or Trump.
Some good points on CCN over the committee voting to subpoena Trump.
They don't expect him to turn up but they still had to do it for the History books.
They've called hundreds of witnesses who have give damming evidence against Trump so History would want to know why they never called Trump so he had the opportunity to defend himself by giving his evidence.
I suppose we will get a good idea where the US is after the Mid terms.
Republican nutters went too far on abortion issue, silent majority may come out in force.
« Last Edit: October 13, 2022, 10:30:24 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3251 on: October 13, 2022, 11:03:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on October 13, 2022, 10:25:26 pm
Some good points on CCN over the committee voting to subpoena Trump.
They don't expect him to turn up but they still had to do it for the History books.
They've called hundreds of witnesses who have give damming evidence against Trump so History would want to know why they never called Trump so he had the opportunity to defend himself by giving his evidence.

One of the reporters on ABC news said that he thinks that it could actually be tempting for Trump to turn up just because of the publicity he'd receive and I kind of see his point. He also made it clear that he thinks that the chance of that happening is very slim, but looking at Trump's personality it's there. Not that you'd actually get any good information out of him, but it would also be an opportunity for the committee to directly confront Trump with everything they've uncovered about Jan 6th and the weeks/months before and after.

Having said that, it's insane what has been uncovered so far by the committee and I have to say, I'd love to see all the material they have (like all the secret service messages and stuff or videos like the ones of what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were doing).
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3252 on: October 13, 2022, 11:08:05 pm »
Trump's ego would certainly want to get up close and personal against the likes if Liz Cheny. His lawyers will likely have to tie hi. To a chair and duct tape his mouth shut.

I hope they call him a coward, just to rile him up.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3253 on: October 13, 2022, 11:24:48 pm »
Quote from: stoa on October 13, 2022, 11:03:04 pm
One of the reporters on ABC news said that he thinks that it could actually be tempting for Trump to turn up just because of the publicity he'd receive and I kind of see his point. He also made it clear that he thinks that the chance of that happening is very slim, but looking at Trump's personality it's there. Not that you'd actually get any good information out of him, but it would also be an opportunity for the committee to directly confront Trump with everything they've uncovered about Jan 6th and the weeks/months before and after.

Having said that, it's insane what has been uncovered so far by the committee and I have to say, I'd love to see all the material they have (like all the secret service messages and stuff or videos like the ones of what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were doing).
I can't see him turning up, answering questions under oath is a different ball game. imagine the committee would keep the questions simple at first. as you say all the things he said before and after the election.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3254 on: October 14, 2022, 04:41:04 am »
What the fuck is wrong with us humans?  We may be too smart for our own good....or too fuckin stupid. History keeps repeating itself and we don't learn. Trump has single handed fucked the this country over. Absolute idiot...like fucking village idiot. How can so many be taken in ? ...Hitler....Mussolini ..Putin..Trump..Saddam ..this list is never ending...all fuckin mad yet a good chunk of the population are takin in by absolute bollocks....and fear.
 I had me hair cut this morning in the middle of Texas ( Dallas) ...number 1....not much left so i get it shaved...old school barbers...one arl fella came in spouting shite straight away ....took his jacket off and he had a gun with him in a holster...wild fuckin west. He was fuckin hateful...I was sitting there thinking what the fuck is wrong with people...it's like the twilight zone.  Am coming home for the the City and West ham games tomorrow....i can't fuckin wait to get back to some solid ground.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3255 on: October 14, 2022, 09:53:00 am »
Seeing how some of the evidence from yesterday's hearing came from NARA, makes you wonder what else Trump might have been trying to hide at Mar a-Lago.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3256 on: October 14, 2022, 10:03:50 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on October 14, 2022, 09:53:00 am
Seeing how some of the evidence from yesterday's hearing came from NARA, makes you wonder what else Trump might have been trying to hide at Mar a-Lago.

You have to assume that they have no evidence of classified materials being shipped off to his other properties as these have not been searched. He probably got someone to move boxes to storage facilities off-site near Mar-a-lago.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3257 on: October 14, 2022, 10:43:19 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on October 14, 2022, 10:03:50 am
You have to assume that they have no evidence of classified materials being shipped off to his other properties as these have not been searched. He probably got someone to move boxes to storage facilities off-site near Mar-a-lago.

I was thinking more in line of incriminating evidence relating to Jan 6th. Did Trump deliberately try to hide or destroy any records relating to the build up or aftermath?

But in relation to your supposition, several former Trump associates like Michael Cohen suggested many documents might be being held by Trump's kids. And Glenn Kirschner suggested that if the FBI could have convinced a judge to search all Trump's residences they would have. There are still missing documents, so this still has aways to go.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3258 on: October 14, 2022, 11:02:06 am »

At a guess the search of Mar-a-Lago was probably only given the go ahead because of a(n employees) tip-off and the subsequent video footage of document boxes being moved. They must not have had that for other properties.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3259 on: October 14, 2022, 11:07:58 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on October 14, 2022, 11:02:06 am
At a guess the search of Mar-a-Lago was probably only given the go ahead because of a(n employees) tip-off and the subsequent video footage of document boxes being moved. They must not have had that for other properties.

Oh yeah. The tip off was reported at the time. Some documents were handed over and Trump's lawyers signed a sworn affidavit that that was all of them. Then someone told the FBI it wasn't.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3260 on: October 14, 2022, 12:50:52 pm »
Quote from: nozza on October 14, 2022, 04:41:04 am
Am coming home for the the City and West ham games tomorrow....i can't fuckin wait to get back to some solid ground.

You've not been following British politics, have you?

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3261 on: October 17, 2022, 01:39:24 am »
Keep it up Donnie. Jewsplaining at its finest.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3262 on: October 17, 2022, 12:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 14, 2022, 12:50:52 pm
You've not been following British politics, have you?



I have been following but from afar. It's been interesting to get a break from the drivel on US news though. It is definately more balanced here, that said the politics are just as nuts in UK. Point taken mate!.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3263 on: October 19, 2022, 12:56:53 pm »
Absolute chancers in Trumps legal team:

Quote
On the call, Dearie specifically asked Trumps lawyers to give him a better sense of how one document, for instance, could both be subject to executive privilege  a designation applying to presidential records  and simultaneously be a non-governmental, personal document.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3264 on: October 21, 2022, 06:21:53 pm »
4 months prison for the c*nt Steve Bannon

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-63332078
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3265 on: October 21, 2022, 07:03:40 pm »
Jailed him and then

Quote
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena this Friday demanding that former President Donald Trump testify before he panel, the Associated Press reports.

We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. We do not take this action lightly.

"The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trumps lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups," the AP's report stated.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3266 on: October 21, 2022, 07:08:35 pm »
I can't believe it's suspended pending appeal, just lock the fucking horrible c*nt up.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3267 on: October 22, 2022, 08:51:20 am »
Quote from: John C on October 21, 2022, 07:08:35 pm
I can't believe it's suspended pending appeal, just lock the fucking horrible c*nt up.

Trump appointed judge.  :butt


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/3cSNsAN1zVo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/3cSNsAN1zVo</a>
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3268 on: October 22, 2022, 10:54:06 am »
See, this is why I call bollox on American media, and the whole political commentary circus that surrounds it. It's just one giant feeding fest for a bunch of sensationalist c*nts whos only agenda is to keep audiences coming back by serving up weekly doses of neatly curated "political content".

Don't get me wrong, I'm not denying the legal or political acumen of these "commentators". Nor am I suggesting that Trump and his cronies aren't deserving of scrutiny. What I'm getting at is the way certain "commentators" routinely entice their audiences by suggesting certain outcomes may potentially materialise - when in reality they rarely (if ever) come true

And when their suggestions turn out to be sensationalised bollox, instead of admitting they were massaging your political g-spot all along, they just switch and bait you into thinking that the next investigation or indictment is going to be the one that finally gives you the outcome you've been craving. So don't forget to tune in again next week!

Regarding Kirschener's video above, I'm pretty sure I saw him on the news show circuit during the Muller probe, suggesting that if Bob's team could prove A, B and C, then it would all spell "serious trouble for Trump" and that things could get "very interesting indeed". Insert whatever soundbite you like. Fast forward to today and now its Trump-appointed Judges supposedly spitting in the face of Congress and the American public. Bore off Glenn!

Grifting c*nt's, the lot of them

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3269 on: October 22, 2022, 11:24:14 am »
Quote from: John C on October 21, 2022, 07:08:35 pm
I can't believe it's suspended pending appeal, just lock the fucking horrible c*nt up.

This.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3270 on: October 22, 2022, 11:50:14 am »
Even if it wasn't pending appeal,he would still have been able to go home and then self present on an agreed date wouldn't he ?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3271 on: October 22, 2022, 12:14:59 pm »
What an upside down fucked up judicial system they have over there.

He gets subpoenaed to give evidence knowing he'd get jail time if he doesn't, then gets to appeal it by giving evidence 🤷

Just give fucking evidence you dipstick!!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 06:41:47 pm »
https://www.c-span.org/video/?523793-1/attorney-general-fbi-director-hold-news-conference

Merrick Garland to make an announcement any moment now.

https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept/status/1584568273567420416
Quote
WATCH Today at 1:30 p.m. ET: U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Senior Justice Department Officials to Hold Press Conference on Significant National Security Matter
I don't know if this relates to Trump or not.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3273 on: Today at 06:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:41:47 pm
https://www.c-span.org/video/?523793-1/attorney-general-fbi-director-hold-news-conference

Merrick Garland to make an announcement any moment now.

https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept/status/1584568273567420416I don't know if this relates to Trump or not.

Just saw this  could get very interesting
