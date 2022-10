Quote

In addition to McCarthy, the panel subpoenaed four other House Republicans: GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. Jordan, Biggs and Perry have also pushed back on subpoenas the committee has issued them.

I imagine he'll appeal the subpoena, if he can. But Kevin McCarthy ignored his subpoena and hasn't been prosecuted, so I'm not sure what the committee stands to gain on this unless they're actually prepared to issue a warrant for Trump's arrest if he refuses.This article from back in May:Now maybe it's different with Trump and Bannon as they're private citizens rather than serving lawmakers, but by not pursuing action against all of them, I fear they set a precedent that Trump could use as a defence in court. I may just be pissing in the wind though.