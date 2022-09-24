Intriguing at the time that new ownership want to move CNN to the right, sorry centre. It would be funny if they lost & he had to pay up. I suspect a settlement & fulsome apology for the crimes of the previous leadership.
There must be zero chance of Trump winning such a lawsuit. As a public figure, the bar is incredibly high. CNN would have to be systematically spreading actual lies, and do it maliciously
.
'Racist' - there is clear evidence for making such a statement.
'Russian lackey' - is clearly opinion.
'Insurrectionist' - again, there is clear evidence to support such a statement.
Further, if Trump actually went ahead with this lawsuit, discovery would be a nightmare for him. For this reason, I expect that the suit will be quietly dropped by him because he has no chance of winning and cannot (legally speaking) afford to go through discovery.
IANAL.