

He should say that the first thing he did after taking office was put on his favourite cape,stand in front of the WH and say reclassified.



And then Tucker Carlson will go on his show that very night and say: "Is this the kind of man we want in the White House? A man who mocks his predecessor? A man who engages in silliness; needless, frivolous insults against his political opponents, instead of doing his job - running the country!?" without any hint of irony or self awareness.