Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 12:48:41 pm »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 01:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 12:48:41 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/21/dont-cheer-for-the-espionage-act-being-used-against-donald-trump-it-will-backfire

An interesting take on the use of the Espionage Act
From my quick skim, Timm appears to demonstrate some muddled thinking. He argues that - in his opinion - the Espionage Act has been abused to prosecute journalists. Well, that's arguable. But he then suggests that because the Act has been misused and is too expansive, it should not be used for its primary purpose to prosecute espionage. He also seems to presume Trump is innocent of wrong doing (re: espionage), despite evidence to the contrary.
Quote
Holding Trump accountable doesn’t mean we should all become cheerleaders for the often-abused law primarily used to prosecute whistleblowers and threaten journalists.

[...]

First, let’s get this out of the way: just because the law is called “the Espionage Act” doesn’t mean there is any evidence Trump committed “espionage” (more on that later). MSNBC hosts and their former CIA guests are even baselessly speculating that because Trump had these documents at his house, it is connected to the spate of deaths of CIA assets around the world.

[...]

No evidence that the documents fell into the wrong hands is needed to be guilty under the Espionage Act. As Lawfare points out, all that is required is that you retain government documents pertaining to national defense and don’t give them back. The primary target for the Espionage Act in recent years has not been government officials selling secrets to foreign governments, but patriotic whistleblowers who have handed journalists classified proof of wrongdoing inside the US national security apparatus.
The author of the article, Trevor Timm, is executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, which was founded to support Wikileaks because of the 'Wikileaks financial blockade' in 2012. The foundation might have its good points, but support for Assange and Wikileaks is a very problematic position to take (there is little point in mi iterating then issues here - some will agree my view, and some won't).

I am trying my best to not call Timm an idiot. But screw it - he's a fucking idiot.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 02:46:09 pm »
A compromised idiot.

Some newspapers do like to try and present opposing thoughts. Not sure if thats a good or bad thing.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 03:00:16 pm »
Letitia James is due to make a 'major announcement' in about 30 mins. I understand Trump offered to settle yesterday/today(?), but James tuned him down. Could be juicy!

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/new-york-trump-letitia-james-b2171684.html

I expect MSNBC will be reporting it live:

https://livenewschat.eu/politics/

Or:

https://ustvgo.tv/msnbc/

It seems that MSNBC are covering this after the break.

Edit: the announcement has been moved. It is now due at 4:30pm UK time.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 03:21:52 pm »
Trump does love to settle when he knows hes going to lose. That way he can still call it a win.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 03:58:15 pm »
The stuff about the Espionage Act is a red herring. It carries a stiffer penalty than violating the Presidential Records Act, but the sanctions for the latter include being barred from holding public office for life.

Anything over three years in prison could effectively be a life sentence for a man of Trump's years and health, but I'd happily settle for a three year sentence suspended because of his age if he's permanently blocked from running for president again. And we all know he's guilty of violating both laws.

Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:21:52 pm
Trump does love to settle when he knows hes going to lose. That way he can still call it a win.

More a case that he can say he didn't lose. He'd probably pay the fine through donations anyway. Glad James is going to drag him through the mud though.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 04:39:50 pm »
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing former president Donald Trump, three of his grown children and executives at his company of flagrantly manipulating property valuations to deceive lenders, insurance brokers and tax authorities into giving them better rates on bank loans and insurance policies and to reduce their tax liability.

The suit asks the New York Supreme Court to bar Trump, as well as Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, from serving as executives at any company in New York, and to bar the Trump Organization from acquiring any commercial real estate or receiving loans from any New York-registered financial institution for five years.

It seeks to recover more than $250 million in what Jamess office says are ill-gotten gains received through the alleged deceptive practices. While the lawsuit itself is not a criminal prosecution, James (D) said she has referred possible violations of federal law to the Justice Department and the IRS.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/09/21/trump-sued-new-york-letitia-james/
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 04:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:39:50 pm
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing former president Donald Trump, three of his grown children and executives at his company of flagrantly manipulating property valuations to deceive lenders, insurance brokers and tax authorities into giving them better rates on bank loans and insurance policies and to reduce their tax liability.

The suit asks the New York Supreme Court to bar Trump, as well as Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, from serving as executives at any company in New York, and to bar the Trump Organization from acquiring any commercial real estate or receiving loans from any New York-registered financial institution for five years.

It seeks to recover more than $250 million in what Jamess office says are ill-gotten gains received through the alleged deceptive practices. While the lawsuit itself is not a criminal prosecution, James (D) said she has referred possible violations of federal law to the Justice Department and the IRS.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/09/21/trump-sued-new-york-letitia-james/

blah fkn blah, a lawsuit? He's left New York anyway he doesn't care

Since when did prosecutors file lawsuits instead of criminal charges, is this normal?

It's criminal or nothing for me
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3168 on: Yesterday at 04:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:46:17 pm
blah fkn blah, a lawsuit? He's left New York anyway he doesn't care

Since when did prosecutors file lawsuits instead of criminal charges, is this normal?

It's criminal or nothing for me

He still has property in NY.

These are civil charges so they're easier to bring home because the burden of proof is lower.

They are referring the whole shebang to the criminal guys anyway.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3169 on: Yesterday at 05:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:46:17 pm
blah fkn blah, a lawsuit? He's left New York anyway he doesn't care

Since when did prosecutors file lawsuits instead of criminal charges, is this normal?

It's criminal or nothing for me

Fucking hell.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3170 on: Yesterday at 05:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:46:17 pm
blah fkn blah, a lawsuit? He's left New York anyway he doesn't care

Since when did prosecutors file lawsuits instead of criminal charges, is this normal?

It's criminal or nothing for me

Because it her job?  Her job was to investigate on behalf of the State for a Civil case, and then it's the job of the DA for a specific circuit Court, and the IRS, to then prosecture Criminally against Trump if in her investigation, there have been potentially criminal offences - which she has said she has forwarded on to *those* people the details about anything that could be criminal, it is then up to them to take that evidence, perform any further investigations, and then bring a criminal case. 
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3171 on: Yesterday at 05:10:18 pm »
I wonder if banks, other institutions and individuals will be calling in loans now? After all, they must fear the whole thing collapsing, and like runs on banks, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3172 on: Yesterday at 05:32:12 pm »
I wonder how many are waiting to see if hell run again & potentially get immunity. He is , of course, holding out to maximise the grift first.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3173 on: Yesterday at 05:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:03:05 pm
Fucking hell.

Go on, say your piece

A lawsuit that will get strung along for the next decade is not an exciting development for me. Is he even still active in the NYC property game, does it matter he can't buy anything for 5 years? This is like a Man City punishment as far as I can see

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3174 on: Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:46:37 pm
Go on, say your piece

A lawsuit that will get strung along for the next decade is not an exciting development for me. Is he even still active in the NYC property game, does it matter he can't buy anything for 5 years? This is like a Man City punishment as far as I can see
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:10:18 pm
I wonder if banks, other institutions and individuals will be calling in loans now? After all, they must fear the whole thing collapsing, and like runs on banks, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3175 on: Yesterday at 05:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:46:17 pm
blah fkn blah, a lawsuit? He's left New York anyway he doesn't care

Since when did prosecutors file lawsuits instead of criminal charges, is this normal?

It's criminal or nothing for me


You don't think he cares about being able to do business in NY ?


Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3176 on: Yesterday at 05:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:46:37 pm
Go on, say your piece

A lawsuit that will get strung along for the next decade is not an exciting development for me. Is he even still active in the NYC property game, does it matter he can't buy anything for 5 years? This is like a Man City punishment as far as I can see

It won't go on for years because he admitted his guilt when he took the 5th like a dumbass.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3177 on: Yesterday at 06:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:46:17 pm
blah fkn blah, a lawsuit? He's left New York anyway he doesn't care

Since when did prosecutors file lawsuits instead of criminal charges, is this normal?

It's criminal or nothing for me
Last thing I would call it is blah blah blah, they've obviously gone through this meticulously to build a comprehensive file of over 200 cases. they even touched on how Trump will respond to the Lawsuit and squshed his defence.
We've all been frustrated on how long this has taken but credit to NY, they've not gone in for a blah blah blah speech attack on Trump. they went in with cold hard evidence.
I don't know US law but I would assume it would be a mistake for James to big up the tax +Federal evidence uncovered. just saying they are passing this evidence onto the AG and IRS should be enough to make Trump shit himself.
Loving it to be honest, Trumps been trying to put the frightners on any legal accountability, how he thinks there will be riots in the streets if they charge me, Bannon mouthing off as well. they must be feeling sick right now.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3178 on: Yesterday at 06:05:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:00:47 pm
Last thing I would call it is blah blah blah, they've obviously gone through this meticulously to build a comprehensive file of over 200 cases. they even touched on how Trump will respond to the Lawsuit and squshed his defence.
We've all been frustrated on how long this has taken but credit to NY, they've not gone in for a blah blah blah speech attack on Trump. they went in with cold hard evidence.
I don't know US law but I would assume it would be a mistake for James to big up the tax +Federal evidence uncovered. just saying they are passing this evidence onto the AG and IRS should be enough to make Trump shit himself.
Loving it to be honest, Trumps been trying to put the frightners on any legal accountability, how he thinks there will be riots in the streets if they charge me, Bannon mouthing off as well. they must be feeling sick right now.


Quote
"This conduct cannot be brushed aside and dismissed as some sort of good-faith mistake," James told reporters.

"Statements of financial condition were greatly exaggerated, grossly inflated, objectively false -- therefore, fraudulent and illegal.

 As a result of that, we are seeking relief. Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization, his family, they should be held accountable. That's the purpose of this litigation that we are filing today, in addition to referring the criminal conduct to the Southern District of New York as well as the IRS.

No one, my friend, is above the law." 
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3179 on: Yesterday at 06:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:49:32 pm
He still has property in NY.

These are civil charges so they're easier to bring home because the burden of proof is lower.

They are referring the whole shebang to the criminal guys anyway.

Feel like I've heard that before. Hopefully it happens this time

I seem to be in the minority here, hopefully you are all right and this is more significant than what I'm seeing
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3180 on: Yesterday at 06:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:10:08 pm
Feel like I've heard that before. Hopefully it happens this time

I seem to be in the minority here, hopefully you are all right and this is more significant than what I'm seeing


In her 300 pages she has basically called Trump and his org a con.

He trippled the size on his NY Penthouse ffs & his money guy plead guilty.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3181 on: Yesterday at 06:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:10:08 pm
Feel like I've heard that before. Hopefully it happens this time

I seem to be in the minority here, hopefully you are all right and this is more significant than what I'm seeing

It has turned into the Things That Mumm-Ra Has Referenced Which Annoy Me thread... ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3182 on: Yesterday at 07:15:49 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:53:20 pm
It has turned into the Things That Mumm-Ra Has Referenced Which Annoy Me thread... ;D

Someone had to fill the void of negativity that Chakan left behind  ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3183 on: Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:46:37 pm
Go on, say your piece

A lawsuit that will get strung along for the next decade is not an exciting development for me. Is he even still active in the NYC property game, does it matter he can't buy anything for 5 years? This is like a Man City punishment as far as I can see

I'll keep this brief. Tge reason Trump wanted to settle was in order to keep a lot of private stuff out of the public domain. It will now be in the public domain.

What Trump fears more than anything else is public humiliation. This offers it, and the chance to sting him durectly financially and hurt his company.

For you to dismiss this so contemptuously dismisses the damage this could do, especially as it targets his kids too. And honestly, if it were criminal, it sounds like you'd just say "meh, he'll get off anyway", so really it comes across as lose/lose.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3184 on: Yesterday at 08:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm
I'll keep this brief. Tge reason Trump wanted to settle was in order to keep a lot of private stuff out of the public domain. It will now be in the public domain.

What Trump fears more than anything else is public humiliation. This offers it, and the chance to sting him durectly financially and hurt his company.

For you to dismiss this so contemptuously dismisses the damage this could do, especially as it targets his kids too. And honestly, if it were criminal, it sounds like you'd just say "meh, he'll get off anyway", so really it comes across as lose/lose.

Nope. Lawsuits, civil cases, fines, can't operate a charity or university again, can't buy buildings, all that stuff is very familiar and blah blah to me at this point. Criminal (especially felony) charges against him personally - or his kids - are what has been missing and would be very significant.

Now if this filing really contains all the evidence gift-wrapped for criminal prosecution, and the Manhattan DA goes ahead with it, I will change my tune. But for now, I'm not getting too giddy about a lawsuit being filed. Throw it on the pile. 
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3185 on: Yesterday at 08:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:12:04 pm
Nope. Lawsuits, civil cases, fines, can't operate a charity or university again, can't buy buildings, all that stuff is very familiar and blah blah to me at this point. Criminal (especially felony) charges against him personally - or his kids - are what has been missing and would be very significant.

Now if this filing really contains all the evidence gift-wrapped for criminal prosecution, and the Manhattan DA goes ahead with it, I will change my tune. But for now, I'm not getting too giddy about a lawsuit being filed. Throw it on the pile.

Fair enough mate. Others have explained it better than me. This is big news and an excellent development imo because it shows Trump is running scared. The Manhattan DA should be impeached for failing to pursue criminal charges already.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3186 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm »
Re: Will Trump be indicted?

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/19/us/politics/donald-trump-investigations.html

If the above is paywalled for you, try this:

https://archive.ph/IL3St

A short review of the above article by Glenn Kirschner:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9_eLecaN_Uk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9_eLecaN_Uk</a>
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #3187 on: Today at 04:06:50 am »
Trump on Hannity talking about the 'classified' documents.

Quote
If youre the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying its declassified  even by thinking about it, Trump said. Because youre sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever youre sending it. There doesnt have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesnt have to be.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1572764115885772803?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1572764115885772803%7Ctwgr%5E783491ad4519070b412b6efec4330329705ad785%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rollingstone.com%2Fpolitics%2Fpolitics-news%2Ftrump-claims-declassify-documents-thinking-sean-hannity-1234597645%2F
