The legal system here is just a fucking farce from top to bottom, if you have money you are all good...so many ways to keep kicking the case down the road. Trump has just eat away at the fabric of this country, undermined every decent law abiding citizen with his complete disregard for anything or anyone other than himself. The legal system allows him to do it, as does congress with its fucked up tax laws and power grabbing politicians. It's mostly the working class and also hard working small business owners who get fucked up and down on taxes left right and centre.

Yet this twat literally does what the fuck he wants, when he wants, to who he wants and breaks every law doing it while at the same time everyone around him gets convicted ? With no personal repercussion....... ever !

It's more than frustrating on every level and I seriously believe Trump, all his shameful political hacks that back him to the hilt are bringing the country to its fucking knees.

It's like watching a slow motion train wreck. It is now ok to call out FBI, DOJ the police...in fact its perfectly fucking fine with what seems like half the country and most of the republican party that you can attack the capital building, kick fuck out of the cops for a couple of hours, vandalize the building, scream for the head of the vice president hang a noose and attempt to overthrow the goverment....and be called a patriot.....It's just straight up fucking potty what is going on and no wonder that i am on the brink of packing up the family and heading back home, which is a massive upheaval but getting to the point when i drop my youngest off at school that i am wondering if she will be ok today? ohh, and it's totally fine to walk around with a fucking ak47 strapped to you when you go to the park for a stroll. Fucking Potty.