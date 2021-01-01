"It was not just my home that was raided it was the hopes and dreams of every citizen who I've been fighting for since the moment I came down the golden escalator in 2015, wanting to represent the people," Trump.



I love the ridiculous imagery of the Everyman, representing the people, coming down a golden escalator.



To his followers the golden escalator represents his success. Something they aspire to be.In other news, he's come out and called Biden an 'Enemy of the State'. Let's wait and see how long it takes sub nutjob supporter to take some sort of action to 'protect' the State.